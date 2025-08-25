From Michael Jordan to Mickey Mantle: The 5 Highest Card Sales in History

When it comes to the high-end segment of the sports card hobby, there are five iconic cards that have rewritten the record books when it comes to the highest sales that have been recorded. Leading the list is of course the most recent record-breaker and that is the 2007–08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographed Card featuring both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant (PSA 6), which sold for a jaw-dropping $12.932 million at Heritage Auctions on August 24, 2025. This one-of-one card not only features dual autographs combined with NBA Logoman patches but also stands as the most expensive sports card ever sold.

RELATED: 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman sets Sports Card Sales Record

🚨New record 🚨 The only copy that will ever exist of an extraordinary card featuring images, NBA uniform logos, and signatures from two of the greatest players of all time broke the records for the highest price ever paid for a card Saturday in @Heritage_Sport Summer Platinum… pic.twitter.com/uvXCeEGLwW — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) August 24, 2025

RELATED: Michael Jordan Sports Cards Continue to Rise in Value

Taking up a solid position as the second highest sale ever is the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 (SGC 9.5), which commanded $12.6 million back in August 2022. Known for its iconic design and pristine condition, this card has long been considered the cornerstone of post-war baseball collecting among vintage collectors.

RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of Mickey Mantle

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle SGC 9.5 | https://www.mlb.com/news/1952-mickey-mantle-baseball-card-record-price

Following the ’52 Mantle, and sitting third overall is the legendary 1909-11 Sweet Caporal T206 Honus Wagner (SGC 2) (which is often referred to as “The Holy Grail”) was sold privately for $7.25 million also in August 2022. Its enduring mystique stems from Wagner’s refusal to allow his image on tobacco products, leaving only a limited number of copies in existence and creating an elite fraternity amongst its one-time owners, most notably Wayne Gretzky.

1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner SGC 2 | Goldin via ESPN - https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/34347728/rare-t-206-honus-wagner-baseball-card-sold-record-725-million-private-sale

Holding strong in the fourth overall spot is the 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth (SGC 3) card, depicting one of Baseball’s greatest Home Run hitters during his minor league days, which fetched approximately $7.2 million at an auction that took place in December 2023. Its rarity and connection to one of baseball’s most beloved figures solidifies its historic significance.

1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth SGC 3 | https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/39039390/1914-baltimore-news-babe-ruth-rookie-card-nets-72-million

Rounding out this top five list of the most expensive trading cards ever sold is the 1909-11 Sweet Caporal T206 Honus Wagner (SGC 3) , which sold for $6.6 million via REA in August 2021.

1909-11 Sweet Caporal T206 Honus Wagner SGC 3 | https://collectrea.com/archives/2021/Summer/1/1909-1911-t206-white-border-honus-wagner-sgc-vg-3-one-of-the-finest-examples-in-existence

Although each of these sales possesses its own unique set of takeaways, there are several things that remain the same throughout. Not only are each of these cards ultra-scarce, they also feature legendary athletes who are the sole drivers of demand across all tiers of the hobby marketplace no matter what.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: