Fernando Mendoza’s Debut Should Call the Raiders’ Plan Into Question

Fernando Mendoza’s debut was exceptional and terrifying. It was stoic and panicked. It was white-knuckle and brass-knuckle. After it was all over, there remains the question of why it happened at all.

It’s clear that Mendoza, compared to some of the absolute quarterback slop we’ve seen throughout this season as teams dig deeper and deeper into a reservoir of seventh-round picks out of the Big East to take emergency snaps, is ready. His opening drive was flawless, as was the surprising play call to rerun the Mendoza quarterback draw from last year’s national championship game.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald seemed to use some of his smaller and quicker defenders to apply pressure directly to the rollout and expedite throws (a trend we saw during the opening weeks of the NFL season a few years ago). He eventually deployed a Devon Witherspoon blitz from the nickel that nearly decleated the No. 1 pick, reprising it again in the fourth quarter to end any chance of a potential Raiders comeback. And yet, the Raiders led early and didn’t trail until the three-minute mark of the third quarter, when the gloves on Macdonald’s defense truly came off. Mendoza made one of the throws of the year, bouncing out of a dogpile of humanity to hit Cody White at the sideline with a little more than six minutes remaining in the first half.

Losing Brock Bowers to an ankle injury was significant for Mendoza, and it left the Raiders almost identical to the team that was bad enough to earn last year’s No. 1 pick in the first place. Las Vegas also moved away from the rollout game that seemed to provide Mendoza a bit of comfort in the first half, which his own head coach, Klint Kubiak, expressed regrets about after the 21–13 loss.

With all of that behind us, I think we need to slow down for a moment and consider the timeline of events leading up to Mendoza’s first NFL start. Throughout the season, Kubiak and GM John Spytek both said there was a plan. Before the season, there was more of an idea; that minority owner Tom Brady would like Mendoza insulated from the sloppiness (and danger) of playing before he was ready, just like Brady was with Drew Bledsoe. Instead, they tossed out the plan when the opportunity arose to trade Kirk Cousins for a third-round pick at the deadline . Reporting that came out after the fact this past Sunday from ESPN and NFL Network suggested that if Cousins had stayed in Las Vegas and lost to the Seahawks, Mendoza was going to start two weeks later against the Browns, which would have airlifted Mendoza over games against the Seahawks and Broncos—two of the best defenses in the NFL and two of the top seven teams in terms of opposing quarterback pressure rate. Whether that was true, or if everyone merely decided it was probably going to be true after the Raiders shipped their starting quarterback to Minnesota, remains to be seen.

Either way, the narrative around Mendoza seemed to change with only the acquisition of a third-round pick. Las Vegas is already deep into third place in what remains one of the best divisions in football. Aidan O’Connell is on the roster and has started 17 NFL games in his career. Why not play out the plan anyway and bypass the initial start being against one of the toothiest defenses in the NFL? It’s interesting because, in the Bill Belichick system that Brady was brought up in, Belichick had always relayed that playing too early was not a schematic issue but a safety issue. I’ll stand by my thought that Mendoza looked ready, but if the entire stated purpose of this season was to be so careful with his development and recreate the advantages enjoyed by Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love, why not stick with it?

We saw Mendoza take two blistering hits in which none of his teammates were able to get a hand on Witherspoon at all. One was to Mendoza’s blind side and the other was directly into the quarterback’s ear hole, with his entire body exposed to the Seattle defense. In both—Mendoza was sacked six times, but I’m harping on these two for a reason—he was still developing his pocket feel and did not sense Witherspoon coming.

He also struggled to slide, like we saw in the preseason , and left his body exposed to a few more extraneous big hits. I’m wondering if the Seahawks inviting Mendoza to run so much was tempting and, ultimately, the kind of bait a rookie would fall for when the world is spinning around him.

Regardless of what happens now, the Raiders will say this was an advantage. Iron sharpens iron … yadda yadda yadda. I’m guessing that Mendoza, who is just as eager at the prospect of licking manilla envelopes as he is starting a football game, wanted to play badly. And we can agree that Mendoza played well. He also played like someone who still has a lot to learn on a team that still needs to get so much better.

But we can also question the sturdiness of the plan in the first place, which now sends him on a far more treacherous journey than originally anticipated. He’ll survive because he’s that good. However, he was supposed to not just make it but thrive much faster by ignoring the pull to throw him on the field in the first place.