Spurs Updated Roster Suggests Victor Wembanyama Somehow Grew Taller in NBA Offseason
Victor Wembanyama's second season in the NBA was cut short after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. He'll be back in action when the 2025-26 season tips off, and based on the Spurs' updated roster on their team website, the star center may be even taller when he returns than he was last season.
When the Frenchman entered the league in 2023, he was listed as being 7'3". The latest roster update lists Wembanyama as 7'5", and indication that one of the league's tallest player grew even more during the offseason.
At 7'5", Wembanyama would be the tallest player in the NBA, overtaking Grizzlies center Zach Edey who stands at 7'4".
The former No. 1 pick is arguably the most skilled 7-footer to ever play in the NBA, and it's truly scary to think of what his game can look like with an additional two inches on his frame. Standing that tall with a silky jump shot, strong ball handling skills and outstanding rim protection, Wembanyama is a matchup nightmare for any NBA team, and even more so if he's continuing to grow at age 21.
After averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks per game in his sophomore season, the sky is truly the limit for Wembanyama in his third year in San Antonio.