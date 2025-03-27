Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players: Bama in the NFL
If history continues to be an accurate indicator, the Alabama Crimson Tide football program will be atop the college leaderboard as having the most players in the NFL for years to come. How do we know? It's because of Nick Saban.
When Saban turned LSU into a national powerhouse, it took a few years, but the Tigers rose to the top of the annual listing for most NFL players by college, and then proved difficult to dislodge. Even though he was only in Baton Rouge from just 2000-04, Saban's dynasty didn't surpass his previous school as being the prime place to find next-level talent until he had been in Tuscaloosa for roughly a decade.
The last time the Crimson Tide didn't lead the NFL in former players was in 2018, when it had 44 players on Week 1 rosters. That designation was important as the NFL takes a snapshot of the league rosters only once during the calendar year, Opening Weekend, otherwise known as Kickoff Weekend. Otherwise, they're always fluid. It's the lone time that every team is set, even if it may just be for a few hours or days.
In 2019, Alabama had the most players of any college, 56. A year later it had 57, which didn't include five who had opted out of playing the anything-but-normal season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The number dipped a little in 2021, to 54, and 2020 Alabama had 57 active players on 29 rosters, with 14 non-active players (practice squads, injury lists, etc).
In 2023, before Saban's final season at Alabama, it was 57 again, 10 more than any other collegiate program, Ohio State. Last year, the Crimson Tide had 61, still 10 ahead of the field.
Incidentally, those figures don't include any Crimson Tide players who transferred elsewhere and still made the league like quarterback Jalen Hurts, who did finish his degree at Alabama before wrapping up his collegiate career at Oklahoma.
“Alabama has always had the name brand, recognition, the historical tradition,” former NFL general manager and Senior Bowl director Phil Savage said. “It always resonates with people, but I also think that it was just a stop on the circuit [for scouts]. There was not a lot of distinction between going to Alabama versus Tennessee, Auburn or Georgia. It was just one of the stops. Once Nick Saban got there, honestly in the Southeast it has become the stop.”- Phil Savage
As for why Saban was successful in this regard, Christopher Walsh of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral touched upon it in his book "Decade of Dominance. Besides recruiting the obvious high level of talent, there were three other major contributing factors.
First, Saban’s “process” was comparable to how an NFL team runs things, along with schemes that were both complex and pro-friendly. Former safety Mark Barron went so far as to say that learning the Crimson Tide’s defense was tougher than anything he’s had to do in the NFL, and he not only switched teams but positions — from safety to linebacker — after leaving Alabama.
“It’s very difficult,” former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans said in agreement. “It just takes time.”
Saban also had an open-door policy to the NFL and was known for being accommodating to scouts, who were often fixtures on the sidelines during practices. In addition to checking out prize prospects for the next draft, with Alabama having quality players at every position, it gave them an immediate baseline by which to evaluate all others that they’ll see.
“When I was the scouting director of the Ravens (1996-2002), one of the first stop I made every August was the University of Miami,” said Savage, a former NFL general manager and director of the Senior Bowl. “I knew I was going to see players at virtually every position and now I could start making comparisons right away with Ed Reed at safety, Kellen Winslow at tight end, whomever.
"Alabama is very similar."
Note: This database will be continually updated, with players being added and subtracted as necessary. Some free agents, unsigned and retired players are included. Click on any players' name to be directed to his information:
Check out the Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database:
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Click on a name to go straight to that player's info:
- Jonathan Allen
- Will Anderson Jr.
- Jalyn Armour-Davis
- Terrion Arnold
- Anthony Averett
- Christian Barmore
- Jordan Battle
- Bradley Bozeman
- Brian Branch
- Chris Braswell
- Deonte Brown
- Tony Brown II
- Jermaine Burton
- Shyheim Carter
- Amari Cooper
- Lester Cotton Sr.
- Darrian Dalcourt
- Raekwon Davis
- Landon Dickerson
- Trevon Diggs
- Kenyan Drake
- Justin Eboigbe
- Emil Ekiyor Jr.
- Rashaan Evans
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- D.J. Fluker
- Miller Forristall
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Da'Shawn Hand
- Christian Harris
- Damien Harris
- Najee Harris
- Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- DeMarcco Hellams
- Derrick Henry
- Marlon Humphrey
- Jalen Hurts*
- Eddie Jackson
- Kareem Jackson
- Josh Jacobs
- Anfernee Jennings
- Jerry Jeudy
- Josh Jobe
- Julio Jones
- Mac Jones
- Ryan Kelly
- Jaylen Key
- JC Latham
- Cameron Latu
- Alex Leatherwood
- Terrell Lewis
- Phidarian Mathis
- AJ McCarron
- Jase McClellan
- Xavier McKinney
- Kool-Aid McKinstry
- John Metchie III
- C.J. Mosley
- Evan Neal
- Daron Payne
- LaBryan Ray
- Jarran Reed
- Will Reichard
- Eli Ricks
- Calvin Ridley
- A’Shawn Robinson
- Brian Robinson Jr.
- Cam Robinson
- JK Scott
- Cam Sims
- DeVonta Smith
- Irv Smith Jr.
- Tyler Steen
- Patrick Surtain II
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Henry To'oTo'o
- Dallas Turner
- Jaylen Waddle
- Levi Wallace
- Jameson Williams
- Jonah Williams
- Quinnen Williams
- Jedrick Wills Jr.
- Mack Wilson Sr.
- Bryce Young
- Byron Young
Jonathan Allen
2013-2016, NA, DT, Minnesota Vikings
• 3/11/25 (Vikings) Signed a 3-year $51 million contract
• 3/7/25 (Commanders) Released
• 12/28/24 (Commanders) Activated from From Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 12/18/24 (Commanders) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/14/24 (Commanders) Placed on the Injured Reserve (pectoral)
• 9/16/24 (Commanders) 2024 Base Salary: $14,000,000 and workout bonus of $500,000
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $14,000,000, workout bonus of $500,000
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $2,000,000, roster bonus $1,000,000 and workout bonus of $500,000
• 12/18/21 (Washington) Activated
• 12/13/21 (Washington) - Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: $1,142,235
• 7/26/21 (Washington) Agreed to four-year $72 million extension
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $2,046,324
• Redskins exercised their fifth-year option 4/28/2020
• 2018 Base Salary: $992,108 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 10/19/17 (foot)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $11,596,377. Signing Bonus $6,573,728... 2017 CAP $2,108,432
• Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall to the Redskins (2017)
Will Anderson Jr.
