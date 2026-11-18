The series took a one-week reprieve to handle the fallout from Fernando Mendoza making his first professional start. While the initial shockwaves were rather lackluster, it's inarguable that the other side of the trade has sent ripple effects across the entire NFC.

Kirk Cousins is now the quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, and the franchise suddenly has Super Bowl aspirations for the first time in two decades. Let's get into the weeds on what that means for the Vikings, the hobby, and the rest of the Week 10 overreactions.

Cousins Freezes Over the Frozen Tundra

There's something sentimental about people overcoming adversity. And in the case of Cousins, doing that in the place where he tore his Achilles three years prior, it feels almost storybook-like. But for the tale to truly have a happy ending, Minnesota needs to do something it's never done; win a Super Bowl.

That's an obviously unfair expectation to heap on the newly minted starting quarterback, but the defense always had those standards since the start of the season. Defensive coordinator and presumably top head-coach candidate come next season Brian Flores has a collective group of free-agent misfits and under-the-radar draft picks playing at a level not seen since the 1970s Purple People Eaters. In the modern era of football, even that superb level of defensive play has not traditionally won a Super Bowl alone, although you can make an argument against that with the Seahawks last season.

The All-Pro pass catcher could see his market rise if Minnesota has legitimate playoff aspirations. | Cardboard Joe

The addition of Cousins, which came at the cost of a paltry 2027 third-round pick, completely changes that equation. Cousins' 2012 rookie cards have such low pop counts that it'll probably take time to see significant movement, as the market reacted to Sam Darnold's Super Bowl run last season. But an extended postseason could cement the status of Justin Jefferson, who has seen his market largely stagnant as his production has evaporated due to horrendous QB play.

There's even an argument to be made for veterans like Harrison Smith, Aaron Jones, or T.J. Hockenson all getting momentary bumps in their respective pursuits of history. Minnesota still has a winding path to make the playoffs, much less push far past that, but the annihilation of Green Bay and the subsequent cleansing of Cousins' demons was a very good start.

Will Lightning Strike Twice on Chargers' Win Column?

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a while since we've checked in on the Chargers. Last time we talked about them, some morons thought they could be a playoff contender and that second-year RB Omarion Hampton could be a breakout star.

While that author wants to remain anonymous, it was pretty easy to pull the rip cord on the franchise after the pitiful 0-2 start against the Cardinals and Raiders, and calamity predictably ensued, resulting in one of the worst starts to a season in NFL history. Nothing will erase the complete degradation that Justin Herbert and company went through over the course of the last 2.5 months, but I'm here to tell you things might get marginally better in the coming weeks.

To be clear, it's hard to say if that's actually a good thing. Los Angeles was in prime position to add one of the most hyped draft picks in recent memory, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, to bolster a meager passing attack. If that were to happen, the fairy tale of Justin Herbert finally realizing his potential could be resuscitated, and we'd restart the yearly song and dance entering Year 8.

But with upcoming games against the Jets (another Smith hopeful), Maye-less Patriots, and winnable games against Tampa Bay and Las Vegas in the coming weeks, the Chargers could, and probably should, pile together a few more wins. Herbert's player index is down close to 35 percent since the start of the season, according to Card Ladder and his Prizm 2020 Silver PSA 10 rookie down to $711 after trading at nearly $1,600 at the start of the season. An extended winning streak won't do much to shake the nosedive, but it might steady itself with positive play. That's obviously a big if, but something to monitor as we creep towards December.

What To Do With the NFC South?

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're over halfway into the regular season and not a single team from the NFC South is above .500. We've talked in weeks past about the Panthers, Falcons and Saints, and we've mentioned the undrafted rookie free agent QB Jalon Daniels from the Buccaneers on other platforms on various occasions too.

That doesn't change the fact that one of these teams will have an undeserved spot in the playoffs. It's to the point where the NFL is reportedly considering changing the playoff structure altogether to avoid this reality in the future. But, for now, there's an argument to be made that one of these playoff hopefuls is undervalued from a hobby perspective.

Tampa Bay's defense has buoyed the team from a dismal start to the season. Despite Baker Mayfield's near-constant wave of injuries, a prospective schedule that has the team facing only two teams with a record above .500 should be enticing for anyone hoping to capitalize on the veteran QB's eventual return.

Tyler Shough's market has cooled off dramatically after a scintillating start to the season, and while the second-year QB should continue to pile up numbers, contests against the Bears, Bengals, and Packers over the next three weeks might end up curtailing what would obviously be the hobby's preferred QB to march to the postseason.

Bryce Young and the Panthers remain the most interesting option from the group. There was a point in time early in the season when Young led the NFL in passing yards before almost the entirety of his offensive line succumbed to injuries. Since then, it's been a largely ho-hum offense, but that could change with a few players getting healthy and a schedule that's ripe to exploit over the following few weeks.

Carolina ends their 2026 campaign against the Bengals, Steelers and Seahawks, so in that way there's a clear line of demarcation to either buy into the purported hobby hype or commit to the sell, but in a division that lacks any sort of direction, the path seems relatively clear for the Panthers.