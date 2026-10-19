Evaluating the Milwaukee Brewers Card Market After Sweeping the Dodgers

In 2013, the San Diego Padres drafted Jake Bauers 208th overall after winning his high school championship - ironically at Dodger Stadium - where the Brewers recently swept the Dodgers in a four-game series. After 18 months in the Padres organization, Bauers was then traded to Tampa Bay, where he ultimately made his pro debut on June 7, 2018. Five years and four teams later, Bauers has finally found his home with the Milwaukee Brewers. As an integral part of the Brewers' World Series bid, his card market is spiking.

2015 BOWMAN CHROME PROSPECT AUTOS GOLD #BCAP-JB JAKE BAUERS BGS 9.5 Sold for $399.00 on October 15, 2026. | Card Ladder

Bowman Cards Highlight Jake Bauers Surge

Since the Brewers swept the Dodgers on October 15th, 2026, Card Ladder shows there were 1,430 Jake Bauers cards sold. Of those cards, 257 were Bowman, and 90 were his 2015 San Diego Padres first-year cards. Jake Bauers has proven himself in the NLCS with clutch hits while wearing down pitchers. With plenty of raw autographed cards available for purchase at $100 or less, his card market is one to watch in the next few weeks.

2015 Bowman Chrome JAKE BAUERS 1ST AUTO REFRACTOR RC #6/499 MILWAUKEE BREWERS Sold for $99.99 on October 15th 2026. | Card Ladder

William Contreras Card Market Holds Steady as He Tries for Second Ring

Decorated catcher William Contreras is carrying the Brewers into the World Series with an NL-leading .367 batting average. His collectibility remains strong, backed by Hall of Fame-caliber career achievements. He has a World Series ring, a WBC Gold Medal, a 3-time MLB All-Star, and 2 Silver Slugger awards, along with an All-MLB First Team designation. His highest-selling card was sold a year after his World Series Championship with the Braves for $5,750.00.

2018 Bowman Chrome William Contreras Auto BLACK MOJO 1/1 PSA 10 Sold for $5,750.00 on November 6, 2022. | Card Ladder

Jackson Chourio Stiil the Fan Favorite Heading Into the World Series

By some measures, such as batting average, you could say that Jackson Chourio has had a mediocre postseason run. Strangely enough, he leads the Brewers in RBIs with 11 and had a key leadoff home run against Blake Snell and the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS. Jackson falls out of the Bowman craze years; however, he still has well over 50 five-figure cards that have sold since 2022. One fortunate collector has his 2024 Topps Chrome Superfractor, which was purchased for $78,000.00 on February 23, 2025.

2024 Topps Chrome Superfractor Jackson Chourio ROOKIE AUTO DNA 10 1/1 PSA 9 MINT Sold for $78,000.00 on February 23, 2025. | Card Ladder

Notable Brewers To Watch From Their Dynamic Postseason Efforts

The Brewers have shown no quit in the postseason and have had an incredible team effort. Arron Ashby has a 0.00 ERA from 6 games pitched while striking out 11, adding two saves. Rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt is batting .310 with nine hits in three games. And David Hamilton has five runs and five hits in 11 at-bats, and a home run.