Topps Series One Babe Ruth 1/1 All Aces Insert Has Been Pulled

For one lucky collector in Gilbert, Arizona, a long imagined dream became reality when they pulled an absolute masterpiece from 2025 Topps Series One Baseball: the Babe Ruth 1/1 All-Aces Insert.

Matt Schilling

Babe Ruth - New York Yankees (Undated Photo)
Babe Ruth - New York Yankees (Undated Photo) / (Tom Sande / Associated Press) | https://www.latimes.com/sports/la-sp-babe-ruth-through-the-years-20140708-photogallery.html
This isn’t just your typical run-of-the-mill rare card, it’s a true piece of baseball history. While most fans know Babe Ruth as the ultimate slugger, his dominance as a pitcher in the early years of his career for the Boston Red Sox is often overlooked. The All-Aces insert set pays tribute to some of the game’s greatest arms, and having Ruth featured is a nod to his dual-threat brilliance, similar to the ways in which Shohei Ohtani is heralded.

The hobby buzz around this pull is nothing short of electric. Any Babe Ruth card is special, but a one-of-a-kind, modern-era chase card featuring him as a pitcher? That’s next-level right there.

This card is a unicorn by most standards, an ultra-rare gem that will instantly become the centerpiece of any collection or auction battle. Will the lucky collector hold onto it as a prized possession? Will it hit the open market, where deep-pocketed collectors will fight for its glory? All of that remains to be seen.

Babe Ruth remains one of the most revered figures in sports history, and pulling a 1/1 of his in a premium insert set is as close to hobby royalty as it gets. Combine that with the stunning All-Aces design, and you’ve got a card that will be remembered for years.

1915 Boston Red Sox - American League Champions - Babe Ruth (Top Row, Middle)
1915 Boston Red Sox - American League Champions - Babe Ruth (Top Row, Middle) / (Transcendental Graphics / Getty Images) | https://www.latimes.com/sports/la-sp-babe-ruth-through-the-years-20140708-photogallery.html

Moments like these define why collectors stay hooked on the hobby. The anticipation of every pack, the adrenaline rush of spotting something extraordinary, and the thrill of holding history in your hands it’s what makes collecting so special.

For the lucky individual in Gilbert, Arizona, they now own a card that will be talked about for years to come. The chase never stops, but this time, someone truly hit the jackpot.

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Bio: Matt Schilling, a lifelong sportscard collector and a proud graduate of Towson University (Class of 2006) who currently resides in Queens, New York, is one of the newest contributing authors to the Collectibles segment now featured on http://SI.com