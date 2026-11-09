If you had trouble finding any of the new Super Nova inserts from the 2026 Topps Chrome Cosmic product, just released last week, it isn't because of rarity. According to Topps, 23 of the 25 players on the rare insert checklist were omitted due to a production error. Only Super Nova inserts of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto made it into the packs.

Jacob Misiorowski's Super Nova insert from 2026 Topps Chrome | Topps

With no guaranteed autographs in this product, Topps Chrome Cosmic has always relied heavily on its inserts as a chase. But more so this year, with the announcement of the Super Nova Black Hole program. The program gives collectors a challenge-like format, wherein collectors who become the first to accumulate 10 copies of one player's Super Nova inserts could redeem them for a special, new one-of-one autographed card called the Black Hole.

This revelation puts a significant damper on the program, which was already garnering hobby excitement for Topps' innovative thinking. But Topps has already put out a remedy for this oversight. According to their statement across their socials, they are "introducing a Supernova Card Program that will allow collectors with the eligible Interstellar Gold /50 cards to obtain the corresponding player's Supernova cards."

We recently discovered a production error in 2026 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball that resulted in Supernova cards for 23 of the 25 players being inadvertently omitted from the product.



We sincerely apologize for this error. To address it, we are introducing a Supernova Card… https://t.co/T7bFqiDuOq — Topps (@Topps) November 9, 2026

Just like the Black Hole redemption program page, collectors are directed to Topps' offshoot page, Topps Ripped, for more information on how to get their hands on a Super Nova card.

Rules state that a person with a gold, numbered to 50, Interstellar insert of a player can contact Fanatics with the player's name and the exact serial number and submit clear photos of the front and back to get one copy of their Super Nova insert. The final step is sending in the gold Interstellar insert. Collectors will receive a label to send in their Interstellar card. That card will be returned with a copy of the Super Nova insert upon arrival.

To note, gold autographed cards are not eligible. Neither are cards of Aaron Judge or Juan Soto, whose Super Nova cards are in the product.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are the only players that had their Super Nova cards put in the 2026 Topps Chrome Cosmic product. | Topps Ripped

The information provided by Topps also said that "to provide transparency, the Black Hole program website will identify which numbered Gold /50 cards have already been used to obtain a Supernova card. We encourage collectors to check this information before purchasing a card for the purpose of participating in the program."

Players whose gold Interstellar inserts collectors need to chase are: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman, Bobby Witt Jr., Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Francisco Lindor, Paul Skenes, Bryce Harper, Elly De La Cruz, Julio Rodriguez, Gunnar Henderson, Junior Caminero, Yashinobu Yamamoto, Nick Kurtz, Trey Yesavage, Chase Burns, Nolan McLean, Jacob Misiorowski, Samuel Basallo, Roman Anthony, Jac Caglianone, and Minutaka Murakami.

Interestingly enough, on the Black Hole redemption program product page, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are listed first. To reiterate, those are the only two players out of 25 whose cards made it into the product. And according to the tracker, Aaron Judge already has one code redeemed.