Would You Rather? 1980 Topps Rickey Henderson vs. 1962 Topps Lou Brock Rookie Cards

It’s been just over a year since Rickey Henderson’s passing on Dec. 20, 2024. The all-time leader in stolen bases left behind a legacy of 1,406 steals in the regular season, a number that may never be touched, along with a 1980 Topps rookie card that remains one of the hobby’s most iconic pieces from the era. Henderson broke Lou Brock’s career mark in 1991, sliding into third with steal number 939 before pulling the base from the ground and holding it above his head. “Today, I am the greatest of all time,” he told the hometown crowd. Brock, who held the record for 14 years, was on hand to congratulate him.

The pair is gone now, with Brock passing in September 2020. Their Topps rookies sit at somewhat similar price points, offering collectors a legitimate choice between legends who defined what it meant to run wild on the basepaths.

1980 Topps Rickey Henderson #482

1980 Topps #482 Rickey Henderson PSA 9 | CardLadder

Henderson’s RC depicts him at the dish poised to strike, looking every bit the 20-year-old who would redefine the leadoff spot. His 25-year career produced 10 All-Star selections, an AL MVP Award, two World Series rings (Oakland in ’89, Toronto in ’93), and a Hall of Fame induction in 2009 with 94.8% of the BBWAA vote.

Beyond the steals, Henderson scored 2,295 runs — more than anyone in baseball history. He led the league in stolen bases 12 times and in free passes on four occasions. In the 1989 Fall Classic sweep of Bay Area-rival San Francisco, Rickey batted .474 with an .895 slugging percentage. His swagger was unrivaled, as was his production.

Recent PSA 9 sales have landed in the $2,100-$2,400 range. The card has strong population numbers at the top grades, with demand climbing since Henderson’s death.

1962 Topps Lou Brock #387

1962 Topps #387 Lou Brock PSA 8 | CardLadder

Brock’s rookie cardboard captures the young outfielder profiled in a Chicago Cubs cap, two years before the Louisiana native’s trade to St. Louis changed the course of history for the two franchises — a deal that remains one of the most lopsided in MLB.

Brock stole 938 bases across 19 seasons, but his October performances truly set him apart. He hit .391 in three World Series, won two rings with the Cardinals (1964, 1967), and set postseason records that stood for decades. Brock became part of the Cooperstown elite in 1985.

A PSA 8 runs around $2,000 in recent months, with sale prices fluctuating by no more than 5% in either direction. Higher grades are extremely scarce due to the card’s age and the 1962 Topps set’s notorious centering issues, making this a tougher grade than Henderson’s at comparable price points.

To Steal or Not to Steal

Henderson brings the broader résumé — the longstanding records, the longevity, and the MVP hardware. Brock shone a smidge brighter in postseason play, and his vintage rookie comes with the scarcity and condition hurdles that can make the same dollar figure feel like a different kind of chase.

The real differences come down to generation and accessibility. Henderson’s card is easier to find in top-tier grades and represents the rookie card standard. Brock’s carries the vintage premium and inherent challenges that come with early-’60s collectibles.

For those who remember watching either dance off first base and drive opposing hurlers to the brink of insanity, you’re buying a memento of old-school style not often seen in today’s game.