2020-2022, 51, DE, Houston Texans
• 9/16/24 Texans) 2024 Base Salary: $915,000, and roster bonus of $1,435,853
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 6/23/23 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $35,212,827 contract included a $22,609,328 signing bonus.. $35,212,827 guaranteed
• 4/27/23 (Texans) Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall
Jalyn Armour-Davis
• 1/3/25 (Ravens) Placed on Injured Reserve (hamstring)
• 10/26/24 (Ravens) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/23/24 (Ravens) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return - Returned to practice
• 9/28/24 (Ravens) Placed on Injured Reserve (hamstring)
• 9/16/24 (Ravens) 2024 Base Salary: $985,000
• 12/30/23 (Ravens) Placed on the Injured Reserve (concussion)
• 9/13/23 (Ravens) 2023 Base Salary: $870,000
11/26/22 (Ravens) Placed on Injured Reserve (Hip)
• 9/5/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000
• 7/16/22 (Ravens) Signed a 4-year, $4,420,328 contract included a $760,328 signing bonus.. $760,328 guaranteed
• 4/30/22 (Ravens) Drafted 4th Round, 119th Overall
Terrion Arnold
2022- 2023, 0, DB, Detroit Lions
• 9/16/24 (Lions) 2024 Base Salary: $795,000
• 6/13/24 (Lions) signed 4-year, $14,343,710 contract, $7,251,788 signing bonus, $14,343,710 guaranteed
• 4/25/24 (Lions) Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall
Anthony Averett
2015-2017, NA, CB, Free Agent
• 3/17/25 (Texans) Waived
• 1/21/25 (Texans) Signed future contract
• 1/6/25 (Texans) SIgned on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 10/28 (Steelers) Contract terminated by club - Injury settlement
• 10/18/24 (Steelers) Practice Squad; Injured
• 9/16/24 (Steelers) 2024 Average salary: $1,125,000
• 8/29/24 (Steelers) SIgned on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 8/20/24 (Steelers) Waived
• 5/13/24 (Steelers) Signed
• 11/14/23 (Lions) Contract Terminated by Lions
• 10/10/23 (Lions) SIgned on Practice Squad (Veteran) - 1-year, $289,800
• 8/17/23 (49ers) Terminated (Vested Veteran) Injury Settlement
• 8/11/23 (49ers) Placed on Injured Reserve (Undisclosed)
• 8/3/23 (49ers) Signed
• 3/15/23 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 11/29/22 (Raiders) Placed on Injured Reserve (Toe)
• 10/22/22 (Raiders) Activated
• 10/19/22 (Raiders) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/12/22 (Raiders) Added to the Injured Reserve (thumb)
• 9/5/22 (Raiders) 2022 Base Salary: $1,950,000, signing bonus of $1,390,000, a roster bonus of $510,000 , and a workout bonus of $150,000
• 3/18/22 (Raiders) Signed as Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Ravens) 2021 Base Salary: $480,000
• 7/30/21 (Ravens) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Ravens) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list NF (Counts on Active List)
• 12/8/2020 (Ravens) Activated
• 12/4/2020 (Ravens) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/22/2020 (Ravens) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder)
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $3,120,997. Signing Bonus $660,997. 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)
• Drafted 4th Round, 118th Overall (2018) (Ravens)
Christian Barmore
2019 - 2020, 90, DT, New England Patriots
• 12/19/24 (Patriots) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness
• 11/16/24 (Patriots) Activated from Reserve/Non-Football Injury; Designated for Return
• 11/14/24 (Patriots) Remains on Reserve/Non-Football Injury; Designated for Return
• 9/16/24 (Patriots) 2024 Base Salary: $1,822,124
• 8/27/24 (Patriots) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $1,434,749
• 12/17/22 (Patriots) Activated
• 12/14/22 (Patriots) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/18/22 (Patriots) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $1,047,375
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 7/21/21 (Patriots) Signed a 4-year, $8,522,244 contract included a $3,557,996 signing bonus.. $4,605,371 guaranteed
• 4/30/21 (Patriots) Drafted 2nd Round, 38th Overall
Jordan Battle
2019-2022, 27, S, Cincinnati Bengals
• 9/16/24 (Bengals) 2024 Base Salary: $992,046
• 9/13/23 (Bengals) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/12/23 (Bengals) Signed a 4-year, $5,325,017 contract included a $872,740 signing bonus.. $872,740 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Bengals) Drafted 3rd Round, 95th Overall
Bradley Bozeman
2014-2017, 75, G/C, Los Angeles Chargers
• 3/10/25 (Chargers) Re-signed
• 9/16/24 (Chargers) 2024 Base Salary: $1,125,000
• 3/18/24 (Chargers) Signed a 1-year contract
• 3/14/24 (Panthers) Released
• 9/13/23 (Panthers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/13/23 (Panthers) Signed a 3 year $18 million contract
• 9/5/22 (Panthers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, signing bonus of $1,000,000, a roster bonus $500,000, and a workout bonus $265,000
• 3/18/22 (Panthers) SIgned a one-year deal
• 3/16/22 (Ravens) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Ravens) 2021 Base Salary: $480,000
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $2,578,408. Signing Bonus $118,408, 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)
• Drafted 6th Round, 215th Overall (2018) (Ravens)
Brian Branch
2020-2022, 32, S, Detroit Lions
• 9/16/24 (Lions) 2024 Base Salary: $1,114,624
• 7/24/24 (Lions) Passed Physical
• 7/21/24 (Lions) Declared Physically Unable to perform (Counts on Active List)
• 9/13/23 (Lions) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/18/23 (Lions) Signed a 4-year, 8,021,730 contract included a $2,833,984 signing bonus.. $6,177,856 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Lions) Drafted 2nd Round, 45th Overall
Chris Braswell
2021-2023, 43, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
• 9/16/24 (Buccaneers) 2024 Base Salary: $795,000
• 6/12/24 (Buccaneers) signed 4-year, $6,785,196 contract, $3,885,353 signing bonus, $1,696,299. guaranteed
• 4/26/24 (Buccaneers) Drafted 2nd Round, 57th Overall
Deonte Brown
2017 - 2020, OG, Free agent
• 1/8/24 (Panthers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/6/24 (Panthers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/30/23 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 11/14/23 (Panthers) Contract Terminated by Panthers
• 8/30/23 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Panthers) Waived
• 1/9/23 (Panthers) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 9/5/22 (Panthers) 2022: 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Panthers) Waived
• 11/30/21 (Panthers) Activated
• 11/10/21 (Panthers) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/16/21 (Panthers) Placed on Injured Reserve (knee)
• 9/16/21 (Panthers) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/13/21 (Panthers) Signed a 4-year, $3,666,060 contract included a $186,060 signing bonus.. $186,060 guaranteed
• 5/1/21 (Panthers ) Drafted 6th Round, 193rd Overall
Tony Brown II
2014-2017, 38, CB, Cleveland Browns
• 3/20/25 (Browns) Signed a 1-year $1.33 million contract
• 10/29/24 (Browns) Placed on the Injured Reserve (foot)
• 10/10/24 (Browns) Signed from the Practice Squad
• 10/7/24 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/5/24 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/30/24 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/28/24 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation
• 9/23/24 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/20/24 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/16/24 (Browns) 2024 Base Salary: $1,125,000
• 8/28/24 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/27/24 (Browns) Waived
• 3/14/24 (Browns) Signed a 1-year contract
• 1/8/24 (Colts) Waived - Vested Veteran
• 1/8/24 (Colts) Suspended Lifted
• 12/19/23 (Colts) Suspended 3- games for conduct detrimental to the team.
