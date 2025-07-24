Indiana Fever Team with Netflix's 'Stranger Things' for Exclusive Jersey
The Indiana Fever are returning to the Upside Down ahead of the final season of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things returning in November.
The show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, making the Fever a perfect pairing for the special Nike Rebel Edition jersey.
The jerseys hold details like the black, red, and white color palette and distinct font of the show, as well as “Demogorgon claw accents” and “011” on the shorts waistband, referencing the lead character, Eleven, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown. As the show is set in the 80s, the entire collection has a described “retro” aesthetic.
In addition to the jerseys, a full collection of fan gear is available for purchase starting July 23rd in their web store. Every Fever player’s jersey is available in adult and youth sizes, as well as a t-shirt version. The collection also includes hoodies, hats, and several pieces by sports lifestyle brand Round21.
The Fever, currently 12-12, will be debuting the jerseys tonight, July 24, in a home game against the Las Vegas Aces at 7:00pm EST.
The Fever will also wear the jerseys during five more home games against the Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm, and Minnesota Lynx, plus one away game against the Los Angeles Sparks.