Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber, Yankees Star)

What better way to start the week than placing a few bets on the 14-game slate in Major League Baseball?

There are some interesting series openers to dive into on Monday, and in this column I’m going straight to the player prop market to hopefully secure a plus-money win.

Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run prop picks, a fun way to stay engaged in the games while also potentially securing a major payout.

With 28 of the 30 teams in MLB in action on Monday, there are a ton of options to choose from. I’m targeting two NL East stars to lead the way, especially New York Mets slugger Juan Soto, who has an extremely favorable matchup against the Washington Nationals.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds and analysis behind the home run plays for May 18.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, May 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+250)

This season, Soto has crushed right-handed pitching in his 31 games, hitting .333 with a 1.021 OPS and five of his six home runs.

On Monday, he takes on Washington righty Jake Irvin, who has struggled with the long ball in his career. Irvin gave up an MLB-high 38 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s allowed six homers in nine starts this season, posting a 5.91 ERA in the process.

Soto has some impressive numbers against Irvin, going 3-for-9 with a home run, five walks and a double – good for a 1.349 OPS. Even once Irvin exits, Soto should be able to make some noise against a Washington bullpen that has allowed 32 home runs while posting a 4.78 ERA in 2026.

The Mets star is also hitting .348 with a pair of homers over the last week, a sign that he’s really rounding into form after a calf injury sidelined him early in the 2026 season. He’s worth a look in this matchup, even at just +250.

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+484)

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger has been slumping a bit as of late, hitting .239 without a home run over the last two weeks.

However, he has a great bounce-back spot ahead of him on Monday, as he’ll take on Toronto Blue Jays lefty Patrick Corbin. This season, Corbin has a 3.93 ERA, allowing just three home runs in seven appearances. But, he’s really struggled with the long ball since the start of the 2021 season, allowing 146 home runs in 164 appearances (163 starts).

Bellinger has dominated Corbin in his career, going 10-for-24 (.417), though he has yet to take him yard. This may be a buy-low spot for the Yankees outfielder, as he clearly has seen the ball well against Corbin and has an .854 OPS and two homers against lefties in 2026.

At +484, Bellinger is worth a look at home in this series opener.

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+211)

If you’re betting on a home-run hitter right now, it’s almost insulting not to include Kyle Schwarber.

The Philadelphia Phillies star is up to 20 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s been on a tear over the last two weeks, homering nine times over his last 13 games, posting a 1.110 OPS.

Schwarber will face Cincinnati Reds lefty Nick Lodolo on Monday, who is off to a slow start in 2026. Lodolo has a 8.68 ERA and has allowed three home runs in two starts, making him a fade candidate against one of the best power hitters in baseball.

Schwarber is just 2-for-12 (with a homer) against Lodolo in his career, but he’s homered six times against lefties already this season while also sporting a .960 OPS. This isn’t a favorable price, but Schwarber is really hard to pass up given how hot he’s been this month.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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