What Does Drake Maye’s impressive performance mean for his collectibles market

The early part of the NFL season has provided its fair share of drama. The Sunday night game for week five was no exception. In a matchup that featured AFC East rivals the Bills and Patriots went to the wire in Buffalo. The game was significant for the Patriots in particular. Along with it being their first prime time game in quite a while, Patriots fans and collectors got a huge boost not only by the win but by the play of second year quarterback Drake Maye. Maye’s athleticism and play making skills were displayed throughout the game. Although he didn’t pass or rush for any touchdowns, Maye was still efficient passing for 270 yards on 22 completions on 30 attempts. He was poised throughout the game, especially on the game winning field drive to seal the game.

Drake Maye 2024 Topps chrome rookie autograph | https://130point.com/cards/

The third overall pick last year, Drake Maye was part of a herald class of quarterbacks that had collectors and fans excited. Quarterbacks such as Jayden Daniels of Washington, Bo Nix of Denver, and Caleb Williams of Chicago had already established themselves throughout their rookie season and early into their second season. Nix and Daniels lead both their teams to the playoffs and first overall pick Caleb Williams has had big games this year under new head coach Ben Johnson While it appeared that Maye was starting to catch up to the rest of his class, he had yet to have that signature moment or game that fans and collectors were looking for. Now he has provided that in resounding fashion.

Drake Maye Panini Prizm silve rookie auto | https://130point.com/cards/

What this means for collectors

Maye’s standout performance only means good things for his collectors. Thanks to Patriots coaching changes including Mike Vrabel as head coach and Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator, Maye was widely projected to take a second year leap. His play as of late has reflected that and now a broader audience got to witness his improved play during a primetime game. As a result, his already robust hobby market is poised to get even stronger. Also, helping enhance Maye's market is that his level of play has elevated the Patriots with the playoffs seeming a real possibility for them. Collectors who were lucky enough to grab his rookie cards early are certainly seeing that investment payoff. Going forward, collectors should expect that market to continue to grow as Maye continues to play at a high level.

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium | Winslow Townson/Getty Images

