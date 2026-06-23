2025-26 Topps Inception Basketball: Pre-Order Details and Overview

With the NBA season recently wrapped up, many are looking back at the players who stood out in the hobby this past season. Naturally, certain superstars and rookies rose up to the occasion. Even though the season is over, Topps is still issuing products from the 2025-26 product line. Topps Inception is next up on the list, and pre-orders will be happening soon.

Here is what collectors need to know about the product, including pre-order details and a brief overview.

2025-26 Topps Inception Basketball Pre-Order Details

Pre-orders for 2025-26 Topps Inception Basketball will open on the Topps website on Tuesday, June 23rd at 12 PM EST. Boxes are advertised as containing an autograph or an autographed relic per box (on average). One pack will be in each box along with seven cards. A hobby box will cost $289.99 at pre-order. Typically, release-day pricing is higher, so if collectors are interested in getting a box, this may be the best price.

2025-26 Topps Inception Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Collectors will just need to make sure they have a Fanatics account and are logged into the Topps website tomorrow to obtain a box - the EQL format is not being used for this release.

Collectors Can Look For A Variety of Eye-Catching Inserts and Autograph Chases

Inception is a product that is best known for the hits it can deliver, but it also offers inserts with high eye appeal. A great example of this is the Splashdown insert. These cards feature a player shooting a basketball towards the net with a variety of colors splashing behind them, almost like paint being thrown against a wall. Jalen Brunson is confirmed for the insert set. Cards in Inception come on a thicker card stock as well, which adds to the quality of the insert.

2025-26 Topps Inception Basketball Jalen Brunson Splashdown Insert | Checklist Insider

When it comes to Autographs, there will be no shortage of them in the release. Perhaps one of the top autograph subsets is Silver Signatures, which features an autograph in silver ink. The autographs pop off the card because they are signed on a black background. On top of all the other colors featured, it really stands out. A preview image of the Stephen Curry card from the product can be seen below.

2025-26 Topps Inception Basketball Stephen Curry Silver Signature Autograph | Checklist Insider

Rookie Autographs will also feature in the release, headlined by Cooper Flagg. Other names from the 2025-26 rookie class will also have autographs, but there can be no denying that Flagg is the name that hobbyists are after. His cards are still selling well, even with the season being wrapped up, so expect his cards to drive demand.

2025-26 Topps Inception Basketball Cooper Flagg Rookie Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Inception Basketball pre-orders will begin on Tuesday, June 23rd at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. The product will feature many chases for collectors, and also offers a chance for the Basketball hobby to experience a high-end product. The release should have some strong interest from collectors looking for autographs of veterans and rookies.