• 9/13/23 (Colts) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/16/23 (Colts) Signed a 1-year contract
• 3/15/23 (Colts) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/22 (Colts) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 9/13/22 (Colts) Signed from the Practice Squad - 1 year
• 9/12/22 (Colts) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/10/22 (Colts) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/5/22 (Colts) 2022: 1 year, $358,200 contract
• 8/31/22 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 8/31/22 (Colts) Waived - Vested Veteran
• 3/8/22 (Colts) Signed as a Free Agent
• 1/24/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad - Contract expired
• 12/23/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 11/1/21 (Raiders) Contract terminated by Team
• 10/13/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/5/21 (Bengals) Contracted terminated by team
• 9/7/21 (Bengals) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/1/21 (Bengals) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Bengals) Waived
• 3/17/21 (Bengals) Re-signed
12/26/2020 (Bengals) Activated
• 12/23/2020 (Bengals)Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 12/5/2020 (Bengals) Placed on the Injured Reserve (hamstring)
9/10/2020 (Bengals) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed with the Bengals 1-year 3/12/2020
• Waived by the Packers - 12/28/19
• Re-signed with the Packers 3/15/19
• Exclusive Rights Free Agent (Packers) 3/13/19
• Signed from the Packers' PS - 9/29/18
• Signed on the Packers' Practice Squad 9/3/18
• Waived by the Chargers (9/1/18)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/18) (3-year) (Chargers). Total Value $1,710,000 . Average salary $570,000. 2018 Base Salary $480,000
Jermaine Burton
2022-2023, 81, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
• 9/16/24 (Bengals) 2024 Base Salary: $795,000
• 5/14/24 (Bengals) Signed a 4-year $5.82 million
• 4/16/24 (Bengals) Drafted 3rd Round, 80th Overall
Shyheim Carter
2016-2019, DB, Free Agent
• 8/27/24 (Titans) Waived
• 1/8/24 (Titans) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/25/23 (Titans) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/23/23 (Titans) Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/31/23 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad, a 1-year $216,000 contract
• 10/28/23 (Titans) Waived
• 10/2/23 (Titans) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/30/23 (Titans) Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 8/30/23 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Titans) Waived
• 1/10/23 (Titans) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/3/23 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad, a 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 11/15/22 (Titans) Contract terminated by Titans
• 10/4/22 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/22/22 (Titans) Waived - Injury Settlement
• 1/25/22 (Titans) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/4/22 (Titans) Contract terminated by Titans
• 12/30/21 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/12/21 (Texans) Contracted terminated by team
• 9/2/21 (Texans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Texans) Waived
• 5/17/21(Texans) Signed a 1-year, $660,000 contract
• 12/8/2020 (Falcons) Contract terminated by Falcons
• 10/20/2020 (Falcons) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by the Jets
• Activated (8/15/2020 - Jets)
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Jets 7/28/2020)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/26/2020) (Jets)
Amari Cooper
2012-2014, 2, WR, Cleveland Browns
• 10/15/24 (Bills) Traded from the Browns
• 9/16/24 (Browns) 2024 Base Salary: $1,210,000 and signing bonus of $18,790,000
• 7/23/24 (Browns) Restructured Contract - 5-million raise, guaranteeing $20 million currently left on contract,
• 9/13/23 (Browns) 2023 Base Salary: $20,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $1,120,000,a restructure bonus of $18,880,000
• 3/12/22 (Browns) Traded From Cowboys
• 12/1/21 (Cowboys) Activated
• 11/19/21 (Cowboys) Placed on Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Cowboys) 2021 Base Salary: $20,000,000
• 8/10/21 (Cowboys) Passed physical
• 7/22/21 (Cowboys) Placed on the PUP list (ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Cowboys) 2020 Base Salary: $10,000,000
• Signed 5-year $100 million extension (Cowboys 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Cowboys) March 2020
• Traded from the Raiders to the Cowboys 10/22/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $700,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a four-year, $22.6 million with a $14.7 million signing bonus 5/7/15 (Raiders)
• Drafted 1st Round, 4th Overall (2015) (Raiders)
Lester Cotton Sr.
2015-2018, 61, G, New England Patriots
• 3/12/25 (Patriots) Assigned 1-year $3.63 Million right of first refusal tender
• 11/27/24 (Patriots) Signed
• 11/25/24 (Dolphins) Waived (Vested Veteran)
• 9/16/24 (Dolphins) 2024 Base Salary: $1,125,000
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000
• 1/16/23 (Dolphins) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/16/23 (Dolphins) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/14/23 (Dolphins) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/20/22 (Dolphins) Signed on Practice Squad 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 12/15/22 (Raiders) Waived (No Recall)
• 12/3/22 (Raiders) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Calf)
• 9/5/22 (Raiders) 2022 Base Salary: $895,000
• 1/17/22 (Raiders) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad). Reserve List Addition - Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/14/22 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/11/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/10/22 (Raiders) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/8/22 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/4/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/3/21 (Raiders) - Activated from Practice Squad; COVID-19
• 12/29/21 (Raiders) Added to Practice Squad; COVID-19 (Does Not Count on Practice Squad)
• 12/27/21 (Raiders) Reversions From Active/Inactive List (back to Practice Squad)
• 12/25/21 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad(COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/22/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 12/10/21 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad(COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/14/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 11/23/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/21/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/20/21 (Raiders) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 9/18/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/15/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/1/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Raiders) Waived
• 2/9/21 - Free Agent Signing (Raiders)
• 9/5/2020 - Waived by the Raiders
• Activate from the Raiders' Practice Squad 12/21/19
• Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (10/10/19)
• Waived by the Raiders 10/7/19
• Signed off the Raiders' P.S. 10/5/19
• Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
• Waived by the Raiders 8/31/19
• Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 5/3/19 Raiders
Darrian Dalcourt
2019-2023, 76, G, Baltimore Ravens
• 1/21/25 (Ravens) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 8/27/24 (Ravens) Waived
• 5/3/24 (Ravens) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent
Raekwon Davis
2016-2019, DT, Free Agent
• 3/6/25 (Colts) Waived (Non-Football Injury)
• 9/16/24 (Colts) 2024 Base Salary: $2,000,000
• 8/19/24 (Colts) Passed Physical
• 7/24/24 (Colts) Declared non-football illness
• 3/12/24 (Colts) 2- year, $14,000,000 contract a $5,000,000 signing bonus, $7,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,381,204
• 9/5/22 (Dolphins) 2022 Base Salary: $1,124,136
• 10/9/21 (Dolphins) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/6/21 (Dolphins) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/21 (Dolphins) 2021 Base Salary: $867,068
• 9/14/21 (Dolphins) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/10/2020 (Dolphins) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Activated 8/8/2020 - Dolphins
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Dolphins 8/6/2020)
• Signed a 4-year, $5.655 million contract including a signing bonus $1.6+ million (Dolphins 5/11/2020)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 56th Overall (2020) (Dolphins)
Landon Dickerson
2019 - 2020, 69, OL, Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/16/24 (Eagles) 2024 Base Salary: $1,055,000
• 3/11/24 (Eagles) 4-year, $84,000,000 contract including a $20,000,000 signing bonus$50,000,000 guaranteed,
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $1,446,970
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $1,053,485
• 12/24/21 (Eagles) Activated
• 12/20/21 (Eagles) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Eagles) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 8/30/21 (Eagles) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Eagles) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list . NF (Counts on Active List)
• 7/26/21 (Eagles) Signed a 4-year, $8,656,675 contract included a $3,655,764 signing bonus.. $4,709,249 guaranteed
• 4/30/21 (Eagles) Drafted 2nd Round, 37th Overall
Trevon Diggs
2016-2019, 7, CB, Dallas Cowboys
• 12/21/24 (Cowboys) Placed on Injured Reserve (knee)
• 9/16/24 (Cowboys) 2024 Base Salary: $11,000,000
• 7/30/24 (Cowboys) Passed Physical
• 7/25/24 (Cowboys) Declared Physically Unable to Perform - Counts on Active List
• 9/24/23 (Cowboys) Placed on IR (ACL)
• 9/13/23 (Cowboys) 2023 Base Salary: $1,054,000
