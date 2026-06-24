It’s a great time to be a Knicks fan. After a 53-year drought, the Knicks battled the Spurs to a 4-1 gentlemen's sweep in the 2026 NBA Finals. And it's not just the fact that they brought a banner back to NYC; it's how they won. The dog mentality and the ability to battle back had everyone on the edge of their seats, especially for those incredible final minutes of Games 4 and 5.

And if you’re a Knicks basketball card collector, your collection is probably at least twice as valuable today as it was a few weeks ago.

Jose Alvarado and Miles McBride celebrate during a ceremony at New York City Hall | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ultimately, we're trying to answer one question: What is the NBA Championship multiplier? As you might expect, it varies a lot.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Even after all that, Karl-Anthony Towns seems to be the odd man out for a big Championship multiplier. He’s seen a bump, but it pales next to his teammates’ surge.

A PSA 10 2015 Blue Prizm Karl-Anthony Towns rookie card (/199) | Card Ladder

When you compare recent sales of PSA 10 2015 Blue Prizm rookies (/199), which have sold for $355 (June 23) and $528 (June 21), to the single $320 sale in late November 2025, it looks like Towns is up, but not significantly.

However, when you look back at the three sales in December 2024 ($800, $875, & $433), the Towns' blue Prizm rookie card market looks to be slumping.

Karl-Anthony Towns Blue Prizm rookie sales in December 2024 | Card Ladder

The reason is likely due to his poor performances in the last three games of the series, especially Game 5, when he scored just 2 points on 14.3% shooting, adding 10 rebounds and 1 assist in 23 minutes. It was the lowest-scoring playoff performance of his career.

OG Anunoby

On June 17th, an ungraded Blue Prizm OG Anunoby sold for $99. And the day before, two ungraded Blue Prizm rookies sold for $70 and $72. When we go back to April, the same ungraded rookie sold for $11.50, and as recently as June 3rd, an ungraded copy sold for $10!

An ungraded 2017-18 Blue Prizm OG Anunoby rookie card (/199) #38 | Card Ladder

After "The Tip", the buzzer-beater that delivered one of the wildest playoff wins ever, it's no wonder that OG Anunoby is seeing a massive ~7x multiplier for these fairly rare blue Prizm rookie cards.

Tyler Kolek

Although Tyler Kolek saw limited minutes in the Knicks' postseason and didn't play a single minute in the NBA Finals, his card market is still benefiting from the title. Prior to the Knicks Cinderella performance, the highest-selling Kolek card was a 2024 National Treasures rookie patch (/5) that sold for $4,800 back on January 4, 2026.

A PSA 10 2024 Panini Mosaic Black rookie card (1/1) #208 | Card Ladder

But now, the top Kolek card is a one-of-one PSA 10 2024 Panini Mosaic Black rookie card that sold for $15,000 on June 20. That same card sold for just $1,200 in March, meaning Kolek’s title bump clocks in at a staggering 12.5x.

An ungraded 2024-25 Panini Prizm Orange Seismic Tyler Kolek rookie card (/199) | Card Ladder

Not all of his cards are seeing that sort of lift. If we look at recent sales of Kolek's 2024-25 Orange Seismic Prizm (/199) and we compare the three May sales ($4, $6.05, $0.99) to the one sale after the NBA Championship ($12), we see that even the deeper bench option looks to be getting a nice 2-3x lift in the value of his cards.

Jalen Brunson

The Jalen Brunson market has been on an absolute heater, and for good reason. Brunson was THE GUY the Knicks needed whenever games looked like they were getting away.

Jalen Brunson floats one over Victor Wembanyama | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game and was the unanimous Finals MVP. Mr. Clutch lived up to the nickname, scoring 42.7% of the Knicks’ total fourth-quarter points in the series, which is a remarkable stat.

When you look at Brunson’s basketball card market recently, the big story is the one-of-one PSA 9 Choice Prizm Nebula rookie card that shot up to $312,000 after selling back in November 2024 for $96,600. That’s about a 3.2x multiplier, which isn't too shabby.

2018 Panini Prizm Choice Nebula Jalen Brunson RC 1/1 PSA 9 | Fanatics Collect

However, it gets better when you look at his more common rookies like the blue-color-matched Prizm rookie card (/199). As recently as April 26, 2026, a PSA 9 sold for $351.

A PSA 9 2018 Panini Prizm Blue Jalen Brunson rookie card (/199) #250 | Card Ladder

Fast forward just a few weeks, and a PSA 9 sold on June 22, for $1,626. That works out to be nearly a 5x multiplier!

The big question now: Can these championship-fueled spikes survive the summer cooldown?