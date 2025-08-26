“Over the Rainbow” Finds a Home at the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress has acquired a remarkable collection tied to The Wizard of Oz and its timeless anthem, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The archive includes 35 manuscript items—handwritten drafts, lyric sketches, and correspondence between composer Harold Arlen, lyricist E.Y. “Yip” Harburg, and director Victor Fleming.

An E.Y. "Yip" Harburg sketch for the lyrics of "Over the Rainbow," | Music Division/Library of Congress

The crown jewel is the only known original lyric sketch of “Over the Rainbow,” scribbled by Harburg in pencil on yellow legal paper. Visitors will also see Arlen’s Academy Award for the song, production materials from the 1939 film, and related treasures from other projects, including House of Flowers and a 1929 George Gershwin self-portrait.

Harold Arlen's Academy Award for the music for the song "Over the Rainbow" (1939). | Music Division/Library of Congress

The Wizard of Oz Legacy Preserved

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is often ranked the greatest movie song of all time. Judy Garland’s performance turned it into a cultural touchstone, and generations have rediscovered it through countless covers. By acquiring these manuscripts and artifacts, the Library of Congress ensures the creative process behind the song will be preserved and accessible. The public can view the collection at the Library’s Jefferson Building from October 23, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

This isn’t the only major move in U.S. cultural stewardship. Across the country, museums and libraries are expanding their collections with bold acquisitions that strengthen the public record of art and history.

National Gallery of Art Expands Its Vision

In July 2025, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, added more than 200 works. Highlights include a monumental sculpture by Richard Hunt, a triptych of Niagara Falls by celebrated Native American painter Kay WalkingStick, and the Gallery’s first Hudson River School work by a woman, Elizabeth Gilbert Jerome. These additions mark important steps toward a more inclusive national collection.

The Smithsonian’s Contemporary Edge

Between 2024 and 2025, the Smithsonian Institution brought in works by over 60 artists, ranging from established names like Laurie Anderson, Theaster Gates, and Rashid Johnson to contemporary voices such as Rose B. Simpson and Joey Terrill. Together, these acquisitions broaden the scope of American creativity preserved for future generations.

One recent addition is an Ohtani jersey worn during a remarkable doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers July 27, 2023. | https://www.si.edu/

Regional Museums Make Their Mark

The Baltimore Museum of Art announced in 2025 the acquisition of 150 works, including paintings by Thomas Hart Benton and Helen Frankenthaler, as well as contemporary pieces by Kelly Akashi and Tracey Emin.

Richmond Barthé (American, 1901–1989), Stevedore, 1937, cast 1986. | https://www.huntington.org/

Meanwhile, The Huntington in California expanded its holdings in 2024 with a Harlem Renaissance bronze by Richmond Barthé and contemporary works by Helen Pashgian, reflecting the diversity of American and global art.

Preserving Cultural Legacy

From Harburg’s penciled notes on “Over the Rainbow” to Richard Hunt’s abstract sculpture, these acquisitions demonstrate how American institutions are working to preserve culture in all its forms. Each piece adds another thread to the nation’s cultural fabric, ensuring that stories of art, music, and history remain accessible to the public.

The Library of Congress’s latest treasure may be tied to a single song, but it echoes a larger truth: America’s greatest cultural works belong to everyone, and they’re worth protecting.

