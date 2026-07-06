Upper Deck, 23XI Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Space Jam

If there is one thing we have learned in the hobby recently, it is that nostalgia sells. Upper Deck and 23XI Racing hit a home run by combining the hobby and nostalgia with their Space Jam Watch Party at Chicago's Navy Pier.

One of the biggest movies of the 1990s, Space Jam came out at the height of the Chicago Bulls' dynasty after Michael Jordan returned from retirement and a subsequent baseball career. And sure, it has a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the cultural impact of Space Jam reverberates even today.

Upper Deck x Space Jam

Upper Deck Authentic Space Jam Michael Jordan Autographed Shoes | Brendan Darr

Part of the display at the event featured original Space Jam merchandise that was available for purchase through Upper Deck Authenticated. Some of the shoes Michael Jordan wore during filming, autographed to /23, of course, were among those available.

Michael Jordan Space Jam Autographed Shoe | Brendan Darr

In addition to the shoes signed by Michael Jordan, there were also miniatures of the Space Jam car that Bubba Wallace would have in Chicago that weekend for the NASCAR race.

Space Jam Posters | Brendan Darr

In addition to the shoes and Upper Deck racing miniatures, there were also original promotional posters for the movie autographed by Michael Jordan. There were some iconic pieces available, including the Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny movie poster and the one of Michael Jordan stretching to dunk.

Upper Deck also had a "Create Your Own Card" area of the park where you could make your own Space Jam-themed card as well.

23XI x Upper Deck

Upper Deck 23XI Space Jam Car | Brendan Darr

Tying everything together this weekend were the presence of 23XI Racing and the Space Jam NASCAR car in attendance. Plus, the driver, Bubba Wallace, stopped by to spend some time meeting with the Chicago Boys & Girls Club.

Space Jam 30th Anniversary NASCAR | Brendan Darr

Wallace finished sixth at the race in Chicago.

The Nostalgia of Space Jam

Whether you were there for Upper Deck, 23XI, or for some free food in the park, ultimately what everyone was there for was Space Jam. The cultural phenomenon that was part of Michael Jordan's journey back to the NBA and incorporated a wildly popular Looney Tunes as well, all while hitting every nostalgia note for millennials and even the younger generations.

While we know nostalgia sells, especially among younger generations that feel like they missed out on something, there is something special about Space Jam. It really does hit many of the factors people love, and with the addition of Upper Deck's 30th Anniversary Space Jam collection, it further enhances the collectability people crave.