WNBA LA Sparks Kelsey Plum’s Next Big Move Is Putting Her Cards Back in Focus

When Kelsey Plum stepped away from her Under Armour partnership, it didn’t feel like an ending. The combination of the WNBA negotiating a new CBA, increased league attention, expanded media rights and Plum's sneaker-free-agency, it felt like a breath of fresh air. Moments like this tend to shine alight on a player’s memorabilia, especially with Panini as a key WNBA partner.

If that sounds familiar, it should. Late last year, Stephen Curry entered his own version of sneaker free agency, rotating through wearing Kobes, Jordans, and deep cuts while the basketball world watched closely.

Now WNBA star and style icon Plum now finds herself in a similar position—and for collectors, that kind of moment often matters as much as performance.

Kelsey Plum has split with Under Armour after a 4-year partnership and is now a sneaker free agent pic.twitter.com/Gxj9ElQaP3 — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) April 21, 2026

A Resume Built for This Moment

Plum’s story has always been about scoring—and doing it at a historic level. At the University of Washington, she rewrote the record books, finishing with 3,527 career points—then the most in NCAA Division I women’s history—and delivering one of the most prolific seasons ever as a senior. That resume made her the clear No. 1 pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

Her pro career hasn’t been linear, but it’s been revealing. After an uneven start and a torn Achilles that wiped out her 2020 season, Plum reemerged as one of the league’s most dynamic guards, first as the spark behind the Las Vegas Aces’ bench and then as a centerpiece. By 2022, she had fully arrived—All-WNBA First Team, elite efficiency, and a key role in back-to-back championships.

Kelsey Plum, Black Color Blast SSP, 2024 Panini Select WNBA #10, PSA 9 MINT (eBay ask: $289) | https://ebay.us/m/xs0DjH

She’s continued to produce at a high level, highlighted by a 40-point career night and a 37-point debut with the Los Angeles Sparks, while adding Olympic gold and sustained success with Team USA.

At this point, Plum checks nearly every box collectors look for—production, accolades, championships, and sustained relevance. The resume is already established. What’s changing now is the spotlight around it.

A League and the Spotlight Growing Around Plum

What makes this moment different is everything happening around her.

The WNBA is entering a new phase—expanded national TV windows, increased media attention, and a new CBA that significantly raises player salaries. Top players are now pushing into seven-figure territory, and Plum sits firmly in that group.

2024 PANINI ORIGINS WNBA DRIP #10 KELSEY PLUM PSA 10 (eBay ask $275) | https://ebay.us/m/JEnJp5

That visibility now extends beyond the WNBA season, with Plum also participating in Unrivaled, the offseason 3-on-3 league keeping top players in front of fans year-round—and giving collectors more moments to track.

In other words, she’s hitting the most visible stretch of her career at the exact moment the league itself is growing. Every game, every highlight, and now every pair of sneakers becomes part of a larger story.

The Sneaker Free Agency Effect

That’s where the Curry comparison comes into focus.

Curry didn’t need a new shoe deal to stay relevant—his resume already guaranteed that. But rotating through different brands turned every appearance into a conversation, keeping him at the center of the culture and even extending into a headline-grabbing charity auction at Sotheby’s.

2025 Panini WNBA One and One Kelsey Plum Cameron Brink Dual Patch 8/10 #KP-CB | https://ebay.us/m/RkEooQ

Plum is now stepping into a similar moment—one where every appearance can influence how collectors engage with her. As she takes the floor this season—whether in Nike, Adidas, Puma, or something unexpected—each appearance becomes another point of visibility—and another touchpoint for collectors following her trajectory. It’s not just about what she’s wearing—it’s about the added attention that keeps her in the conversation and, in turn, keeps her cards relevant.

For collectors, this is less about footwear and more about timing—and timing is everything in the hobby. This isn’t about a sneaker change—it’s about timing. And with more eyes on the league than ever, that spotlight naturally extends to her cards and her performance.

2017 RITTENHOUSE WNBA AUTOS STREET CLOTHES KELSEY PLUM PSA 9 AUTO 10 (eBay ask: $2,000) | https://ebay.us/m/wun3rZ

Plum isn’t a prospect or a breakout candidate—she’s already a proven name in the hobby. What’s changing is visibility—and visibility is often what drives renewed interest in a player’s cards. And now, there are more reasons for her to stay in the conversation.

If Curry’s sneaker free agency turned into a season-long storyline, there’s a clear path for Plum to follow a similar arc—especially with the WNBA season tipping off May 8, with a broader audience paying attention.

Because in the hobby, attention has a way of turning into demand—and demand has a way of sending collectors back to the cards. Plum already has the resume. Now she has the moment—and the kind of visibility that can reshape how collectors value it.

Recent Kelsey Plum card sales

2025 Panini WNBA One and One Kelsey Plum & Cameron Brink SSP Dual Patch 20/25!! March 21, 2026 for $201.50

Kelsey Plum 2025 Prizm WNBA #1 Color Blast /(SSP) RAW $424.96

April 20, 2026



Sep 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) is defended by Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images