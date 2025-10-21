NBA matchup: Curry vs Luka in cards

Luka Doncic was drafted in 2018, 3rd overall by the Atlanta Hawks. He was quickly traded for Trae Young on draft day with the Dallas Mavericks. Luka is in the prime of his career and has teamed up with Lebron James and the Lakers to try to bring back glory to LA. Stephen Curry was drafted 7th overall in 2009. He has won 4 championships for the Golden State Warriors and taken home the league MVP twice. He holds the record for most 3-pointers made in a single season and in a career.

A comparison of some of their cards below, before they face off on the court to start the NBA season.

RELATED: Why a Klay Thompson Kaboom card just sold for over $100,000

Luka Doncic 2024 Panini One and One Downtown PSA 10

PSA

One of Luka Doncic's highest cards sold, in a Laker's uniform, is his Panini One and One Downtown. This card was graded a ten from PSA. This card sold for $13,287 on Oct. 6th, 2025.

RELATED: NBA award winners to wear Gold Logoman for "ultra-rare" cards

Stephen Curry 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Autograph Patch Rookie Card /5 PSA 9

Cardladder

Stephen Curry's highest sold card comes out of Panini National Treasures. Numbered out of five and graded a nine by PSA. This card sold for $1.08M on Aug. 6th, 2022. Most of his top card sales are some variation of this card, either graded by a different company or numbered out of 99.

Luka Doncic 2018-19 Panini Flawless Logoman Autograph 1/1 (Mavericks)

Cardladder

Luka's top card sold was on Sep. 26th, 2025. His Logoman, one of one, autographed card sold for $4.7M. This card was when he played on the Dallas Mavericks where he was traded from in an unexpected blockbuster in the middle of last season.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: