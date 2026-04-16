2025-26 Topps Hoops Basketball: An Early Collector's Guide

The NBA Hoops branding is one that has been around for decades, and holds a special place for many in the hobby. Now, Topps is continuing it's lifespan by continuing it as a standalone release. While it will commonly be referred to as Topps Hoops, the NBA Hoops logo is still present on some of the early advertising. Topps recently announced pre-orders for the product, which took place on April 14th. The product will feature the highly productive 25-26 rookie class, with names such as Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel standing out above the rest.

Here is an early look at the product, including a box breakdown and a look at inserts and autographs.

Hobby Box Breakdown of 2025-26 Topps Hoops Basketball

2025-26 Topps Hoops Basketball currently has a projected release date of May 14th. This could very easily be subject to change, so collectors should keep an eye out for any changes. Boxes will have one autograph in them on average, and could be of a rookie or established player. In a a box, collectors can also find 20 packs, with eight cards per pack. At the time of writing, it is not known how many parallels or numbered cards may fall per box. An early image of box art does show that Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey look to be the cover athletes.

2025-26 Topps NBA Hoops Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

An early look at the base card design keeps with tradition. The design is quite simplistic, and has a near full photograph of the player on the card. The player name and team logo can be found at the bottom of the card. The Luka Doncic image does confirm that parallels will also be present. The Doncic card looks to be a sort of Rainbow Foil parallel.

2025-26 Topps NBA Hoops Luka Doncic Parallel | Checklist Insider

Inserts Look To Drive Intrigue For the Release

Inserts in the release look to have some strong eye appeal, especially in the early release images that were shared with collectors. One such insert is called Dunk-umentory. It is a black and white insert that is stylized like a movie poster. One featuring LeBron James lists his dunks on the card, along with his team, but in the movie poster format.

2025-26 Topps Hopps Lebron James Dunk-umentory Insert | Checklist Insider

Bounce House looks to take inspiration from the 1990's due to the amount of color in the design. The player is surrounded by a glitter-type of pattern, along with the title of the insert in large balloon-like letters. Each letter is also in a different color, which helps the overall eye appeal of the card. The only indication on the front of the card of who is on the card is located in the bottom right, with the NBA Hoops logo in the top left.

2025-26 Topps Hoops Kevin Durant Bounce House Insert | Checklist Insider

Rookie and Veteran Autographs A Key Chase For Collectors

Autographs will be a natural chase in the product, and rookies will take center stage. With names such as Cooper Flagg highlighting the checklist, collectors will be hoping to pull the autographs of one of the candidates for Rookie of the Year. Veterans and legends will also have autographs in the product, with names such as Allen Iverson, Dennis Rodman, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Paul Pierce, Stephen Curry, and Victor Wembanyama all signing. While many others make up the autograph checklist, these are the key names collectors will be after.

2025-26 Topps Hoops Cooper Flagg Rookie Signatures | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Hopps Basketball looks to be another great release for the Basketball hobby. With a current estimated release date of May 14th, it will provide collectors with a chance to open new product during the NBA playoffs. Depending on playoff performances, this could increase the appeal of rookie and veteran autographs that can be found in the product. Collectors should stay tuned for any additional developments and news about the release.