Nationals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

The Atlanta Braves continue their stranglehold on the National League East, holding a seven-game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies.

They're in the midst of hosting the Washington Nationals in a four-game series over the weekend. The Braves won the opener on Thursday by a score of 5-4. They're favored to win tonight as well, but I think the bet to make is the Nationals as road 'dogs. Let's dive into it.

Nationals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Nationals -1.5 (+162)

Braves +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline

Nationals +106

Braves -116

Total

OVER 9 (-114)

UNDER 9 (-106)

Nationals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Washington: Foster Griffin, LHP (12-2, 2.76 ERA)

Atlanta: Bryce Elder, RHP (6-6, 3.96 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV, BravesVision, Fox 5 WTTG, Gray Media

Nationals record: 55-55

Braves record: 64-45

Nationals vs. Braves Key Player to Watch

Austin Riley OVER 1.5 Strikeouts (+175) via BetMGM

Austin Riley has a 31% strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers. He now has to face a left-handed start in Griffin, who has racked up 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings pitched this season. Riley has faced Griffin four times in his career, striking out twice. I love this bet on him to strike out at least twice tonight at +175 odds.

Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I made the case for betting on the Nationals as road underdogs:

The Braves have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. Their wRC+ moves from 104 against right-handed pitchers to 91 against left-handed pitchers. Their OPS decreases from .745 to .697. They're set to face one of the best left-handed starters in baseball tonight, Foster Griffin, who has a 12-2 record and a 2.76 ERA.

On top of that, the Nationals have the hottest offense in baseball, sporting a wRC+ of 144 over the past 30 days. That's 22 points better than the next best offense in that time frame. Washington is a great underdog bet tonight.

Pick: Nationals +106 via FanDuel

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