• 7/25/23 (Cowboys) Signed a 5-year (through 2027), $97 million contract extension
• 9/5/22 (Cowboys) 2022 Base Salary: $1,184,628
• 9/16/21 (Cowboys) 2021 Base Salary: $897,314
• 12/19/2020 (Cowboys) Activated
• 12/16/2020 (Cowboys) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/18/2020 (Cowboys) Placed on the Injured Reserve (foot)
• 9/10/2020 (Cowboys) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed 4-year, $6,320,907 contract (Cowboys), $2,157,024 signing bonus, $3,054,338 guaranteed (7/26/2020)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 51st Overall (2020) (Cowboys)
Kenyan Drake
2012-2015, RB, Free agent
• 7/20/24 - Retired
• 1/12/24 (Packers) Contract terminated by club
• 12/18/23 (Packers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/16/23 (Packers) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/13/23 (Packers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/11/23 (Packers) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/5/23 (Packers) Signed on Practice Squad (1-year, $370,800 - Veteran)
• 11/28/23 (Browns) Contract terminated by club
• 10/31/23 (Browns) SIgned on Practice Squad - 1 year, $380,700 contract
• 10/17/23 (Ravens) Contract terminated by club
• 10/9/23 (Ravens) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/7/23 (Ravems) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/25/23 (Ravens) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/23/23 (Ravems) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/20/23 (Ravens) Signed on the Practice Squad (Veteran) - 1 year, $370,800
• 8/27/23 (Colts) Released
• 8/4/23 (Colts) Signed 1-year, $1,080,000 contract
• 3/15/23 (Ravens) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/8/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000,
• 8/31/22 (Ravens) Signed
• 8/23/22 (Raiders) Waived
• 12/8/21 (Raiders) Placed on Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 9/16/21 (Raiders) 2021 Base Salary: $1,250,000
• 7/30/21 (Raiders) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Raiders) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, NF (Counts on Active List)
• 3/18/21 (Raiders) Signed a 2-year, $14.5M deal
• 3/17/21 (Cardinals) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Cardinals) 2020 Base Salary: $8,483,000
• Signed transition tag – one-year guaranteed at $8.48M (Cardinals 3/26/2020)
• Transition tag (Cardinals 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Cardinals) March 2020
• Traded to the Cardinals from the Dolphins 10/28/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $705,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Four-year $3.5 million deal - 6/16/16 (Dolphins)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 73rd Overall (2016) (Dolphins)
Justin Eboigbe
2019-2023, 92, DL, Los Angeles Chargers
• 9/16/24 (Chargers) 2024 Base Salary: $795,000
• 5/15/24 (Chargers) signed 4-year, $4,859,012 contract, $839,012 signing bonus, $839,012 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Chargers) Drafted 4th Round, 105th Overall
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
2019-2022, G, Free agent
• 8/27/23 (Colts) Waived
• 5/5/23 (Colts) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent
Rashaan Evans
2014-2017, LB, Free Agent
• 1/13/25 (Falcons) Contract expired
• 12/24/24 (Falcons) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 12/21/24 (Falcons) Waived (Vested Veteran)
• 11/1/24 (Falcons) Signed as a Free Agent
• 11/1/24 (Falcons) Contract terminated by player
• 10/21/24 (Falcons) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 10/12/24 (Falcons) Contract terminated by club
• 10/1/24 (Falcons) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 12/27/23 (Cowboys) Waived (Veteran)
• 11/18/23 (Cowboys) Signed on Active Roster
• 11/18/23 (Cowboys) Contract terminated by Cowboys
• 11/13/23 (Cowboys) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/11/23 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/6/23 (Cowboys) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/4/23 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/30/23 (Cowboys) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/28/23 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/12/23 (Cowboys) Signed on the Practice Squad (Veteran), 1-year, $289,800 contract
• 9/15/23 (Eagles) Contract terminated by Eagles
• 9/12/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($289,800 contract)
• 3/15/23 (Falcons) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Falcons) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $365,000, and a roster bonus of $350,000
• 4/6/22 (Falcons) Signed a 1-year deal
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Titans) 2021 Base Salary: $2,058,708
• 5/3/21 (Titans) Titans declined 5th-year option
• 9/10/2020 (Titans) 2020 Base Salary: $1,532,472
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Titans) - Total Value $11,577,193, Signing Bonus $6,499,777...2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/16/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 22nd Overall (2018) (Titans)
Minkah Fitzpatrick
2015-2017, 39, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
• 9/16/24 (Steelers) 2024 Base Salary: $14,500,000
• 9/13/23 (Steelers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/15/23 (Steelers) Converted $13.42M of 2023 salary into signing bonus
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $4,000,000, signing bonus of $17,500,000 and roster bonus of $624,235
• 8/4/22 (Steelers) Activated
• 7/27/22 (Steelers) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 6/15/22 (Steelers) Signed a 4-year extension $73.6 million
• 11/25/21 (Steelers) Activated
• 11/15/21 (Steelers) Placed on the Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $2,722,878
• 4/27/21 (Steelers) Team exercised the fifth-year. contract option for the 2022 season.
• 9/10/2020 (Steelers) 2020 Base Salary: $1,975,252
• Traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers 9/16/19
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Dolphins) - Total Value $16,447,773. Signing Bonus $10,042,016... .2018 Base Salary $480,000 (6/1/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2018) (Dolphins)
D.J. Fluker
2010-2012, OT, Free agent
• 4/5/24 (Raiders). Waived
• 1/8/24 (Raiders) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/12/23 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) 1-Year $370,800
• 1/3/22 (Jaguars) Contract terminated by Jaguars
• 1/1/22 (Jaguars) Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/31/21 (Jaguars) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/2/21 (Raiders) Contract terminated by Raiders
• 11/16/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 11/9/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 10/20/21 (Raiders) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/20/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/19/21 Suspension Lifted by Commissioner...Remains a Free Agent
• 9/16/21 Suspended six weeks for or an undisclosed violation of league policy
• 8/2/21 (Dolphins) Released with Injury Settlement
• 7/29/21 (Dolphins) Placed on the Injured Reserve (meniscus)
• 7/28/21 (Dolphins) Placed on the PUP list
• 4/19/21 (Dolphins) Signed
• 3/17/21 (Ravens) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 11/30/2020 (Ravens) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/28/2020 (Ravens) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $1,050,000
• Signs with the Ravens 4/28/2020
• Released by the Seahawks 4/26/2020
• Re-Signed with the Seahawks 3/14/19
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Seahawks) 3/13/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $800,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signs a one-year deal (Seahawks) (3/22/18)
• Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18
• Place on the Injured Reserved (Toe) 11/27/17 - Giants
• Signed with the Giants (3/11/17) - one-year deal
• Waived by the Chargers (3/7/17)
Miller Forristall
2016, 2018 - 2020, TE, Free Agent
• 11/15/24 (Rams) Contract terminated by club (injure settlement)
• 9/16/24 (Rams) 2024 Average Salary: $1,042,500
• 8/28/24 (Rams) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 8/27/24 (Rams) Waived
• 1/8/24 (Rams) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/13/23 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 12/5/23 (Rams) Contract terminated by Club
• 9/12/23 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 8/27/23 (Browns) Waived
• 8/4/23 (Browns) Signed
• 7/25/23 (Saints) Waived
• 7/24/23 (Saints) Passed physical
• 7/20/23 (Saints) Added to the Declared Physically Unable to Perform
• 1/26/23 (Saints) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/16/23 (Browns) Contract expired
• 11/14/22 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/12/22 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/1/22 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/31/22 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/12/22 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/10/22 (Browns) Waived
• 10/1/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $687,495
• 10/1/22 (Browns) Signed on to the Active Roster
• 10/1/22 (Browns) Contract terminated by player
• 9/23/22 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/22/22 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022: 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Browns) Waived
• 1/10/22 (Browns) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/1/22 (Browns) Practice Squad Injury…Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 12/28/21 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/24/21 (Browns) Waived
• 12/7/21 (Browns) Signed from Practice Squad
• 11/9/21 (Browns) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 11/6/21 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/20/21 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/3/21 (Titans) Cut
