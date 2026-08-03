After soccer dominated last week's headlines, this week's sports card sales headlines were eclipsed by the story of a Florida resident who pulled and sold the one-of-one Shohei Ohtani dual Gold Logoman card for $11 million. While Ohtani's card stole the show, there were several other major sports card sales, as well as many questions, from a wild week in the hobby.

BREAKING: The 1-of-1 Shohei Ohtani dual Gold Logoman autograph card has surfaced in Boca Raton, Florida



The card was pulled from a hobby box of Topps Chrome Baseball by a collector at his local card shop, Boca Sports Cards pic.twitter.com/FarZKDvnh5 — Topps (@Topps) July 30, 2026

Here are this week's top five sports card sales.

5. Cade Cunningham One-of-One Rookie Card

A PSA 10 2021 PANINI SELECT ROOKIE SIGNATURES #RSCCM CADE CUNNINGHAM 1/1 | Card Ladder

Kicking off this week's list, and one of just two basketball cards to make the cut, is this one-of-one PSA 10 2021 Panini Select Cade Cunningham Rookie Signatures Black Pulsar card, which sold for $200,000 on August 1, 2026. The sale now ranks as the fourth-highest public sale of any Cade Cunningham card, with two of the three higher sales also occurring in 2026.

4. Bruce Edwards

A PSA 7 1952 Bowman Bruce Edwards card #88 | Card Ladder

Taking the No. 4 spot is this PSA 7 1952 Bowman Bruce Edwards card (#88), that sold for $328,383 on July 31, 2026. This shattered every previous Edwards sale by an astonishing margin, especially when you consider the decent but not impeccable PSA 7 grade.

The next highest-selling Edwards card is a PSA 9 1952 Topps Bruce Edwards (#224) that sold on January 31, 2026 for $25,331. A sale like this may indicate extreme froth in the baseball card market or the more likely explanation could be a simple typo. It's something to keep an eye on in the coming days.

3. LeBron James Altered Exquisite Rookie Card

A BGS Authentic Altered 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite LeBron James Rookie Patch Autograph (/99) | Card Ladder

This BGS Authentic Altered 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph LeBron James (95/99), featuring a three-color patch, was the third highest-selling card of the week when it sold for $365,108 on July 29, 2026.

This is one of LeBron's most iconic rookie cards, and the gold variants numbered to 23 have sold for as much as $5.2 million, while the highest-selling copy numbered to 99 is a BGS 8.5 jersey-number match (23/99) that sold for $2.46 million back in October 2021.

2. Joe Montana Autograph

A BGS Authentic 1998 Upper Deck Encore Joe Montana autograph card | Card Ladder

One of just two cards this past week to cross $500,000, this BGS Authentic 1998 Upper Deck Encore Joe Montana autograph (#JM2) secured the second-highest sale of the week when it sold for $772,208 on August 1, 2026. This sale also marks the highest-selling copy of any Montana card, destroying the prior record set back in 2022 for a PSA 10 1981 Topps Montana rookie card (#216) that sold for $103,200.

1. Shohei Ohtani Dual Autograph Gold Logoman

Shohei Ohtani Back-to-Back Dual Gold Logoman Autograph Relic | Fanatics

The biggest story of the week belonged to a Florida collector who turned the pull of a lifetime into an $11 million payday after selling this Shohei Ohtani Dual Gold Logoman Autograph Relic card on July 31, 2026.

The sale now ranks as the fourth-highest card sale ever, the third-highest sports card sale, and the second-highest baseball card sale in hobby history. The Ohtani market has been on another level for the last several months and clearly isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

It was another unforgettable week for the hobby. Ohtani made history, Montana set a new personal record, and an eyebrow-raising sale left collectors waiting to see whether the number sticks.