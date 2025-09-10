Massive Topps release meets Bounty Gate

Collectors are counting down the hours until release of 2025 Topps Tier One Baseball, and the hobby is starting to begin their final preparations for it. Online selling platforms such as eBay Live are starting to see breaks being scheduled ahead of release day, along with some surprises.

Autographed bat knobs are a major chase in the product, and the names on the checklist are among some of the best players in Major League Baseball from yesterday and today. Some of the key players on the checklist include: Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols, Bobby Witt Jr, Cal Ripken Jr, David Ortiz, Freddie Freeman, Ichiro, Juan Soto, Ken Griffey Jr, Mark McGwire, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ryne Sandberg, and Shohei Ohtani.

There are more names that make it on the checklist, and the odds of a bat knob coming out of a pack are 1 in 612. The cards themselves are very high end, and are 1 of 1s. For fans of certain players or teams, these cards bring a rare opportunity to not only add a standout card to one's collection, but also to add a piece of Baseball history as well.

2025 Topps Tier One Aaron Judge Autographed Bat Knob | Checklist Insider

If an autographed sticker bat knob gets pulled on stream, collectors will be in for a treat. It will trigger a giveaway that contains up to $10,000 in prizes. For cards of this magnitude, they are certainly worthy of a giveaway. The also provides collectors an added chase element to try out the product whenever it releases on Wednesday, September 10th.

2025 Topps Tier One Baseball Evan Longoria Autographed Bat Knob | Beckett

Sports Cards Nonsense will be running a break of their own on Wednesday, Sept 10th at 9:45 PM EST. They will be running the break as a random team break, with all teams being auctioned off at the starting price of $1. A full case of 2025 Topps Tier One will be opened for the event. This could provide a good deal for many a collector - certain teams could have more demand than others, and if you are someone who likes a team who does not have many cards in the set, they could go for less. For any collectors interested in joining the break once it goes live, it can be found here.

Sports Cards Nonsense Live Event: Wednesday Sept 10th at 9:45 PM | eBay Live

Topps Tier One is certainly putting the hobby world on notice. It is one of the most anticipated products of the year with it's high end cards that can be pulled, such as the autographed bat knobs. Selling platforms such as eBay Live are starting to see shows being scheduled, and starting tomorrow, collectors will have a chance to see what the new release is all about.

