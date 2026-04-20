WrestleMania 42 was nothing short of an awesome array of sports entertainment. For the second consecutive year, CM Punk and Roman Reigns delivered an unforgettable, instant-classic match and one that will go down in the history of the sport. As the longest bout across each of the event’s two nights, it showcased an elite level of pacing, intensity and action, by reinforcing why both competitors are considered among the greatest in WWE history.

Roman Reigns, known as “The OTC,” brought his dominant presence and big-match experience into his 11th WrestleMania main event, while Punk, “The Voice of the Voiceless,” relied on resilience, strategy, and a willingness to push boundaries. This, by no means, is the last we see of either wrestler or certainly not the last time we’ll see them face-off in championship fashion.

THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!! ☝️ #WrestleMania@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/bV2cwqBICZ — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

Throughout the match, Punk unleashed a relentless offensive effort, even resorting to a controversial low blow in a desperate attempt to secure victory. Despite his creativity and determination, it ultimately wasn’t enough to overcome Reigns’ strength, composure, and championship-level poise. The clash highlighted not only their physical abilities but also their psychological warfare and storytelling mastery. In the end, Reigns stood victorious and in the wake of his championship I wanted to take a closer look at some of his most recent card sales now that the dust has settled following WrestleMania 42.

2014 Topps Chrome WWE Superfractor Roman Reigns 1/1 PSA 10 ($15,000 via eBay)

2014 Topps Chrome WWE Roman Reigns Superfractor 1/1 PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=roman%20reigns&saleId=ebay-144085662715

As a card fit for none other than "The OTC" himself, the highest Roman Reigns card ever sold was his 2014 Topps Chrome WWE Rookie Autograph Superfractor 1/1 which occured on Feburary 10, 2022 and saw a final sale price of $15,000. Although there have been a few other Roman Reigns cards that have reached strong sales levels, none are even to close to sale of this particular card.

2024 Panini Prizm WWE - Black Prizm 1/1 ($9,000 via eBay)

2024 Panini Prizm Black Roman Reigns 1/1 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=roman%20reigns&saleId=ebay-266992259659



The second highest Roman Reigns card ever sold was his 2024 Panini Prizm Black1/1 which occured on September 15, 2024 (via eBay) and saw a final sale of $9,000. There are others that have reached similar sales levels, none have reached the $9,000 level.

2022 Select WWE - Ringside - Black Prizm 1/1 PSA 7 ($8,400 via eBay)

2022 Select WWE - Ringside - Black Prizm 1/1 PSA 7 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=roman%20reigns&saleId=fanatics-weekly-4780145

The third of the three highest selling Roman Reigns cards was his 2022 Select WWE - Ringside - Black Prizm 1/1 which occured on November 17, 2024 (via eBay) and saw a final sale price of $8,400. Although there have been a few others that are just as scarce, none from 2022 Select have been sold at these levels.

Now that WrestleMania 42 has ended and Reigns has retained his rightful position as the best of the best with another championship victory, this time versus C.M. Punk there's no doubt that the card market and the collectibles hobby will respond in a positive manner. Not only could see the subsequent sales of the above reference cards jump in additional value, his entire card market from common-level raw versions to PSA 10s 1/1s should see a jump in overall demand.