Liberty vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

A spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title game has already been clinched by Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty, but they have a chance to go undefeated in round-robin action on Wednesday against the Chicago Sky.

New York (No. 2 in net rating this season) is favored on the road against Skylar Diggins and a struggling Chicago team that hasn’t found a groove on offense since Rickea Jackson went down for the year with a torn ACL.

The Sky have dropped three games in a row and eight of their last 10, and they could end up looking to sell at the deadline by moving veterans like Diggins, Natasha Cloud, Azura Stevens and DiJonai Carrington.

Meanwhile, the Liberty are off to a great start even though Sabrina Ionescu (ankle, back) has missed most of the campaign. New York has rattled off seven wins in a row, and it’s within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the league heading into this final game in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on June 17.

Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -9.5 (-118)

Sky +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Liberty: -470

Sky: +360

Total

169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Liberty record: 10-4

Sky record: 4-9

Liberty vs. Sky Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton -- questionable

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Courtney Vandersloot -- out

Rickea Jackson -- out

Liberty vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-101)

Breanna Stewart has been absolutely dominant on the glass in the 2026 season, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game for the Liberty. The former league MVP has at least nine boards in nine games, including back-to-back games with double-digit rebounds.

Stewie should control the glass against a Chicago team that allows over 40 opponent rebounds per game (the most in the WNBA) while ranking dead last in rebound percentage.

The Liberty star could be a solid ladder bet on the glass, as well as a plus-money pick to record a double-double on Wednesday.

Liberty vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking a moneyline parlay with the Liberty and Aces:

The Liberty have a favorable matchup on Wednesday against a Chicago Sky team that is 4-9 straight up and 5-8 against the spread in the 2026 season.

Chicago’s offense is one of the worst in the WNBA (13th in offensive rating) while the Liberty (No. 2 in net rating) have the second-best defensive rating in the league. New York comes into this game on a seven-game winning streak, and it has an impressive 4-1 record on the road.

The Sky have not been able to make up for the loss of Rickea Jackson (torn ACL), and they’ve covered the spread in just one of six home games in 2026. I think this is a no-brainer bet to take the Liberty, who are looking to sweep the East in Commissioner’s Cup action.

While I prefer pairing the Liberty with the Aces for a moneyline parlay, I’d still lay the points with Stewart and company as they look to keep this winning streak going.

Pick: New York Liberty -9.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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