• 9/1/21 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Titans) Waived Partially Guaranteed Contract
• 5/1/21 (Titans) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent
Jahmyr Gibbs
2022, 26, RB, Detroit Lions
• 9/16/24 (Lions) 2024 Base Salary: $915,000, and roster bonus of $646,143
• 9/13/23 (Lions) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/17/23 (Lions) Signed a 4-year, $17,845,130 contract included a $17,845,130 signing bonus.. $17,845,130 guaranteed
• 4/27/23 (Lions) Drafted 1st Round, 12th Overall
Da'Shawn Hand
2014-2017, NA, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
• 3/13/25 (Chargers) Signed a 1-year $3.35 million contract
• 9/16/24 (Dolphins) 2024 Base Salary: $1,125,000 and signing bonus of $167,500,
• 3/14/24 (Dolphins) Signed as an Unrestricted free agent
• 9/16/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 9/16/23 (Dolphins) Signed as a Free Agent, 1-year, $1,080,000 contract
• 9/16/23 (Dolphins) Contract terminated by player
• 8/30/23 (Dolphins) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($370,800 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Dolphins) Waived
• 8/6/23 (Dolphins) Signed
• 3/15/23 (Titans) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/13/22 (Titans) Placed on Injured Reserve (torn quad)
• 9/5/22 (Titans) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000
• 2/14/22 (Titans) Signed as Free Agent
• 1/31/22 (Titans) Practice Squad - Contract expired
• 1/18/22 (Titans) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/10/22 (Titans) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/8/22 (Titans) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/5/22 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/31/21 (Colts) Contracted terminated by Colts
• 12/21/21 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad
• 11/30/21 (Lions) Waived - Injury Settlement
• 11/23/21 (Lions) Placed on the Injured Reserve (groin)
• 10/30/21 (Lions) Activated
• 10/21/21 (Lions) Returned to practice. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/21 (Lions) 2021 Base Salary: $490,000
• 9/2/21 (Lions) Placed on Injured Reserve (groin)
• 12/19/2020 (Lions) Placed on the Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Lions) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Placed on the Injured Reserved (Ankle) 12/12/19 • Active (Lions) 3/13/19
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/18/18 (knee)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Lions) - Total Value $3,141,964. Signing Bonus $681,964... 2018 CAP $650,491 (5/12/18)
• Drafted 4th Round, 114th Overall (2018) (Lions)
Christian Harris
2019 - 2021, 48, LB, Houston Texans
• 12/14/24 (Texans) Activated
• 12/9/24 (Texans) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/24 (Texans) 2024 Base Salary: $1,191,204,
• 8/27/24 (Texans) Placed on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return (Knee)
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $948,102
• 10/22/22 (Texans) Activated
• 10/5/22 (Texans) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/5/22 (Texans) 2022 Base Salary: $430,000 and signing bonus of $1,069,636
• 9/1/22 (Texans) Placed on the Injured Reserve (hamstring)
• 6/2/22 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $5,348,249 contract included a $1,069,636 signing bonus.. $1,069,636 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Texans) Drafted 3rd Round, 75th Overall
Damien Harris
2015-2018, RB, Retired
• 3/25/24 - Announced his retirement
• 10/20/23 (Bills) Placed on the Injured Reserve (neck)
• 9/13/23 (Bills) 2023 Base Salary: $1,120,000
• 3/21/23 (Bills) Signed a 1-year contract , including a $600,000 signing bonus,
• 3/15/23 (Patriots) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 1/1/21 (Patriots) Placed on the Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 10/5/2020 (Patriots) Activated
• 9/30/2020 (Patriots) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/10/2020 (Patriots) 2020 Base Salary: $425,000
• 9/7/2020 - Patriots - Placed on the IR (Hand) will miss at least the first three weeks
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Patriots) - $3,631,136.... Signing Bonus $886,136 $886,136 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (6/5/19)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 87th Overall (2019) (Patriots)
Najee Harris
2017 - 2020, NA, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
• 3/10/25 (Chargers) Signed a 1-year $9.5 million contract
• 9/16/24 (Steelers) 2024 Base Salary: $2,439,197
• 9/13/23 (Steelers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,846,132
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,253,066
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/25/21 (Steelers) Signed a 4-year, $13,047,447 contract included a $6,849,052 signing bonus.. $13,047,447 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Steelers) Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall
Ronnie Harrison Jr.
2015-2017, 48, S, Indianapolis Colts
• 10/28/24 (Colts) SIgned as a free agent
• 10/28/24 (Colts) Contract terminated by player
• 9/16/24 (Colts) 2024 Average Salary: $1,292,500
• 9/16/24 (Colts) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/14/24 (Colts) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/11/24 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 8/25/24 (Colts) Waived
• 3/13/24 (Colts) signed a 1-year, - contract
• 11/21/23 (Colts) Signed from the Practice Squad
• 11/21/23 (Colts) Contract terminated by Harrison
• 8/30/23 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($289,800 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Colts) Waived
• 8/14/23 (Colts) Signed
• 3/15/23 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $100,000, roster bonus of $100,000
• 4/8/22 (Browns) Signed a 1-year deal
• 3/16/22 (Browns) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 12/27/21 (Brown) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/16/21 (Browns) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Browns) 2021 Base Salary: $2,183,000
• 1/9/21 (Browns) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 1/7/21 (Browns) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/30/2020 (Browns) Activated
• 12/23/2020 (Browns) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 12/1/2020 (Browns) Added to the Injured Reserve (Shoulder)
• 9/10/2020 (Browns) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• 9/3/2020 - Traded from the Jaguars to the Browns
• Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/22/18 (knee)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $3,388,032. Signing Bonus $803,032...2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/24/18)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 93rd Overall (2018) (Jaguars)
DeMarcco Hellams
2019-2023, 23, DB, Atlanta Falcons
• 9/16/24 (Falcons) 2024 Base Salary: $495,000
• 8/27/24 (Falcons) Placed on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return (Ankle)
• 9/13/23 (Falcons) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/10/23 (Falcons) Signed a 4-year, $3,946,300 contract included a $106,300 signing bonus.. $106,300 guaranteed
• 4/29/23 (Falcons) Drafted 7th Round, 224th Overall
Derrick Henry
2013-2015, 22, RB, Baltimore Ravens
• 9/16/24 (Ravens) 2024 Base Salary: $1,210,000 and signing bonus of $7,790,000
• 3/12/24 (Ravens) 2 year, $16,000,000 contract , $9,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Titans) 2023 Base Salary: $10,500,000
• 3/6/23 (Titans) Placed on trade block
• 9/5/22 (Titans) 2022 Base Salary: $4,000,000, a signing bonus of $9,000,000, roster bonus of $1,000,000
• 9/1/22 (Titans) Restructured contract, moving $2 million from 2023 to 2022
• 1/21/22 (Titans) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 1/5/22 (Titans) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/1/21 (Titans) Placed on Injured Reserve (foot)
• 9/16/21 (Titans) 2021 Base Salary: $10,500,000
• 9/10/2020 (Titans) 2020 Base Salary: $3,000,000
• Signed a 4 year, $50,000,000 contract. $12,000,000 signing bonus (Titans - 7/16/2020)
• 1-year $10.278 million franchise tag (Titans 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Titans) March 2020
• 2018 - Base Salary: $941,630 (added 7/11/18)
• $5.407 million deal - $3.278 million guaranteed, ($2.133 million signing bonus) - 5/9/16 (Titans)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 45th Overall (2016) (Titans)
Marlon Humphrey
2015-2016, 44, CB, Baltimore Ravens
• 9/16/24 (Ravens) 2024 Base Salary: $11,750,000
• 9/13/23 (Ravens) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 9/5/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, a restructure bonus of $8,965,000
• (Ravens) converted $8.965 million of $10 million, base salary into a signing bonus
• 12/8/21 (Ravens) Placed on Injured Reserve (pectoral)
• 9/16/21 (Ravens) 2021 Base Salary: $990,000
• 11/11/2020 (Ravens) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/2/2020 (Ravens) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/1/2020 (Ravens) Signed a 5 extension .... worth 98.75 million
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $2,080,565
• Ravens exercised their fifth year ($10.244 million) option 4/28/2020
• 2018 - Base Salary: $1,003,522 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $11,847,480. Signing Bonus $6,756,348, 2017 CAP $2,154,087
• Drafted 1st Round, 16th Overall by the Ravens (2017)
Jalen Hurts*
2016-2018, 1, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/16/24 (Eagles) 2024 Base Salary: $1,125,000 and signing bonus of $38,875,000
• 4/17/24 Signed a 5-year $255 million contract extension
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000
• 4/17/23 (Eagles) Signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $1,082,744, a workout bonus of $75,000
• 9/16/21 (Eagles) 2021 Base Salary: $883,871
