2025-26 Bowman Basketball: Rare Inserts, Rookie Autographs, and Retrofractors

April 22nd is release day for 2025-26 Bowman Basketball, and it marks the return of the cornerstone brand to the Basketball hobby. The release looks to highlight the next generation of Basketball talent, while also keeping in mind the game's current stars. The results are a fantastic checklist filled with prospects and stars, and no shortage of appeal for collectors.



Here is info on how to purchase.

2025-26 Bowman Basketball Cooper Flagg Mojo Refractor Autograph | Topps

Here is what collectors need to know.

Bowman Basketball To Feature NCAA and NBA Players For The First Time

For the first time in it's product history, Bowman will have NCAA and NBA players in the checklist. Some of the biggest NCAA names included are: Aj Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, Nate Ament, Juju Watkins, and Madison Booker. And now collecting is impacting NIL and recruiting.

2025-26 Bowman Basketball Kon Knueppel Firefractor Autograph | Topps

The NBA side of the checklist will have many familiar faces for collectors. This includes rookies such as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Kon Knueppel as well as established stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

A Brief Overview Of The Release and Pricing Details

The base set will contain 200 cards, with 100 cards being prospects, and the other 100 comprising of NBA stars and rookies. The Rookie Red RC cards will also be coming to this release. This is where the rookie card logo is red, and if that player goes on to win Rookie of the Year, collectors can trade in that card for FanCash. Hobby boxes will contain two autographs, and will retail for $359.99.

2025-26 Bowman Basketball AJ Dybantsa/Darryn Peterson Dual Autograph Superfractor | Topps

Chase Cards and Case Hits Take Center Stage

Hobbyists who decide to purchase and open a box will be looking for case hit inserts. There is no shortage of them, and they all have some great eye appeal. The Garbage Pail Kids (GPK) insert features an NBA player in the style of the GPK set. For example, Anthony Edwards is shown as "Anthony Ant", holding up a Basketball that looks ten times the size of him.

2025-26 Bowman Basketball Anthony Edwards GPK SP Insert | Topps

Anime also has it's presence. felt. The insert set takes inspiration from a retro Bowman design, as the card is stylized like an old fashioned TV. The player on the card is pictured as a cartoon character, and these inserts have carried some value in recent years since their debut.

2025-26 Bowman Basketball Jalen Brunson Anime SP Insert Superfractor | Topps

Lucky collectors can also find retrofractors, which will feature Bill Russell in this year's release. The retrofractors celebrate retired players who did not have a 1st Bowman card. The Baseball product has been including this rare chase for a couple of years now, and Basketball is now joining the party.

2025-26 Bowman Basketball Bill Russell Retrofractor | Topps

With no shortage of autograph and insert chases, 2025-26 Bowman Basketball looks to be an excellent release for the Basketball hobby. It will release on April 22nd at 12 PM EST on the Topps website, and can also be found at hobby shops and online retailers.