There has never been a better time to be a tennis fan and card collector. This past year has yielded multiple licensed products from Topps, causing interest across the hobby to surge.

The newest era in professional tennis has allowed superstars to blossom, and card collectors have taken notice. PSA has experienced a strong increase in submissions since the 2024 US Open, with five stars leading the pack.

In first place is, unsurprisingly, Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard is only 22 years old and has racked up an impressive five Grand Slam wins since going pro in 2018. Since last August, Alcaraz’s most-graded card by PSA is his 2022 NetPro Red Shirt #1 Carlos Alcaraz Base with 34 submissions of the card graded with 343 all-time submissions and a total of 3,724 PSA graded cards. After winning the French Open earlier this year, Alcaraz is surely looking to win his second US Open title three years after his 2022 win.

Following Alcaraz is the current men’s world number one, Italian player Jannik Sinner. As the current defending US Open champion, the 24-year-old is poised for a back-to-back win after already winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year. Sinner and Alcaraz have met each other on the court many times over the years, especially in 2025, which has driven his card interest. PSA reports that 90% of all Sinner’s PSA graded cards have been submitted since his win last August. His 2024 Panini Instant Base #JS1 leads the charge with 616 graded, about half of his total PSA graded cards.

In the third position of most tennis PSA grades over the last year is one of the greatest men’s tennis players of all time: Novak Djokovic. Entering the twilight of his 22-year career, the Serbian superstar is tied with Margaret Court for the all-time Grand Slams record at 24 total. With a career spanning two decades, the 38-year-old has a total of 235 cards graded 3,983 times by PSA. Of those cards, 1,352 of them are the 2007 Ace Authentic Straight Sets Base #16 with 69 of them submitted over the last year. Djokovic is also the fifth-most PSA collected tennis player behind Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Venus Williams.

The most-graded women’s tennis star over the last year heading to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is none other than American Coco Gauff. Gauff’s first Grand Slam win was at her home tournament in 2023, and she won her second earlier this year at the French Open against current world number one Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff has many great cards to choose from for grading, but the card at the top of most submitted to PSA of her 244 cards is her 2021 Topps Chrome Tennis Sapphire Base #100. With 193 of her 2,176 grades, the Sapphire Base was graded 16 times by PSA over the last year.

Rounding out the top five is current women’s world number two Iga Świątek. The Polish star has won six singles Grand Slam titles and is looking to score her second US Open after a 2022 win. Iga has cards ranging from SI for Kids, Upper Deck, and Topps with PSA reporting her 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Base #10 being the most-graded of her cards over the last twelve months. Two-hundred and three cards of Iga’s have been graded by PSA 941 times with her 2022 SI for Kids base card taking the top spot with 68 total PSA grades.

Be sure to check out these top athletes and more this Sunday, August 24th, when the US Open Singles Tournament kicks off.

