Topps Stadium Club Baseball 2025 is expected to release on February 18, 2026. This fan-favorite set features some of the most visually-impressive cards on the market due to its use of photographs related to some of the game's biggest moments.

When Topps opened pre-orders for this year's set, the packaging came with advertisements of Chrome cards as guarantees in a Hobby Box. But to the unfortunate surprise of many pre-order purchasers, Topps changed the images on their official site after the pre-orders went live with the updated designs no longer stating that Chrome cards would be obtainable.

This caught the attention of many collectors, including a member of the Sports Card Nonsense Facebook group, who created a post that showed a screenshot of Topps' apology and explanation about the change. In the apology email, Topps confirmed there would be no Chrome cards in 2025 Topps Stadium Club Baseball, and that the originally displayed images have since been replaced.

Topps Stadium Club 2025's original design featuring Chrome base card advertisements on the side | CardCollector2

Clever Cuban Cards discussed this situation on his podcast, The Hobby Handbook, as one of the many unhappy customers who placed a pre-order. While some people who had already bought 2025 Topps Stadium Club received emails regarding the change, Clever Cuban Cards himself did not.

"I try to give Topps, in most instances, the benefit of the doubt. This email that communicates this information, I never got...If you're going to change a product functionally and fundamentally, you should probably tell people about it."

He continued to comment on Topps' decision to remove Chrome cards from the set entirely, sharing that his excitement toward the 2025 Stadium Club set has significantly diminished.

Clever Cuban Cards traditionally has been a big fan of the Chrome cards from the set.

Jackson Holliday features on the 2025Topps Stadium Club Baseball set | Topps.com

He concluded that segment of the podcast with a call for better communication from Topps regarding the 2025 Stadium Club situation, while also wishing for the Stadium Club Chrome cards to return.

"I think it's unacceptable, to put it bluntly. I would love to see an actual statement from Topps and not an email that only goes out to maybe the people that bought Mega Boxes, because guess what? I been ripping into the regular Hobby Boxes and been like, wait a minute, where are my Chrome cards?"

"I would have been confused and nobody told me! So, I think that it's nonsense," criticized Clever Cuban Cards.

