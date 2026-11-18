Sunday Night Football in Week 11 features one of the biggest games of the entire 13-game slate, as the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins head to Mexico City to take on the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy.

This is a neutral site game that is part of the NFL's international series, which has changed the way oddsmakers price this matchup. While the 49ers are still favored as the "home team," Minnesota is gaining momentum in the latest odds.

The Vikings (7-2) won their first six games of the season, but back-to-back losses to Detroit and Buffalo prompted them to make a major change on offense. The Vikings -- with Kyler Murray injured -- traded a third-round pick last week ahead of the deadline for Cousins.

The move has instantly paid dividends, as the Vikings went into Lambeau Field and upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Now, Minnesota has seen its odds improve in this matchup with a San Francisco team that currently holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Vikings vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +3 (-108)

49ers -3 (-112)

Moneyline

Vikings +136

49ers -162

Total

OVER 45.5 (-112)

UNDER 45.5 (-108)

Earlier this week, Minnesota opened as a 3.5-point underdog with the total in this game sitting at 46.5. Since then, the Vikings have gained half a point (3.5 to 3) and the total has dropped to 45.5.

Cousins has clearly raised the ceiling of the Vikings' passing game, and let's not forget that this defense has been one of the best in the NFL this season, ranking second in EPA/Play and first in success rate. So, it's possible that the Vikings will be able to slow down San Francisco's elite offense that is No. 1 in the league in EPA/Play this season.

Last week, a similar story happened with the Vikings, as they went from 4.5-point underdogs to 2.5-point underdogs againt Green Bay following the Cousins deal. While oddsmakers have adjusted for Cousins being the team's quarterback, it's clear that there is momentum behind the Vikes entering Week 11.

DraftKings Sportsbook is reporting that 38 percent of the moneyline bets and 43 percent of the spread bets for Sunday Night Football are on the Vikings. It'll be interesting to see if more public interest in Minnesota shifts this line even more before kickoff on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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