• 9/10/2020 (Eagles) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4-year, $6,025,171 contract includes a $1,941,944 signing bonus, $2,825,815 is guaranteed (Eagles 7/20/2020)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 53rd Overall by the Eagles (2020)
*Transferred to Oklahoma 2019
Eddie Jackson
2013-2016, DB, Free Agent
• 1/20/25 (Chargers) Contract expired
• 1/13/25 (Chargers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/10/25 (Chargers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/6/25 (Chargers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/4/25 (Chargers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/30/24 (Chargers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/27/24 (Chargers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/23/24 (Chargers) Signed on the Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 11/23/24 (Ravens) Waived
• 9/16/24 (Ravens) 2024 Base Salary: $1,250,000 and signing bonus of $250,000
• 7/20/24 (Ravens) Signed
• 2/15/24 (Bears) Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 9/13/23 (Bears) 2023 Base Salary: $13,000,000 and workout bonus of $100,000
• 11/29/22 (Bears) Placed on Injured Reserve (Foot)
• 9/5/22 (Bears) 2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000 ...a workout bonus of $100,000
• 12/23/21 - Roster Exemption Lifted - Counts on Active Roster
• 12/22/21 (Bears) Roster Exemption - Exempt/COVID-19. Active List Addition from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/16/21 (Bears) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Bears) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 8/10/21 (Bears) Passed physical
• 7/28/21 (Bears) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. NF (Counts on Active List)
• 11/27/2020 (Bears) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/23/2020 (Bears) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Bears) 2020 Base Salary: $1,050,000
• 2018 - Base Salary: $555,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Bears) - Total Value $3,065,797. Signing Bonus $665,797... 2017 CAP $631,449
• Drafted 4th Round, 112th Overall by the Bears (2017)
Kareem Jackson
2007-2009, 27, S, Buffalo Bills
• 2/3/25 (Bills) Contract expired
• 1/27/25 (Bills) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/25/25 (Bills) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/13/25 (Bills) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/11/25 (Bills) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/23/24 (Bills) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/21/24 (Bills) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/16/24 (Bills) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/14/24 (Bills) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/16/24 (Bills) 2024 Average Salary: $1,210,000
• 8/28/24 (Bills) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/27/24 (Bills) Waived
• 7/30/24 (Bills) Signed
• 4/30/24 (Broncos) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 12/25/23 (Broncos) Waived (Veteran)
• 12/25/23 (Broncos) Roster Exemption Lifted From Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 12/18/23 (Broncos) Suspension lifted by commissioner
• 11/22/23 (Broncos) Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner-Less than One Year for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules (forfeiting $558,888)
• 11/16/23 (Broncos) Roster Exemption Lifted From Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 11/14/23 (Broncos) Suspension lifted by commissioner
• 10/24/23 (Broncos) Suspension reduced to 2 games
• 10/23/23 (Broncos) Suspended 4 games for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules
• 9/13/23 (Broncos) 2023 Base Salary: $2,515,000
• 5/8/23 (Broncos) Signed a 1-year contract $2.668 million contract including a $152,500 signing bonus
• 3/15/23 (Broncos) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: 1,300,000 and a signing bonus of $700,000
• 4/7/22 (Broncos) re-signed to a one-year contract
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 1/5/22 (Broncos) Places on Injured Reserve (Back)
• 9/16/21 (Broncos) 2021 Base Salary: $4,750,000
• 3/23/21 (Broncos) Singed a 1-Year contract
• 3/17/21 (Broncos) Non-compensable Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Broncos) Base Salary: $11,000,000
• Suspension Lifted by Commissioner - Broncos 12/30/19
• Suspended less than one year (Broncos) - 12/17/19
• Agreed to terms... (Broncos) 3/13/19
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Texans) 3/13/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $6,500,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a a four-year, $34 million deal includes $20 million guaranteed 3/7/15 (Texans)
Josh Jacobs
2016-2018, 8, RB, Green Bay Packers
• 9/16/24 (Packers) 2024 Base Salary: $1,200,000 and workout bonus of $600,000
• 3/11/24 (Packers) 4-year, $48,000,000 contract, including a $12,500,000 signing bonus, $12,500,000 guaranteed,
• 9/13/23 (Raiders) 2023 Base Salary: $7,590,996
• 8/26/23 (Raiders) Signed a one-year, $12 million contract, including $2,500,004 signing bonus,
• 3/6/23 (Raiders) Franchised
• 9/5/22 (Raiders) 2022 Base Salary: $2,122,281
• 4/29/22 (Raiders) Raiders declined the fifth-year contract option
• 9/16/21 (Raiders) 2021 Base Salary: $1,579,854
• 9/10/2020 (Raiders) 2020 Base Salary: $1,037,427
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Raiders) - $11,933,398. Signing Bonus $6,698,836, $11,933,398 guaranteed, 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/9/19)
• Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall (2019) (Raiders)
Anfernee Jennings
2016-2019, 33, LB, New England Patriots
• 9/16/24 (Patriots) 2024 Base Salary: $1,150,000, and a workout bonus of $250,000,
• 3/13/24 (Patriots) 3-year, $12,000,000 contract
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $1,164,000
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $1,007,400
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $818,948
• 8/31/21 (Patriots) Placed on Injured Reserve
• 9/10/2020 (Patriots) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4 year, $4.59 million contract (Patriots 5/7/2020)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 87th Overall (2020) (Patriots)
Jerry Jeudy
2017-2019, 3, WR, Cleveland Browns
• 9/16/24 (Browns) 2024 Base Salary: $1,125,000, and a restructure bonus of $11,862,000
• 3/19/24 (Browns) signed a 3-year, $58,000,000 contract, including $41,000,000 guaranteed
• 3/9/24 (Browns) Traded from Broncos for 2024 5th round pick and 2024 6th round pick
• 9/13/23 (Broncos) 2023 Base Salary: $2,681,769
• 9/5/22 (Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: $1,991,179
• 1/6/22 (Broncos) Roster Exemption Lifted - From Exempt/COVID-19. Counts on Active List
• 1/5/22 (Broncos) Activated for Reserve/COVID-19 - Exempt/COVID-19
• 12/31/21 (Broncos) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/30/21 (Broncos) Activated
• 10/16/21 (Broncos) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/21 (Broncos) 2021 Base Salary: $1,300,590
• 9/14/21 (Broncos) Placed on Injured Reserve (Ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Broncos) Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4-year, $15,192,974 contract includes a $8,609,436 signing bonus. $15,192,974 guaranteed (Broncos 7/23/2020)
• Drafted 1st Round, 15th Overall (2020) (Broncos)
Josh Jobe
2018 - 2021, 29, CB, Seattle Seahawks
• 3/6/25 (Seahawks) Signed a contract extension
• 1/4/25 (Seahawks) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 11/11/24 (Seahawks) Signed as Free agent
• 11/11/24 (Seahawks) Contract terminated by club
• 11/2/24 (Seahawks) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/4/24 (Seahawks) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/28/24 (Seahawks) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/26/24 (Seahawks) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/. (Seahawks) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/21/24 (Seahawks) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/19/24 (Seahawks) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 8/30/24 (Seahawks) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/27/24 (Eagles) Waived
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $870,000
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000, signing bonus of $10,000
• 5/5/22 (Eagles) Signed a 3-year, $2,560,000 contract, average annual salary $853,333 base salary $705,000
• 4/30/22 (Eagles) Undrafted Free Agent"
Julio Jones
2008-2010, WR, Free agent
• 4/4/25 Retired
• 4/30/24 (Eagles) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 3/2024 (Eagles) Unrestrictive Free Agen
• 11/1/23 (Eagles) Signed on the Active Roster (1 year, $1,165,000
• 10/30/23 (Eagles) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/28/23 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/23/23 (Eagles) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/21/23 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/17/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) - 1-year, $370,800
• 3/15/23 (Buccaneers) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Buccaneers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,165,000, a signing bonus of $4,320,294
• 7/26/22 (Buccaneers) Signed a one-year contract
• 3/16/22 (Titans) Unrestricted Free Agent..Contract terminated - Vested Veteran. Post-June 1 Designation
• 1/3/22 (Titans) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/27/21 (Titans) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/11/21 (Titans) Activated
• 12/6/21 (Titans) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/13/21 (TItans) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Hamstring)
• 9/16/21 (Titans) 2021 Base Salary: $1,300,000
• 6/6/21 (Titans) Traded from Falcons ... Titans also get a 6th round pick in 2023. Falcons get 2022 2nd round & 2023 4th round.
