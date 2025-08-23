The top cards of 2016 Bowman Baseball

As the hobby readies for the upcoming release of 2025 Bowman Chrome Baseball, we're looking at some of the iconic recent years in Bowman Baseball. Today, we're heading to 2016, a year that featured three of the biggest current-day superstars in Major League Baseball.

#CPA-JS Juan Soto

2016 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto Juan Soto /5 | Card Ladder

Juan Soto, who will appear in 2025 Bowman Chrome in its Garbage Pail Kids insert, remains one of the biggest names in the hobby. Trading the Bronx for Queens, the New York Mets superstar is a four-time All-Star at only 26 years old. His Bowman Chrome has sold for huge numbers, hardly a surprise given how quickly Soto emerged as a true phenomenon. Helping Washington to a World Series in only his second season, as recently as this march, Soto's card recently sold for $204,000 through Fanatics Collect.

#CPA-VG Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2016 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto Vladimir Guerrero Jr. /5 | Fanatics Collect

The hype for the power hitting son of Vladimir Guerrero started early. MLB Pipeline's top prospect in 2019, he's established himself as a superstar and leader for the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays. The five-time All-Star was AL MVP runner-up in 2021 at only 22 years old, on the heels of a 48 home campaign. This card is the highest-ever sale for a 2016 Bowman offering, going for over $550,000 in 2022.

#CPA-FT Fernando Tatis Jr.

2016 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto Fernando Tatis Jr. /5 | Goldin

Since his debut in 2019, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been one of the most electric and athletic baseball players in the big leagues. Three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, Tatis Jr. finished third in 2019 NL Rookie of the Year voting despite his season ending through injury in August. In his second and third seasons, he finished fourth and third in NL MVP voting. Now, Tatis Jr. is leading the Padres on a late-season push for the NL West crown. A BGS 9.5 version of his 2016 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto card numbered to 25 sold in April of this year for $22,800.

A top-heavy year, 2016 in Bowman Baseball also includes cards of Alex Bregman, and rookie cards from Corey Seager, and Trae Turner, Blake Snell, and Trevor Story.

