Million Dollar Card Sales Kick Off a Blazing Start to March for The Hobby

March is off to a blistering start, especially when you zero in on seven figure sales. The most recent seven-figure sales story is the one-of-one Aaron Judge rookie card that just sold for $5.2M. Things are popping!

Fanatics

Maybe buyers were inspired after the Logan Paul Pikachu sale, or seeing Mr. Wonderful wearing his prized Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan card at the SAG Awards.

Kevin O’Leary wearing a Kobe Bryant Lakers NBA card on the carpet at the #ActorAwards pic.twitter.com/X8JJWA6efv — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 1, 2026

But before we get ahead of ourselves, lets rewind a few days and take a look at tops sales for the first week of March. And to level set even more, lets look back to the first week of March in 2025, which didn't feature a single million-dollar card sale, not one. In fact, last year the entire month of March only saw three total million-dollar sales with nothing above $1.2M. My how times have changed.

Here are the million-dollar plus sales between March 1 and March 7.

2024 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry Autograph Logoman (1/1)

A PSA 10 2024 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry Autographed Logoman (1/1) card | Card Ladder

The above one-of-one PSA 10 2024 Stephen Curry signed logoman card sold on March 7, 2026 for $1.04M, making it the most expensive non-rookie card and the second-most expensive card ever featuring the Warriors star guard. The card is an absolute beauty with the blue motif matching Curry's blue Warriors jersey, giving the card an extra color-match component.

This Curry sale ranks as the 8th highest sports card sale of 2026, the 4th highest basketball card sale, and the second highest logoman sale so far this year.

Babe Ruth

A PSA 7 M101 Sport New Babe Ruth Card (#151) | Card Ladder

The highest-selling sports card to kick off the first week in March was the above 1916 Sport News card featuring Babe Ruth as a member of the Boston Red Sox. This PSA 7 card sold for just shy of $1.42M on March 7.

Despite the massive price tag, this Babe Ruth card didn't made it into the top five sports card sales of the year. It isn't even the Babe's highest-selling card so far this year. The highest selling Ruth card of the year was a signed copy of his 1933 Goudey card (below), that sold for $1.46M in February.

A PSA 4.5 autographed 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth card (#181) | Card Ladder

Two PSA 10 1996 Japanese Holo Charizards

No card was hotter for high-end collectors than the 1996 Base Set Holo Charizard (#6) with no rarity symbol, which sold twice for over one million. The first, which came just three days into the month, sold for $1.73M through a private sale, which actually makes it the second most expensive Pokémon card to sell in 2026.

PSA 10 1996 Pokemon Japanese Basic No Rarity Symbol Holofoil Charizard (#6) | Card ladder

The second one was unique in that it had Mitsuhiro Arita's autograph on the slab. Arita has illustrated over 500 Pokémon cards, including some of the most iconic like base set Charizard and Pikachu. However, the Arita signed slab Charizard 'only' sold for $1.23M through a Goldin Auction on March 7.

The last time the Arita autographed Charizard came up for sale was back in April 2022. At the time, it sold for $324K, so this seller was able to walk away with a very nice 280% return on their initial investment in a little under four years.

Four million-dollar sales in just one week is an extremely strong signal. If this pace holds, 2026 could be shaping up to be the biggest year the hobby has ever seen.