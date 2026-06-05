The 2026 NBA Finals have already delivered a number of unforgettable moments on the court, and now collectors have a chance to own a piece of history following the New York Knicks 105-95 Game 1 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. On Thursday, June 4, Topps NOW announced one of the most exciting chase cards not just across its NBA issues but across all of its issues for the entire year.

That’s right, fans and collectors now have the opportunity to chase a one-of-one autograph card featuring a game-used net relic from Jalen Brunson's NBA Finals debut.

The game-used net from Jalen Brunson's epic NBA Finals debut is going inside a 1-of-1 autograph card 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IzWBNvoTU5 — Topps (@Topps) June 4, 2026

Not only is Jalen Brunson the primary catalyst behind the New York Knicks' historic Finals run - their first since 1999 - he's also become the focal point of one of the hobby's most exciting chases in recent memory. When it comes to the Brunson Topps NOW issue, one lucky collector will have the chance to pull a 1-of-1 autograph card containing a game-used piece of the net from Brunson's NBA Finals debut, forever linking the card to one of the most defining moments in New York Knicks history.

A Historic Piece of NBA Finals History

Jalen Brunson's NBA Finals debut wasn’t just any old professional basketball game; it was a statement, and one that was marked by the Knicks' first NBA Finals win in 27 seasons. Having been their first appearance in more than a quarter-century, the Game 1 victory not only represented the culmination of putting all the key pieces of the proverbial puzzle together, but it also marked one of the franchise's most memorable comeback playoff victories of all-time.

This Jalen Brunson photo is so cold…



Having NBA Finals logos back on the court again is awesome. pic.twitter.com/49VedGNJ9R — Topps (@Topps) June 4, 2026

Why is this such a historic moment? Not only was this a battle of true NBA heavyweights, but it was also a remarkable 17-point swing on the part of the Knicks, who were down by 7 points at the half and would go on to win by 10 points.

Brunson's Basketball Card Market Continues to Surge

In addition to being featured at the latest Topps NOW issue, Jalen Brunson's rookie cards (especially the rare parallels) have experienced explosive growth over the past year, and as his on-court performance continues to lead the Knicks in the NBA Finals, these cards have the opportunity to surge even higher.

2018 Panini Prizm Jalen Brunson /199 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The Ultimate Chase Card of the 2026 NBA Finals

If this isn't the ultimate chase card of the 2026 NBA Finals, I'd be smitten to see what else Topps NOW would have to offer the hobby we all know and love. From a hobby perspective, this card checks off all of the key boxes for basketball collectors (all-star caliber player, population scarcity, championship caliber, game used relic, and the most sought-after serial number being, of course, a 1-of-1), and if the Knicks continue to outperform the San Antonio Spurs, there's certainly no telling what a card of this magnitude would even sell for.