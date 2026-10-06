WNBA Stars to Collect as the Playoffs Race Toward the Finals

The WNBA playoffs are down to four teams, and while some of the hobby's biggest names have already been eliminated, there is still plenty for collectors to watch.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are out, despite Clark becoming the first player in WNBA history to record at least 25 points and 15 assists in a game. Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings were eliminated by the Golden State Valkyries, while Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty pulled off a historic upset of Napheesa Collier and the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

That leaves Atlanta, New York, Golden State, and Las Vegas battling for two spots in the WNBA Finals, which begin Oct. 17. Here are some stars from the remaining teams worth watching and potentially adding to your collection—even if they fall short of the WNBA Finals.

Atlanta Dream: Angel Reese

Angel Reese entered the league alongside Clark in 2024 and has quickly become one of the WNBA's most recognizable young stars. Reese added another major accomplishment this season, winning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 12.1 rebounds per game—and setting a league record with 521 total rebounds. Now she's getting her first opportunity to make a deep postseason run.

2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Ice #147 | eBay via Card Ladder

She helped Atlanta sweep Washington in the opening round, averaging 9.5 rebounds and two blocks. With several other young stars already eliminated, Reese is one of the most prominent players from the WNBA's new generation still chasing a championship.

Iconic Card: 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Ice #147 (Recent eBay sale in PSA 10 #73)

New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu has long been seen as a player capable of attracting collectors beyond the traditional WNBA audience. Her outstanding college career at Oregon, signature Nike line, and success with the Liberty have made her one of women's basketball's most recognizable players in the game.

2020 Silver Prizm WNBA Rookie #89 | eBay via Card Ladder

And she remains central to New York's championship hopes. Ionescu scored a team-high 27 points in the Liberty's Game 1 semifinal loss to Atlanta, cutting a 16-point lead to five before the Dream pulled away for the win. A second WNBA championship would only add another chapter to an already impressive career.

Iconic Card: 2020 Silver Prizm WNBA Rookie #89 (Recent eBay sale in PSA 9 $155.20)

Golden State Valkyries: Gabby Williams

Few players have improved their collecting story more during these playoffs than Gabby Williams. Already an international star, Williams won silver with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics before captaining the national team to another silver at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, where she averaged 18.7 points per game.

2018 Rittenhouse WNBA Rookie #15 | eBay via Card Ladder

Now she's becoming a postseason star for Golden State. After scoring 19 points in the Valkyries' first playoff series-clinching win, Williams erupted for 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists as Golden State stunned defending champion Las Vegas in Game 1 of the semifinals. A Finals run could further cement Williams as one of the defining players of the young franchise.

Iconic Card: 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA Rookie #15 (Recent eBay sale in PSA 10 $549)

Las Vegas Aces: A’ja Wilson

If there is one can’t-miss player remaining for collectors, it’s A’ja Wilson. Already one of the most decorated players in WNBA history, Wilson has built a resume that includes multiple MVP awards, championships, Finals MVP honors, and Olympic gold medals.

2018 Rittenhouse WNBA Rookie #48 | eBay via Card Ladder

Unlike some of the younger players on this list, collecting Wilson isn’t primarily about projecting what she might become. It’s an opportunity to collect one of the greatest players of her generation while she’s still adding to her legacy.

Iconic Card: 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA Rookie #48 (Recent eBay sale /500 in PSA 9 $3,500)