Pete Crow-Armstrong Skyrockets in NL MVP Market on Kalshi, Ohtani Falls

It’s only a matter of time before Pete Crow-Armstrong makes the jump ahead of Shohei Ohtani on Kalshi’s NL MVP market. Ohtani remains the favorite for now at 51% while PCA is 2% back at 49%.

Crow-Armstrong came from the trenches at just 1% before coming within striking distance of the top spot on the board. Roughly a week ago, PCA and Ohtani sat 22% apart, with Ohtani at 62% and PCA at 40%.

MLB ML MVP Winner

Shohei Ohtani 51%

Pete Crow-Armstrong 49%

From the current price, Ohtani’s price dropped 11% while PCA is up 9% in a week. Trading $10 profits $8.59 on Ohtani to win and $9.69 on Crow-Armstrong. They are the only two players with prices on the board.

Pete Crow-Armstrong continues heating up

Over the last week, since the two were 22% apart, Pete Crow-Armstrong has gotten off to a strong August in 17 at-bats for seven hits, seven runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and .545 OBP at a .412 average in five games. Both of his home runs came in the final game against Ohtani’s Dodgers.

As for Ohtani, the Dodgers have temporarily shut him down from pitching with left knee inflammation and soreness in his right bicep. He last pitched on July 3rd. Through five games in August in his DH role, he’s totaled 19 at-bats for eight hits, three runs, two homers (both vs. Cubs), three RBIs, a .500 OBP, and a .421 average.

While Ohtani’s batting numbers are still some of the best in the league, losing his dual-threat ability as a pitcher has certainly hurt his MVP case. Especially now that the Dodgers acquired Tarik Skubal, the team should be in no rush for Ohtani to return to the mound until he’s completely healthy.

PCA should continue closing the gap on Ohtani’s leading MVP price in August with the upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals. He is lined up to face Seth Lugo (4.41 ERA) on the mound to start the Kansas City series, and Jake Irvin (5.37 ERA) and Miles Mikolas (5.67 ERA) against Washington.

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