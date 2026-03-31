Top PSA 10 Sales of Sports Cards in 2026

The separation between the value of a PSA 9 and a PSA 10 graded card has been growing. One of the best examples is the iconic Derek Jeter prospect card, the 1993 Topps Draft Pick. According to Card Ladder, a PSA 9 graded copy sells for about $30, while its PSA 10 counter part last sold for an astonishing $493.

Another great example is Mike Trout's 2011 Topps Update Rookie. A PSA 9 last sold for $385, according to Card Ladder, while a PSA 10 version went for more than double when it last sold for $1,067 on March 30, 2026.

Many factors play a role in the disparity. Whether it be speculation, the hopes of hitting a Gem subbing a raw card, or the fact that grading has slowed, and people have started to pay a premium for the guaranteed 10, as opposed to waiting with the hopes of gem.

Whatever the reason, there have already been some big sales of PSA 10 sports cards this year. And the top three come from a couple of sports, not just one.

2000 Bowman Gold Tom Brady

PSA | https://tinyurl.com/2p2hrewr

The incredible Tom Brady takes the first spot, with his 2000 Bowman Gold Rookie. Not a chrome card, it really is quite a feat that this paper card graded a PSA Gem Mint 10. The edges were dark and extremely sensitive to damage. Couple that with the fact that Brady was a relatively unknown player, and collectors just tossing it around in dollar boxes for the first couple of years, it's not a surprise that this card has a pop count of just three.

This card last sold at the very begging of the year with REA on January 9, 2026. It sold for the six-figure amount of $675,000.

2024 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry 1-of-1 Autograph Logoman

Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/365nw56z

The deep sharpshoot that is Steph Curry is up next as the second highest selling PSA 10 sports card of 2026. The logoman is legendary in and of itself, and getting one to gem is also a task, given how thick the cards are. When you're dealing with thick cards your dealing with eight corners and eight edges instead of half that on a standard sized card. This particular piece is a horizontal card with a blue ink auto.

This rare card was auctioned with Goldin Auctions. It sold on March 7, 2026 after 28 bids for the seven-figure price of $1,040,697.

2003 Topps Chrome LeBron James Gold Refractor

Card Ladder |

One of the most famous rookie cards out there, the LeBron James gold rookie refractor, takes the place as the number one PSA 10 sale of 2026. The card, number 111 in the set, features a young James going up for what looks like a fadeaway jump shot over veteran Ben Wallace of the Detroit Pistons. The card has the iconic gold border and numbered six out of 50. The pop count in this card is in the single digits at just nine.

This famous card was sold on Fanatics Collect on January 22, 2026. After 44 bids this card went for an astounding $1.11 million.