• 9/10/2020 (Falcons): 2020 Base Salary - $11,200,000
• 7/26/18 - Converted $1M of his 2018 salary & $2M of 2019 salary into a restructured bonus ($4,400,000).
• 2018 Base Salary is now $9,000,000 (7/26/18)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $10,500,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a five-year deal worth 71.250 million with $47 million guaranteed. 8/29/15 (Falcons)
Mac Jones
2018 - 2020, 10, QB, San Francisco 49ers
• 3/13/25 (49ers) Signed a 2-year $7 million contract
• 3/10/24 (Jaguars) Traded from the Patriots for a 2024 6th round pick
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $2,076,941
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $1,368,471
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 7/6/21 (Patriots) Signed a 4-year, $15,586,352 contract included a $8,695,528 signing bonus.. $15,586,352 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Patriots) Drafted 1st Round, 15th Overall
Ryan Kelly
2012-2015, NA, C, Minnesota Vikings
• 3/10/25 (Vikings) Signed a 2-year $18 million contract
• 12/21/24 (Colts) Activated
• 12/11/24 (Colts) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/5/24 (Colts) Placed on the Injured Reserve
• 9/16/24 (Colts) 2024 Base Salary: $11,375,000 and roster bonus of $1,000,000
• 9/13/23 (Colts) 2023 Base Salary: $9,125,000, a roster bonus of $1,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Colts) 2022 Base Salary: $3,500,000, a roster bonus of $4,000,000
• 12/14/21 (Colts) Activated
• 12/4/21 (Colts) Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Colts) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 9/3/21 (Colts) Contract restructured converting $9M of 2021 salary into bonus freeing up 6.75 million salary cap with Colts.
• 9/1/21 (Colts) Activated
• 8/30/21 (Colts) Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Colts) 2020 Base Salary: $5,350,000
• 9/3/2020 (Colts) Signs a 4-year extension ($50,000,000, $34,000,000 guaranteed)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $1,400,089 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the IR - Concussion (Colts) 12/18/17
• $10.45 million deal ($5.8 million signing bonus) (5/5/16) (Colts)
• Drafted 1st Round, 18th Overall (2016) (Colts)
Jaylen Key
2023, 43, DB, Cincinnati Bengals
• 1/7/25 (Bengals) Free Agent Signing ...Reserve/Future
• 12/17/24 (Bengals) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/30/24 (Jets) Contract terminated by Club
• 10/9/24 (Jets) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/25/24 (Jets) Contracted terminated by club
• 8/28/24 (Jets) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/27/24 (Jet) Waived
• 5/14/24 (Jets) signed 4-year, $4,100,736 contract, $80,736 signing bonus, $80,736 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Jets) Drafted 7th Round, 257 Overall ("Mr. Irrelevant")
JC Latham
2021- 2023, 55, OL, Tennessee Titans
• 9/16/24 (Titans) 2024 Base Salary: $795,000
• 5/13/24 (Titans) 4-year $26 million, $15,761,956 signing bonus, $26,045,188 guaranteed,
• 4/25/24 (Titans) Drafted 1st Round, 7th Overall
Cameron Latu
2019-2022, NA, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
• 1/21/25 (Eagles) SIgned a future contract
• 1/13/25 (Chiefs) Contract Terminated
• 12/31/24 (Chiefs) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/17/24 (Browns) Contract terminated by Club
• 8/29/24 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/27/24 (49ers) Waived
• 9/13/23 (49ers) 2023 Base Salary: $450,000
• 8/29/23 (49ers) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 5/12/23 (49ers) Signed a 4-year, $5,304,084 contract included a $857,516 signing bonus.. $857,516 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (49ers) Drafted 3rd Round, 101st Overall
Alex Leatherwood
2017 - 2020, OT, Free Agent
• 12/10/24 (Chargers) Contract terminated by club
• 8/30/24 (Chargers) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/27/24 (Chargers) Waived
• 5/29/24 (Chargers) a 1-year $985,000 contract
• 1/22/24 (Browns) Contract terminated
• 8/31/23 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad (Exception) ($216,000 contract)
• 8/28/23 (Bears) Waived (Fully Guaranteed Contract)
• 10/28/22 (Bears) Activated
• 10/12/22 (Bears) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/14/22 (Bears) Placed on the Non-Football Injury List (mononucleosis)
• 9/5/22 (Bears) 2021 Base Salary: $$1,314,162
• 8/31/22 I (Bears) Claimed off Waivers
• 8/30/22 (Raiders) Waived (Partially Guaranteed Contract)
• 9/16/21 (Raiders) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/25/21 (Raiders) Signed a 4-year, $14,391,564 contract included a $7,826,592 signing bonus.. $14,391,564 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Raiders) Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall
Terrell Lewis
2016-2017 and 2019, OLB, Free Agent
• 8/27/24 (Eagles) Waived
• 1/18/24 (Eagles) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 10/2/23 (Saints) Contract terminated by Club
• 9/13/23 (Saints) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/23 (Bears) Waived
• 1/4/23 (Bears) Signed
• 1/4/23 (Bears) Contract terminated by player
• 12/20/22 (Bears) Signed on Practice Squad (Exception) 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 12/16/22 (Rams) Waived
• 9/5/22 (Rams) 2022 Base Salary: $1,031,690
• 9/16/21 (Rams) 2021 Base Salary: $820,845
• 10/10/2020 (Rams) Activated
• 10/1/2020 (Rams) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/10/2020 (Rams) 2020 Base Salary: $400,000
• 9/9/2020 (Rams) - Placed on the Non-Football Injury List (knee) will miss at least the first three games.
• Activated (Rams - 8/14/2020)
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Rams 7/31/2020)
• Signed 4-year, $4,638,593 (Rams) , $933,524 signing bonus, $933,524 guaranteed (7/27/2020)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 84th Overall (2020) (Rams)
Phidarian Mathis
2018 - 2021, 51, DT, New York Jets
• 12/30/24 (Jets) Claimed off Waivers
• 12/28/24 (Commanders) Waived
• 9/16/24 (Commanders) 2024 Base Salary: $1,387,398
• 10/28/23 (Commanders) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/25/23 (Commanders) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Returned to Practice. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $1,046,199
• 8/31/23 (Commanders) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Calf)
• 9/12/22 (Commanders) Added to the Injured Reserve (meniscus)
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 a signing bonus of $2,639,180
• 6/21/22 (Commanders) Signed a 4-year, $7,506,373 contract included a $2,639,180 signing bonus.. $3,685,379 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Commanders) Drafted 2nd Round, 47th Overall
AJ McCarron
2010-2013, QB, Free agent
• 2/14/24 (Bengals) Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 12/4/23 (Bengals) SIgned on Active Roster ( 1-year, $1,165,000 contract)
• 12/4/23 (Bengals) Terminated Contract by player
• 11/27/23 (Bengals) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/25/23 (Bengals) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/23/23 (Bengals) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 5/3/22 - Did not receive a UFA Tender from the Falcons
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Falcons) 2021 Base Salary: $1,075,000
• 8/24/21 (Falcons) Placed on the Injured Reserve
• 8/22/21 (Falcons) Torn ACL - out for the year.
