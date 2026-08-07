Over the past twelve months, values for the baseball card hobby’s most collected players have risen sharply. According to Card Ladder player indexes, some of the largest percentage increases over the past year belonged to the following iconic names:

Willie Mays: +23%

Hank Aaron: +41%

Babe Ruth: +50%

Mickey Mantle: +54%

Roberto Clemente: +55%

Jackie Robinson: +69%

Ken Griffey Jr.: +73%

Nolan Ryan: +80%

Barry Bonds: +84%

Aaron Judge: +96%

Shohei Ohtani: +302%

Not only did Shohei Ohtani's Card Ladder player index increase more than 300% over the past year, but his most iconic cards have climbed even more. This 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs PSA 10 sold for around $600 in August 2024 and $1,500 last July. It just sold for $7,900 on August 4th. | Card Ladder

But yesterday’s wins don't promise tomorrow's success. To try to gauge where the market is heading, I shared this list with several large baseball card collector groups. I asked members to predict which player on the list would see the highest percentage growth over the next 10 years. I also asked collectors to name one "dark horse" candidate not on the list.

The posts sparked active discussion, generating more than 270 comments. While collectors made strong arguments for Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Willie Mays, Frank Robinson, Ted Williams, Derek Jeter, Ichiro Suzuki, Pete Rose, and Sandy Koufax, two consensus favorites emerged: Barry Bonds from the main list and Albert Pujols as the dark horse.

Barry Bonds was the Consensus Pick for Future Card Growth

This 1999 SkyBox Metal Universe Gem Masters 1/1 sold for $269,620 in April, setting the record for the most expensive Barry Bonds card ever sold. | Card Ladder

Barry Bonds cards have been on an absolute tear in 2026. His Card Ladder player index surged 84% over the past year, and many of his most iconic cards are performing even better. For example, the Barry Bonds 1987 Topps Tiffany #320 rookie card in a PSA 7 is now selling for $150, a 275% increase from a year ago.

There are several reasons why his market could maintain this upward trajectory. For starters, Bonds has a legitimate claim as the greatest baseball player of all time. His 762 career home runs and single-season record of 73 homers are milestones that won't be touched anytime soon. Combined with a record seven National League MVP awards, his unmatched dominance on the field continues to drive heavy demand in the hobby.

Beyond the stat sheet, viral social media clips (such as modern MLB pitchers naming Bonds as the ultimate batter they wish they could test themselves against) have introduced his dominance to a new generation of collectors. Widely shared breakdowns of the legendary "chess matches" between Bonds and Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux have helped reframe his legacy. These clips highlight that Bonds prevailed as much with his elite baseball IQ as he did with pure power.

As social media continuously reminds the hobby of his absolute mastery of the sport, collectors are reassessing his place in history. His career will always be connected to the steroid era, but collectors are starting to focus more on what he accomplished on the field. He already had Hall of Fame numbers as a skinny phenom before his alleged steroid use began.

Barry Bonds’ 1991 Topps Desert Shield card in a PSA 10 sold for $4,920 on August 2, setting a new all-time high for the card. | Card Ladder

The Hall of Fame is another part of the discussion. Bonds received fewer than five votes from the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee in December 2025, so another chance does not appear close anytime soon. Still, if he is eventually elected, his cards would receive another major boost.

Dark Horse Pick: Albert Pujols

This 2001 Bowman Chrome Albert Pujols Refractor Autograph sold for $32,000 on May 24th. | Card Ladder

Albert Pujols was the most popular dark horse. One collector pointed out that many of his early 2000s inserts and numbered cards can still be purchased for only a few dollars. Another said Pujols may be the last player to reach 700 home runs for a very long time.

Pujols finished his career with 703 home runs (4th all-time), 3,384 hits (9th all-time), and 2,218 RBI (2nd all-time). He won three National League MVP Awards, two World Series championships, and made 11 All-Star teams. From 2001 to 2010, he averaged an incredible .331 batting average, .426 on-base percentage, and .624 slugging percentage. He finished his career with 1,405 extra-base hits and only 1,404 strikeouts.

Despite those accomplishments, many of his cards remain surprisingly affordable. His iconic 2001 Topps Traded #T99 Rookie of the Year card, which he shares with Ichiro, sells for around $50 in raw condition. Some of his nicer non-rookie cards can be bought for even less. His 2008 Topps Chrome Refractor in raw condition recently sold for just $20.

This Ichiro/Pujols Topps Traded Rookie in a PSA 9 just sold for $187. | Card Ladder

The early 2000s could also become more popular with collectors over the next decade. Many cards from the decade have strong designs, smaller print runs, and more variety than the base cards produced now or during the Junk Wax Era.

As millennials grow into their peak earning years, the cards from the Albert Pujols era should see a significant nostalgia boost. The best Junk Wax Era cards and 1990s baseball card inserts have been hot in the card marketplace (in large part due to Gen X nostalgia), and the early 2000s cards could be next.

Additionally, Pujols will become eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2028. He will be an easy first-ballot selection, which should bring more attention to his career and his cards.

Author’s Picks

This 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53 in a PSA 1.5 sold for $12,915 in April | Card Ladder

My pick from the list is Babe Ruth. I understand that choosing Ruth is not exactly going out on a limb, but I still believe he has the most room to grow over the next 10 years.

Many collectors argue that his cards are already so expensive, making future growth already priced in. But Ruth’s Goudey cards still sell for less than some Mickey Mantle cards from the 1950s. For example, the 1933 Goudey #53 last sold for $18,700 in a PSA 3. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle in a PSA 3 last sold for $149,000, meaning it sold for eight times more.

The 1933 Goudey set is arguably even more iconic than 1952 Topps. It was the first ever mainstream baseball card set that came out of bubble gum packs. And while Mantle is a baseball legend, Babe Ruth is baseball deity. It would not be surprising to see Goudey Ruths close the gap with Mickey Mantle’s most expensive cards.

My dark horse pick is Mariano Rivera. He is the Babe Ruth of relief pitchers and the first player in history to be unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He allowed 11 earned runs in 141 career postseason innings. His 0.70 lifetime ERA against the playoff competition (during the steroid era) is truly remarkable.

This Mariano Rivera rookie in a PSA 9 recently sold for $125. | Card Ladder

His iconic 1992 Bowman rookie card in a PSA 8 sells for just $64. Many modern pitchers, who have countless rookie cards and are not in the same league as Rivera, have PSA 8 rookie cards that sell for much more.