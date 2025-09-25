2025 Week 4 Crimson Tide Tracker Goes to Ireland: Bama in the NFL
Bama in the NFL goes international this week as the Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers will be played in Ireland on Sunday morning (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network). It's the league's first game in the country, and will be played at Croke Park in Dublin.
The game is being marketed as a homecoming of sorts for the Rooney family that owns the Steelers, and can trace its roots to Newry. Art Rooney II was also named the U.S. ambassador to Ireland in 2009.
"The Rooney family name carries a tremendous amount of weight, so when they initially expressed an interest in playing a game in Ireland, it meant that a lot of people sat up and took notice," Henry Hodgson, general manager of the NFL UK and Ireland said in a statement. "Because of the connections and the doors that the Rooney family name opens, because they've given so much back to Ireland, they certainly helped make this happen."
Under the NFL's global markets program, the Steelers hold league-granted rights on the "island of Ireland." They can sign commercial deals and hold fan events as part of the league's international growth efforts.
The more interesting storyline in terms of potential league growth is on the other sideline, as it's a10-day trip for the Vikings, who will subsequently head to England and test how a team can deal with an extended Europe trip.
The 2025 International Games continue with three consecutive games in London beginning Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET with the Vikings facing the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (NFL Network and NFL+).
Former Alabama players Jonathan Allen, Ryan Kelly, Will Reichard and Dallas Turner are all on the Vikings. There are currently no former Crimson Tide players on the Steelers.
Bama in the NFL Week 4 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 4 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
There are couple of ways to look at this. On paper, the Ravens at Chiefs was thought in the preseason to be a potential AFC Championship Game preview, but after sluggish starts one of the teams will fall to 1-3. Meanwhile, the Eagles at Buccaneers features a pair on undefeated teams with Super Bowl aspirations. Both are good options, especially since the Ravens and Eagles have a bunch of former Crimson Tide players. We're going with the winless showdown of the Jets at Dolphins. Miami has won four of the last five meetings, but lost in January 32-20. The pressure is really beginning to mount on head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL Week 4 Crimson Tide Notes
• With his next rushing touchdown Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry will tie Walter Payton for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history with 110. Only Emmitt Smith(164 career rushing touchdowns), LaDainian Tomlinson(145) and Marcus Allen(123) as well as Adrian Peterson(120) have more.
• Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had two rushing touchdowns in the Lions’ Week 3 win, marking his 28th and 29th career rushing touchdowns. With his next one he'll become the seventh running back in the Super Bowl era with at least 30 rushing touchdowns prior to his 24th birthday, joining Barry Sanders (43), Emmitt Smith (41) and Walter Payton (34) as well as Maurice Jones-Drew (34), Clinton Portis (34) and Jonathan Taylor (33). Gibbs won't turn 24 until after this season.
• Talk about timely, while Mac Jones is listed on this week's injury report (limited participation in practice, knee), starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) could be ready to step back in and start for San Francisco. Jones has thrown for 563 yards (281.5 per game), going 53-for-80 (66.2 percent), with four touchdowns and one interception.
How to Watch: NFL Week 4
Thursday's Game
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
Sunday's Games
Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, Ireland), 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday's Games
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)