The sports card market has been scorching in 2026, and the latest LeBron James sale just added fuel to the fire. The LeBron sale was the fifth million-dollar card sale this month alone.

But for collectors exploring more affordable options, magazines like Sports Illustrated, Slam, and even Beckett offer very enticing, far cheaper alternatives. And who knows, the way the market is trending, it might not be too long before we start to see a few million-dollar magazine sales.

Here are some of the best Michael Jordan magazine covers collectors should be chasing.

Sports Illustrated "The Shot" (June 22, 1998)

June 22, 1998 Sports Illustrated "The Shot" | Worthpoint

One of Jordan's most iconic moments was captured on the June 22, 1998, cover of Sports Illustrated. Dubbed "The Shot", this became the ultimate clutch symbol. Not only did it cement Jordan as the greatest closer, but it also capped off his sixth title and perfect Finals record. Higher-grade copies are listed on eBay for $500-$1,000.

Time "Michael" (June 22, 1998)

Time Magazine Michael Jordan cover from June 22, 1998 | Time.com

On the same day that Sports Illustrated published “The Shot”, Time released “Michael”, which captured the end of the Chicago Bulls dynasty during the "Last Dance" season. The subhead reads, "We may never see his likes again". Even top-graded copies of this Time are generally available for $500 or less.

SLAM "Greatest of All Time" (April 2001)

Slam Magazine Michael Jordan 50th Anniversary Issue The Greatest Of All Time | eBay

SLAM celebrated its 50th issue in May 2002 by putting Jordan on the cover and declaring him the GOAT. There are only a few ungraded copies available on eBay right now, all selling for around $50. Notably, LeBron James would make his first SLAM cover appearance the following year alongside Sebastian Telfair.

Sports Illustrated "Sportsman of the Year" (December 23, 1991)

A CGC 9.6 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year 1991 Michael Jordan Hologram | eBay

The 1991 “Sportsman of the Year” cover, sometimes referred to as the Hologram cover, broke the mold by incorporating the first-ever computer-generated hologram on the cover of a magazine. Holograms were debuting in the hobby in the early 90s and were huge, but none were bigger than this SI cover. Several near-perfect-graded copies, like the above CGC 9.6, are listed on eBay and elsewhere for $400-$500.

Beckett Basketball Card Magazine #1 (March/April 1990)

A CGC 9.8 Beckett Basketball #1 | Iconic Auctions

The 1990 March/April issue of Beckett Basketball Card Monthly may feature a surprisingly understated Jordan image, but despite the fairly muted image, this cover is notable for being the debut of the monthly basketball card price guide.

High grade copies of this debut price guide won't break the bank. A CGC 9.8 sold in August, 2025 for $328 through Iconic Auctions.

SLAM "Mike!" (July 1995)

Slam Magazine "MIKE!" | nowandthencollectibles.com

With its sixth issue, SLAM, the legendary basketball magazine, chose to feature Jordan in its “MIKE!” issue. The zoomed-in image of Jordan’s face perfectly captures his intensity and drive. This was the first SLAM magazine cover featuring Jordan, which makes this a highly sought-after issue.

Sports Illustrated "How Sweet It Is" (June 1992)

Kobe Bryant's personal copy of a June 22, 1992 Sports Illustrated featuring Michael Jordan | Goldin Auctions

The June 1992 “How Sweet It Is” cover captures a terrific shot of Jordan, but it may have also been a motivator for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. A CGC 4.5 copy once owned by Bryant sold last year for $59,887. The cover captures Jordan holding a victory cigar after the Bulls' 1992 back-to-back title victory. Despite easily clearing $50K, this is just a fraction of the record-setting sale price of another Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated "A Star Is Born" (December 10, 1984)

Dec. 10, 1984 Sports Illustrated Michael Jordan 1st Pro Cover sold by Goldin Auctions on November 30th, 2025 for $20,191 | Goldin Auctions

One of the earliest Jordan covers, Sports Illustrated's 1984 “A Star Is Born,” features Jordan attacking the basket sporting the iconic red Bulls uniform. This cover is unique in that it’s Jordan’s first wearing a Bulls uniform, and the headline is perfect. For roughly 2 1/2 years, this magazine held the record for most Jordan magazine when a CGC 9.8 copy sold in August 2023 for $126,000.

Sports Illustrated "No. 1 North Carolina" (November 28, 1983)

The $229K copy of Sports Illustrated featuring Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins | Goldin Auctions

Easily the most sought-after Jordan cover is the 1983 "No. 1 North Carolina," also known as the “College Preview” Sports Illustrated featuring Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins with the dominant University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

This was Jordan’s first-ever SI cover, and it predates key cards like the 1986 Fleer rookie card. In March 2026, a PSA 9.6 set the record for the most expensive magazine ever, selling for $229,360 via Goldin.

Nearly 30 years after his final Bulls title, Michael Jordan is still moving markets and making headlines. These magazine covers are further proof that his collectible legacy extends far beyond cards.