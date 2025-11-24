WWE x BAPE x Topps: Launching the Ultimate Survivor Series Collection

Fanatics and Complex are bringing an explosion of pop culture to the hobby world this week with a first-of-its-kind WWE x BAPE x Topps collaboration. This collaboration is designed to celebrate the WWE Survivor Series, the last major event of the 2025 season. The collaboration, which comes in the form of a capsule, isn’t just a standard product drop, but rather a full-scale combination where wrestling meets streetwear meets the world of collectibles.

WWE x BAPE x Topps Collab | Courtesy of Fanatics

At the center of the collaboration is a limited-edition Topps trading card set that transforms WWE’s biggest legends into the iconic BABY MILO aesthetic BAPE. The result of this transformation is a playful, art-driven take on today’s brightest WWE superstars who already possess larger-than-life personas. These capsules will hit the open market beginning on Wednesday, November 26th exclusively on Topps.com, which will be followed by a wider launch scheduled for Friday, November 28th, which aligns quite nicely for those looks to grab a few at the start of the holiday shopping season.

WWE x BAPE x Topps - Cody Rhodes "Baby Milo" | Courtesy of Fanatics

Each box will include five premium cards including two base cards, two numbered parallels, and one BAPE insert. And for the thrill-seekers, Topps has added a major chase element to the launch, every 1 in 12 boxes will include an autographed card. Given the iconic names that make up WWE’s roster, the autograph potential alone potentially makes a product for the ages.

WWE x BAPE x Topps - Premium Trading Card - John Cena | Courtesy of Fanatics

It’s not just the premium cards that are set to excite and energize WWE collectors and fans and that’s because the capsule extends into apparel as well. That’s right, each capsule carries the potential of finding one of a number of BAPE x WWE graphic tees that reimagine megastars like The Rock, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns. These pieces of apparel will cross-reference BAPE’s signature streetwear edge with WWE’s larger-than-life personalities, creating an appeal not just for fans, but for sneakerheads, hype beasts, and collectors alike.

WWE x BAPE x Topps - Premium Trading Card - Roman Reigns | Courtesy of Fanatics

