Top Tier Cards selling live on Thursday

As part of PC Sportscards' continued selling events on the platform, the group is hosting a "Gem Mint Night" on Thursday August 28 at 6:00 p.m. with each card starting at one dollar and a 20-second timer for each auction.

PC Sports Cards "Gem Mint Night" | eBay Live

Dominguez, Lawlar headline baseball cards

The 2024 rookie class in Topps product was one of the most popular ones in recent memory, with young stars such as Elly De La Cruz, Jackson Chourio and Jackson Merrill headlining the group. In Thursday's eBay Live event, a pair of rookies from the class will have top tier cards available.

Jasson Dominguez 2024 Topps Chrome Blue Autograph /150 PSA 10 | PC Sportscards

Yankees' young phenom Jasson Dominguez's 2024 Topps Chrome blue refractor autograph numbered to 150 in a PSA 10 and Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jordan Lawlar's 2024 Topps Chrome Logofractor blue refractor autograph numbered to 150 in a PSA 9 will be a part of the baseball side.

Along with the pair, other players such as Shohei Ohtani, Nick Kurtz, Bobby Witt Jr. and Frank Thomas will have cards in the lineup.

Patches and Kaboom up for grabs

After a few games last weekend that served as an appetizer for the upcoming college football season, PC Sportscards offers quite the slate cards as part of the event. From an LSU 1/1 patch of Ja'Marr Chase to a Jared Goff PSA 9 Kaboom, there is plenty to like as a football collector. Outside of those two cards, a Bryce Young/CJ Stroud dual "Round Numbers" gold numbered to 10 and Jayden Daniels Select Prizm numbered to 25 will be a part of the group as well.

With college football fully kicking off Week One this week, the NFL beginning next week and Major League Baseball entering the playoff push, the high-end cards from both sports set the tone for what will be an entertaining evening on the platform.

PC Sportscards is hosting a "Gem Mint Night" on eBay Live on Thursday. | PC Sportscards/eBay

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: