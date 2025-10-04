What is an SP or SSP card?

Short print (SP) and super short print (SSP) cards are some of the most valuable cards in a set, but beware, they can be easily missed. To ensure collectors don't miss hidden gems, here are some tips to find out if a card is an SP or SSP. One clue is the picture of the player, it's usually a non-sport activity picture.

Difference between base, SP and SSP cards

The Topps 2024 Chrome Jasson Dominguez base card shows him swinging a bat, his SP card shows him sitting down using a cell phone, and his SSP card shows him signing autographs. Some SPs and SSPs will show an oversized head on the player while others are on purpose error cards. There are also inserts that are considered SP cards, such as the "Let's Go" insert in Topps Chrome.

Different serial numbers for base, SP and SSP cards

Another clue to look out for is backwards cards in a pack. However, the most foolproof way to determine if a card is an SP or SSP is to look at the serial number on the back of the card. Each card variant will end in a different set of digits, for example in the 2022 Topps set, the base cards end in 847, the SP cards end in 865, and the SSP cards end in 866.

Derek Jeter 2007 Topps SP card

One of the first intentional SP cards was created by Topps in 2007. What appears to be a base Derek Jeter card, isn't what it looks like — George W. Bush is in the stands and Mickey Mantle shows up in the dugout. There isn't a print run on the card so it's tough to consider this a valuable card, but it is indeed an SP card. A PSA 10 sold for $605 in September 2025.

Throughout the years Topps has put more SP and SSP cards in their products to add to the chase factor. These cards are a big reason why collectors continue to buy the product. An SP or SSP card can be harder to hit than a case hit card, since they are not in all cases.

