Topps Series One Babe Ruth 1/1 All Aces Insert Has Been Pulled

Every collector dreams of that one moment, when the pack that they rip leads to an unforgettable find. For one lucky collector in Gilbert, Arizona, that dream became a reality when they pulled an absolute masterpiece from 2025 Topps Series One Baseball: the ever-elusive Babe Ruth 1/1 All-Aces Insert.
This isn’t just your typical run-of-the-mill rare card, it’s a true piece of baseball history. While most fans know Babe Ruth as the ultimate slugger, his dominance as a pitcher in the early years of his career for the Boston Red Sox is often overlooked. The All-Aces insert set pays tribute to some of the game’s greatest arms, and having Ruth featured is a nod to his dual-threat brilliance, similar to the ways in which Shohei Ohtani is heralded.
The hobby buzz around this pull is nothing short of electric. Any Babe Ruth card is special, but a one-of-a-kind, modern-era chase card featuring him as a pitcher? That’s next-level right there.
This card is a unicorn by most standards, an ultra-rare gem that will instantly become the centerpiece of any collection or auction battle. Will the lucky collector hold onto it as a prized possession? Will it hit the open market, where deep-pocketed collectors will fight for its glory? All of that remains to be seen.
Babe Ruth remains one of the most revered figures in sports history, and pulling a 1/1 of his in a premium insert set is as close to hobby royalty as it gets. Combine that with the stunning All-Aces design, and you’ve got a card that will be remembered for years.
Moments like these define why collectors stay hooked on the hobby. The anticipation of every pack, the adrenaline rush of spotting something extraordinary, and the thrill of holding history in your hands it’s what makes collecting so special.
For the lucky individual in Gilbert, Arizona, they now own a card that will be talked about for years to come. The chase never stops, but this time, someone truly hit the jackpot.