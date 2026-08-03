WWE's SummerSlam has just recently concluded, delivering some of the very best moments the fanbase had seen all year. From a decade-old storyline coming full circle to multiple coronations, the entire event hardly missed with everything it had to offer.

That being said, the big superstars are what truly made SummerSlam the spectacle it is. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are only two of the many names that fans eagerly tuned in for, and when you look at their card markets, you can clearly tell who the favorites are.

Honorable Mention: Randy Orton

2025 Topps Royalty WWE WrestleMania 41 Randy Orton MATCH USED PATCH AUTO 1/1 | CardLadder

This one might be a stretch since the Legend Killer didn't compete in a match at SummerSlam, but he sure made his return felt with an RKO out of nowhere on Cody Rhodes. That being said, Randy Orton has the third-most expensive WWE card of all time with his 1/1 WrestleMania 41 Patch Auto from 2025 Topps Royalty.

It sold for $42,100 last May at auction and, at the time, it was the second-biggest sale of any WWE card ever before getting surpassed by a Stone Cold/The Rock dual auto.

Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton 2025 Topps Royalty WWE WrestleMania 41 Patch Autograph 1/1 | CardLadder

She may not have won the Interim WWE Women's Championship belt, but Tiffany Stratton is still a big enough name to land on this list of superstars with the top cards of anyone who competed at SummerSlam.

That card is, unsurprisingly, another WrestleMania Patch Auto 1/1 from 2025 Topps Royalty WWE — a release that's become the top modern chase for wrestling's biggest names. This card sold last June for $22,000 and is currently the fifth-most expensive WWE card ever.

Jey Uso

2025 Topps WWE Royalty WrestleMania Jey Uso PATCH AUTO 1/1 | CardLadder

Both the Usos competed (and lost) on Day 1 of SummerSlam, but only Jey gets a spot on this list with his 1/1 WrestleMania 41 Patch Auto card. Unlike the first two entries on this list, this one received official authentication from CGC before hitting the market.

$18,600 was the winning bid for this card on Fanatics Collect last June, with CardLadder estimating the present-day value to be a couple thousand dollars higher.

Gunther

Topps WWE Royalty Gunther WrestleMania Patch | CardLadder

Gunther will always be known as the man who retired John Cena last year, but even without all of that, he's one of the biggest names in professional wrestling these days. He competed in Day 2 of SummerSlam as part of the Fatal 4-Way to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE title.

Just like the three superstars above on this list, Gunther's trading card grail is the 1/1 WrestleMania 41 Patch Auto card from 2025 Topps Royalty WWE. It sold for $18,211 just last week, on July 27th.

Roman Reigns

2014 Topps Chrome WWE ROMAN REIGNS SUPERFRACTOR ROOKIE AUTOGRAPH 1/1 PSA 10 | CardLadder

The OTC. The Head of the Table. Call him anything. Roman Reigns not being on this list would really be a headscratcher, especially considering how well he's held down the sport in the 2020s.

Unlike everyone else here, Roman Reigns' best trading card is not only from a set other than 2025 Topps Royalty WWE, but it is from a completely different era altogether.

His 1/1 Superfractor Auto from 2014 Topps Chrome WWE, a time when The Shield was still a legitimate faction and there were no mentions of "The Bloodline" or a "Tribal Chief" just yet, is Reigns' best card to date. It sold for $15,000 back in February 2022, and should it ever hit the market again, there's absolutely no chance it would only sell for that low again.