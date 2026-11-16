Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Pelicans)

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry suffered an oblique abdominal tear last week, and he's expected to miss about a month recovering from the injury.

The Warriors announced that Curry would be re-evaluated in two weeks, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported last week that the star guard likely won't return until some time in December.

Shams: Stephen Curry will miss closer to 1 month with oblique abdominal tear. https://t.co/fVheNOWxr7 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 12, 2026

Curry's absence is a massive blow for a Golden State team that had won eight games in a row before he went down with the oblique injury. The Warriors have since lost two straight and are just 8-5 in the 2026-27 season.

Despite that, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set Golden State as a 3.5-point favorite on the road on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors have relied heavily on rookie Yaxel Lendeborg in games that Curry has missed this season, and the lottery pick has delivered in a big way, putting himself into the top three in the odds in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Prior to going down, Curry was having a monster 2026-27 season, averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3. Those numbers were even better, as Curry was limited to just six minutes in a loss to Houston due to his injury, which tanked some of his season averages.

With Curry sidelind against New Orleans, I'm targeting another Warriors player for my favorite prop in this Western Conference clash.

Best Warriors Prop Bet vs. Pelicans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandin Podziemski OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-128)

This season, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting an impressive 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Podz should have a bigger role in the Golden State offense with Curry out, and he's made three or more shots from beyond the arc in six of his 11 games in the 2026-27 season.

The Pelicans are pretty average against the 3, allowing opponents to shoot 35.3 percent (17th in the league) from beyond the arc while also ranking 16th in opponent 3s made per game.

I'm a fan of the volume here for Podziemski, as he's taken at least 11 shots from three in two of his last three games. That gives him a pretty solid floor in this prop, and with Curry out, he's going to need to score more for Golden State to have a chance to win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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