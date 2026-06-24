Which Knicks Players Saw the Biggest Card Spike After Winning a Title?
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It’s a great time to be a Knicks fan. After a 53-year drought, the Knicks battled the Spurs to a 4-1 gentlemen's sweep in the 2026 NBA Finals. And it's not just the fact that they brought a banner back to NYC; it's how they won. The dog mentality and the ability to battle back had everyone on the edge of their seats, especially for those incredible final minutes of Games 4 and 5.
And if you’re a Knicks basketball card collector, your collection is probably at least twice as valuable today as it was a few weeks ago.
Ultimately, we're trying to answer one question: What is the NBA Championship multiplier? As you might expect, it varies a lot.
Karl-Anthony Towns
Even after all that, Karl-Anthony Towns seems to be the odd man out for a big Championship multiplier. He’s seen a bump, but it pales next to his teammates’ surge.
When you compare recent sales of PSA 10 2015 Blue Prizm rookies (/199), which have sold for $355 (June 23) and $528 (June 21), to the single $320 sale in late November 2025, it looks like Towns is up, but not significantly.
However, when you look back at the three sales in December 2024 ($800, $875, & $433), the Towns' blue Prizm rookie card market looks to be slumping.
The reason is likely due to his poor performances in the last three games of the series, especially Game 5, when he scored just 2 points on 14.3% shooting, adding 10 rebounds and 1 assist in 23 minutes. It was the lowest-scoring playoff performance of his career.
OG Anunoby
On June 17th, an ungraded Blue Prizm OG Anunoby sold for $99. And the day before, two ungraded Blue Prizm rookies sold for $70 and $72. When we go back to April, the same ungraded rookie sold for $11.50, and as recently as June 3rd, an ungraded copy sold for $10!
After "The Tip", the buzzer-beater that delivered one of the wildest playoff wins ever, it's no wonder that OG Anunoby is seeing a massive ~7x multiplier for these fairly rare blue Prizm rookie cards.
Tyler Kolek
Although Tyler Kolek saw limited minutes in the Knicks' postseason and didn't play a single minute in the NBA Finals, his card market is still benefiting from the title. Prior to the Knicks Cinderella performance, the highest-selling Kolek card was a 2024 National Treasures rookie patch (/5) that sold for $4,800 back on January 4, 2026.
But now, the top Kolek card is a one-of-one PSA 10 2024 Panini Mosaic Black rookie card that sold for $15,000 on June 20. That same card sold for just $1,200 in March, meaning Kolek’s title bump clocks in at a staggering 12.5x.
Not all of his cards are seeing that sort of lift. If we look at recent sales of Kolek's 2024-25 Orange Seismic Prizm (/199) and we compare the three May sales ($4, $6.05, $0.99) to the one sale after the NBA Championship ($12), we see that even the deeper bench option looks to be getting a nice 2-3x lift in the value of his cards.
Jalen Brunson
The Jalen Brunson market has been on an absolute heater, and for good reason. Brunson was THE GUY the Knicks needed whenever games looked like they were getting away.
Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game and was the unanimous Finals MVP. Mr. Clutch lived up to the nickname, scoring 42.7% of the Knicks’ total fourth-quarter points in the series, which is a remarkable stat.
When you look at Brunson’s basketball card market recently, the big story is the one-of-one PSA 9 Choice Prizm Nebula rookie card that shot up to $312,000 after selling back in November 2024 for $96,600. That’s about a 3.2x multiplier, which isn't too shabby.
However, it gets better when you look at his more common rookies like the blue-color-matched Prizm rookie card (/199). As recently as April 26, 2026, a PSA 9 sold for $351.
Fast forward just a few weeks, and a PSA 9 sold on June 22, for $1,626. That works out to be nearly a 5x multiplier!
The big question now: Can these championship-fueled spikes survive the summer cooldown?
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Conor is a leading sports collectibles writer and market analyst with more than 100 published articles covering sports cards, Pokémon, auctions, investing trends, and hobby culture. A lifelong collector who entered the hobby in the early 1990s, Conor’s expertise centers on vintage and modern basketball cards, basketball icons, and iconic Boston sports memorabilia tied to legends like Larry Bird, Tom Brady, and David Ortiz.