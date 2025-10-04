Cam Schlittler's History Night Gets Epic Topps Now Card

Cam Schlittler's legendary performance last night against the Boston Red Sox has earned him more than "household name status", he gets his first playoffs Topps Now card.

The Performance

Last night, Cam Schlittler took the mound with just 14 career starts in the majors. Taking the ball for the first time ever in the playoffs, in Yankee Stadium, and against a team he grew up watching, Schlittler became an instant legend.

The Yankees needing a quality start out of their rookie, Schlittler pitched his heart out, and into the record books. No matter the situation, the inning, Schlittler continued to dominant. Scattering just 5 hits over 8 innings, no Red Sox reached third base. His 12 strikeouts were the most ever in a winner-take-all situation, incredible for any pitcher, let alone someone who was called up in July.

His final stat line: IP: 8, H: 5, SO: 12, Runs: 0, Walks: 0

The Card

And Topps is recognizing it with their iconic Topps Now product.

For only $11.99, you can have a card that recognizes the epic night. The front of the card describes the 12 strikeouts, and the history behind it. The back of the card has a great explanation of the night, and how special it was.

Beyond the base card, you have a chance at getting parallels number from to just 50 and lower. There will be autograph parallels for those numbered to 10 and 5. One lucky fan will walk away with his 1/1 Superfractor.

A legendary card for a historic moment.

Topps will have this card available until October 4th.

