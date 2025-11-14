Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 -The $1.5 million jersey billboard

It’s time to get ready and prepare for one of the most energetic collectibles events of the year. That’s right folks, Fanatics is officially kicking off Fanatics Fest 2026 by announcing that tickets for the four-day event (July 16–19, 2026) are now on sale to the public.

With that said, and in true Fanatics fashion, the company has unveiled something remarkable, and that is the Most Valuable Billboard (MVB). This billboard, which is a one-of-a-kind display that will be located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and feature authentic, game-worn jerseys from some of the biggest names in sports.

The MVB, which can be seen at 22 N. 14th Street (14th & Kent), will showcase four jerseys representing each day of Fanatics Fest 2026.

July 16 – Joe Montana (#16, San Francisco 49ers)

Fanatics Fest 2026 - MVB - Joe Montana Jersey | Courtesy of Fanatics

Worn during his 1990 MVP season, this jersey captures the character of one of football’s most well-known and celebrated quarterbacks.

July 17 – Shohei Ohtani (#17, Los Angeles Dodgers)

Fanatics Fest 2026 - MVB - Shohei Ohtani Jersey | Courtesy of Fanatics

From his Tokyo Series appearance on March 19, 2025, where he homered in a Dodgers win, this jersey symbolizes his presence as a global sports icon.

July 18 – Peyton Manning (#18, Denver Broncos)

Fanatics Fest 2026 - MVB - Peyton Manning Jersey | Courtesy of Fanatics

The very jersey from Super Bowl 50, marking his victorious final game before retirement, is one of the most legendary to ever be worn throughout NFL history.

July 19 – Johnny Unitas (#19, Baltimore Colts)

Fanatics Fest 2026 - MVB - Johnny Unitas Jersey | Courtesy of Fanatics

A once-lost Super Bowl III jersey, the recently authenticated jersey, displayed publicly for the first time, encompasses a connection that brings generations of football greatness together in one place.

With that said, these four jerseys carry an estimated value exceeding $1.5 million, making the billboard not just a celebration of historical sports memorabilia but rather a true showcase of each player’s legacy, how they’ve shaped the culture of the hobby, and the impact they’ve had on fans all throughout the globe.

Crowds entering Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center in New York City. | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics

In the wake of the exceptional success of Fanatics Fest 2025, (which drew over 125,000 energetic fans, a mix of 300+ athletes and celebrities, and 250+ of the hobby’s top dealers), Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 promises to raise the bar even higher, especially since the event space itself will expand by at least 25% inside the Javits Center, making it one of the largest events ever to be held at the venue.

The crowd at Fanatics Fest surrounds the Topps booth where Travis Scott hands out the limited-edition release of Cactus Jack trading cards on Aug. 17. Photo by Susan Lulgjuraj.

From an event perspective, this means even more access, even more experiences, and even more excitement that will be sure to include exclusive product drops and autograph sessions to live programming featuring the biggest names professional sports has to offer.

