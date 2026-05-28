Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Valkyries)

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has appeared in five of the team's six games in the 2026 season, but she remains on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.

Clark (back) is listed as probable for this matchup, a sign that she'll be able to suit up.

Caitlin Clark (back) probable for Thursday. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 28, 2026

Even with Clark expected to play, the Fever are set as 1.5-point underdogs on the road against Golden State, which has the best net rating in the WNBA this season. Indiana already has an eight-point win (at home) over Golden State this season, so there's a chance we'll see an upset, especially since the Fever have won three games in a row.

This season, Clark is averaging 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3. It's been a solid start to the season for the star guard after injuries held her to just 13 games in the 2025 campaign.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on Clark in the prop market on Thursday night.

Best Caitlin Clark Prop Bet vs. Valkyries

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caitlin Clark OVER 8.5 Assists (-136)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Clark is a great prop target:

This season, Clark is averaging 9.0 assists per game, picking up at least nine dimes in each of the last four games she’s played in.

The star guard averages 8.6 assists per game for her career, so a season where she pushes double-digit assists certainly isn’t out of the question.

The Fever and Valkyries play very different styles – Indiana is No. 1 in pace while Golden State is No. 15 – but the Valkyries still rank fifth in the league in opponent assists per game. So, if Indiana is able to push the pace, some of Golden State’s defensive numbers may take a hit.

Clark has 10 or more assists in two of her last four games, so I think she’s a pretty valuable bet at this line on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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