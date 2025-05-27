2024 Topps Dynasty to Feature Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Game-Used Batting Card
In one of the hobby’s most exciting announcements to date, Topps posted on "X" that the 2024 Topps Dynasty Baseball will be featuring one of the most anticipated cards to hit shelves in a very long time. The card is a jaw-dropping 1-of-1 Card of Shohei Ohtani featuring his Game-Used Batting Glove.
When it comes to exclusivity and luxury products, there’s no doubt that Topps Dynasty takes the cake, especially since each hobby box only contains a very low numbered encased card that ranges from the game-worn patch of an elite name in their respected sport (on the low end) all the way up to a game-worn patch or piece of memorabilia signed by that particular star player. In this case, our jaws are dropping over Shohei Ohtani’s Game-Used Batting Glove.
For collectors, the Topps Dynasty brand is one of the most expensive products in the hobby and that’s because each card feels as though it should be displayed out in the open or even in a museum, and the Ohtani Batting Glove would certainly be a piece collector’s would want the world to see. With boxes carrying an initial price tag somewhere between $1,000 and $1,500, there’s a very good chance secondary market markups could exceed two times those numbers, especially if the chase for the Ohtani is one that is prolonged over a longer than expected.
By combining the unmatched star power of a two-way MVP in Shohei Ohtani with the exquisite nature of Topps Dynasty’s ultra-premium releases, there’s no doubt that the Ohtani 1/1 will become a cornerstone for the one lucky collector who is able to pull such a card.
With just one of these cards in existence, we expect increased excitement throughout the hobby world as both seasoned collectors and high-end investors will be on a hunt to track to track this down. So, if you're in the business of chasing proverbial white whales, this is certainly a card that needs to be on your list, especially since it’s a chance as owning a piece of one of the greatest legacies that modern game has ever seen.