Lou Brock's high grade PSA cards from the 1960's

There are very few players in baseball history that embody the characteristics of speed, skill, and charisma quite like Lou Brock. As a Hall of Fame outfielder and one of the game’s greatest base stealers (938 for his career), Brock left an unforgettable mark on the sport, and his vintage baseball cards capture that legacy perfectly.

From his 1962 Topps Star Rookie card to some of his mid-1960s Topps cards, each one reflects both his on-field excellence and the vibrant design aesthetic from Topps’ golden era. For collectors, these cards are more than just a cardboard memory, they’re prized artifacts that tell the story of one of baseball’s most electrifying stars.

1962 Topps #387 (Star Rookie)

1962 Topps #387 (Star Rookie) - Lou Brock - PSA 9 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1962-topps/lou-brock/auction/516019

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $80-$100 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 2 PSA 10s, 31 PSA 9s, and 270 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via SCP Auctions where it was sold for $32,545 back on May 12, 2012.

1963 Topps #472

1963 Topps #472 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1963%20Topps%20Lou%20Brock&saleId=ebay-326805802741

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $55-$65 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 2 PSA 10s, 25 PSA 9s, and 228 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via eBay Auctions where it was sold for $6,711 back on October 16, 2012.

1964 Topps #29

1964 Topps #29 - PSA 10 | https://sports.ha.com/itm/baseball/1964-topps-lou-brock-29-psa-gem-mint-10-pop-two-/a/50032-50267.s?ic4=ListView-Thumbnail-071515#

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $20-$25 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 2 PSA 10s, 21 PSA 9s, and 244 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via Heritage Auctions where it was sold for $9,900 back on June 17, 2020.

1965 Topps #540

1965 Topps #540 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1965-topps/lou-brock/auction/572227

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $7-$12 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 8 PSA 10s, 121 PSA 9s, and 532 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via Goldin Auctions where it was sold for $9,066 back on June 17, 2020.

1966 Topps #125

1966 Topps - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1966%20Topps%20Lou%20Brock&saleId=heritage-50004-85008

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $7-$12 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 3 PSA 10s, 33 PSA 9s, and 183 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via Heritage Auctions where it was sold for $8,400 back on July 18, 2018.

Lou Brock’s vintage cards are sought after not only for their historical significance but also for their higher-graded rarity and long-term value-driven potential. Higher-grade PSAs offer collectors the opportunity to own a well-preserved piece of baseball history in its finest of conditions. With a limited number of PSA 10 Lou Brock Topps cards from from 1962-1966, demand continues to exceed expectations, ensuring that these iconic collectibles remain a treasured cornerstone for any serious vintage collection.

