Would You Rather? Wayne Gretzky O-Pee-Chee vs Topps Rookie Cards
The Great One’s rookie card exists in two distinct versions that collectors have long compared. While the fronts appear nearly identical at first glance, these Canadian and American releases move differently in the marketplace. Both feature a rookie who would soon rewrite the National Hockey League record book, but the decision between O-Pee-Chee and Topps involves more than patriotic preference.
Across 20 seasons, Gretzky set the NHL’s career marks—894 goals, 1,963 assists, and 2,857 points—while winning four Stanley Cups, nine MVP Awards, and ten scoring titles. No further context needed for why his RCs sit in a tier of their own.
The Case for O-Pee-Chee
The 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky #18 is widely regarded as the hobby’s premier hockey card. One graded Gem Mint (PSA 10, population 2) sold for $3.75 million in 2021, a benchmark that still resonates across major auctions. The Canadian run is notably condition-sensitive: blue borders chip, rough-cut edges are typical even fresh from a wax pack, and centering issues often appear. These are factors PSA has long flagged and a big reason high grades are scarce.
Although not a definitive tell, a small yellow print dot on Gretzky’s left shoulder is a quick clue for this issue, while the bilingual English–French backside reflects Canada’s cultural heritage and the card’s London, Ontario origins. This mix of production traits and hockey-homeland provenance helps drive the premium. The most recent sale price for a PSA 9 (population 95 at the time of writing) was $132,000, while PSA 8 (population 836) went for just north of $16,000.
For budget-conscious buyers, raw (ungraded) O-Pee-Chee closes on eBay in the $500–$850 range of late, with crisper eye appeal sitting toward the high end. Patience and careful inspection are essential, given the many condition pitfalls mentioned above.
The Topps Alternative
The 1979-80 Topps version offers better value for many collectors. A PSA 10 version (pop 1!) sold for $1.2 million in 2022, underscoring that this holds its own in spite of the comparative OPC demand level. PSA 9 recently went for $24k, while PSA 8s tend to land between $4,500–$4,800.
Raw Topps generally sells on eBay between $350–$700, with strong surface and centering pushing the number higher, while more worn cards fall below the midpoint.
Making the Choice
O-Pee-Chee typically carries a material premium across most grades. That gap reflects both tangible manufacturing differences and intangible market preferences. The Canadian production’s condition sensitivity also adds to the appeal. In February 2024, an unopened case of 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee hockey closed at $3.72 million, but the buyer later defaulted, with the coveted item reselling in December of that year for about $2.52 million—a staggering sum backed by a likely Gretzky chase.
At the summit of the market, the top OPC PSA 10 sale still holds the modern hockey card record. Meanwhile, the high-end Topps Gem Mint sale falls in the top three of all time, further confirming how both versions are true hobby grails at their core. From a 92-goal season to a 215-point campaign, Gretzky's peak remains unmatched to this day.