• 4/30/21 (Falcons) Agree with a 1-Year deal
• 3/17/21 (Texans) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Texans) 2020 Base Salary: $2,000,000
• Signed 1 year $4 million extension (Texans – 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Texans) March 2020
• Signed with the Texans 3/20/19
• Waived as a Vested Veteran (Raiders) - 3/14/19 (Post-June 1 Designation)
• Traded from the Bills to the Raiders (9/1/18)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $900,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signs a two-year deal value of $10 million...($6 million guaranteed and up to $16.5 million) (Bills) (3/15/18)
• Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18
• Activated 12/9/14 (Bengals)
• Remained on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury 11/18/14 (Bengals)
• Placed on the PUP (shoulder) 8/30/14 (Bengals)
• Added to the non-football injury list 7/21/14 (Bengals)
Jase McClellan
2020-2023, 30, RB, Atlanta Falcons
• 12/11/24 (Falcons) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/16/24 (Falcons) 2024 base salary of $795,000
• 9/16/24 (Falcons) 2024 Base Salary: $795,000
• 5/10/24 (Falcons) signed 4-year, $4,214,368 contract, $194,368 signing bonus, $194,368 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Falcons) Drafted 5th Round, 186th Overall
Xavier McKinney
2017-2019, 29, S, Green Bay Packers
• 9/16/24 (Packers) 2024 Base Salary: $1,450,000 and workout bonus of $400,000
• 3/11/24 (Packers) Signed a 4-year $68 Million, $25,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $1,754,234
• 12/31/2022 (Giants) Activated
• 12/29/22 (Giants) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/7/22 (Giants) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 9/5/22 (Giants) 2022 Base Salary: $1,372,823
• 12/18/21 (Giants) Activated
• 12/15/21 (Giants) Added to Reserve/COVID
• 11/5/21 (Giants) Activated
• 11/3/21 (Giants) Added to Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Giants) 2021 Base Salary: $991,411
• 11/28/2020 (Giants) Activated
• 11/23/2020 (Giants) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/10/2020 (Giants) 2020 Base Salary: $400,000
• 9/6/2020 (Giants) Placed on the Injured Reserve (foot), will miss at least the first three weeks
• Signed (4-year) (Giants) - $8,391,048... signing bonus $3,662,580, $6,026,814 guaranteed 7/27/2020
• Drafted 2nd Round, 36th Overall (2020) (Giants)
Kool-Aid McKinstry
2021-2023, 14, CB, New Orleans Saints
• 9/16/24 (Saints) 2024 Base Salary: $795,000
• 5/31/24 (Saints) signed 4-year, $9,157,108 contract, $3,479,716 signing bonus, $7,282,112 guaranteed
• 4/26/24 (Saints) Drafted 2nd Round, 41st Overall
John Metchie III
2019 - 2021, 8, WR, Houston Texans
• 9/16/24 (Texans) 2024 Base Salary: $1,438,652,
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $1,071,826
• 9/5/22 (Texans) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 ...a signing bonus of $3,049,216
• 8/23/22 (Texans) Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 8/1/22 (Texans) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 5/13/22 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $8,070,172 contract included a $3,049,216 signing bonus.. $4,121,042 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Texans) Drafted 2nd Round, 44th Overall
C.J. Mosley
2010-2013, LB, Free Agent
• 3/12/25 (Jets) Released (Designated a Post June 1st release)
• 12/7/24 (Jets) Placed on the Injured Reserve (neck)
• 9/16/24 (Jets) 2024 Base Salary: $1,210,000
• 3/14/24 (Jets) Signed 2-year $17.25M restructured contract extension
• 9/13/23 (Jets) 2023 Base Salary: $17,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Jets) 2022 Base Salary: $1,120,000...a restructure bonus of $14,880,000
• 9/2/22 (Jets) Converted $14.88M of 2022 base salary into signing bonus
• 9/16/21 (Jets) 2021 Base Salary: $6,000,000
• Opted out of the 2020 season (COVID-19) - Jets 8/1/2020
• Active (Jets 2020)
• Placed on the I.R. (Jets- 12/3/19)
• Signed with the Jets (3/15/19)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Ravens) 3/13/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $8,718,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall (2014) (Ravens)
Evan Neal
2019 - 2021, 73, OT, New York Giants
• 9/16/24 (Giants) 2024 Base Salary: $985,000 and roster bonus of $1,951,933
• 8/11/24 (Giants) Passed physical
• 7/23/24 (Giants) Declared Physically Unable to perform (Counts on Active List)
• 12/24/23 (Giants) Placed on the Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $870,000
• 9/5/22 (Giants) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 and signing bonus of $15,035,460
• 5/14/22 (Giants) Signed a 4-year, $24,551,258 contract included a $15,035,460 signing bonus.. $24,551,258 guaranteed
• 4/28/22 (Giants) Drafted 1st Round, 7th Overall
Daron Payne
2015-2017, 94, DT, Washington Commanders
• 9/16/24 (Commanders) 2024 Base Salary: $15,000,000 and a workout bonus of $500,000
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $2,510,000
• 3/12/23 (Commanders) SIgned a four-year, $90 million contract, including a $28,000,000 signing bonus
• 2/28/23 (Commanders) Franchised
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $8,529,000
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: $2,446,140
• 8/5/21 (Washington) Activated
• 8/1/21 (Washington) Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19
• 4/26/21 (Washington) Team exercised the fifth-year contract option for the 2022 season
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $1,790,760
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $14,418,360. Signing Bonus $8,566,080...2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/10/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 13th Overall (2018) (Redskins)
LaBryan Ray
2017 - 2021, 93, DT, Carolina Panthers
• 9/16/24 (Panthers) 2024 Base Salary: $915,000
• 9/13/23 (Panthers) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/31/23 (Panthers) Signed a 1-year, $750,000 contract
• 2/17/23 (Patriots) Waived (No Recall)
• 1/10/23 (Patriots) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 10/26/22 (Patriots) Placed on the Practice Squad Injured. Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Patriots) SIgned Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Patriots) Waived (Partially Guaranteed Contract)
• 5/4/22 (Patriots) Signed a 3-year, $2,560,000 contract average annual salary $853,333 base salary $705,000
• 4/30/22 (Patriots) Undrafted Free Agent
Jarran Reed
2014-2015, 90, DL, Seattle Seahawks
• 3/9/25 (Seahawks) Signed a 3-year $22 million contract extension
• 9/16/24 (Seahawks) 2024 Base Salary: $3,960,000 and incentive bonus of $400,000
• 9/13/23 (Seahawks) 2023 Base Salary: $1,190,000
• 3/14/23 (Seahawks) signed a two-year, $9 million contract including a $3,000,000 signing bonus
• 9/5/22 (Packers) 2022 Base Salary: $ 1,035,000, a signing bonus of $1,865,000, roster bonus of $250,000. and a workout bonus of $100,000
• 3/22/22 (Packers) SIgned a 1-year deal
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Chiefs) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 3/31/21 (Chiefs) Signed a 1-year worth up to $7 million ($5 M. guaranteed)
• 3/26/21 (Seahawks) Released
• 9/10/2020 (Seahawks) 2020 Base Salary: $4,100,000
• Re-signed 2-year $23 million (Seahawks 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Seahawks) March 2020
• Roster Exemption Lifted (Seahawks 10/19/19)
• Suspended lifted. Placed on the Exempt/Commissioner, Permission 10/14/19 (Seahawks)
• Suspended 1st 6-games of 2019 (personal conduct policy) - Seahawks 7/22/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $894,512 (added 7/11/18)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 49th Overall (2016) (Seahawks)
Will Reichard
2019-2023, 46, K, Minnesota Vikings
• 12/7/24 (Vikings) Activated
• 12/3/24 (Vikings) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Returned to Practice
• 11/5/24 (Vikings) Placed on Injured Reserve (Hamstring)
• 9/16/24 (Vikings) 2024 Base Salary: $795,000
• 5/10/24 (Vikings) signed 4-year, $4,190,620 contract, $170,620 signing bonus, $170,620 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Vikings) Drafted 6th Round, 203rd Overall
Eli Ricks
2022, 23, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/16/24 (Eagles) 2024 Base Salary: $915,000
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/5/23 (Eagles) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent 3-year, $2,705,000 contract, $10,000 signing bonus, $40,000 guaranteed
Calvin Ridley
2015-2017, 0, WR. Tennessee Titans
• 9/16/24 (Titans) 2024 Base Salary: $4,490,000
• 3/13/24 (Titans) 4-year, $92,000,000 contract,$50,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Jaguars) 2023 Base Salary: $11,116,000
• 3/6/23 (Jaguars) Reinstated by the NFL
• 11/1/22 (Jaguars). Traded to the Jaguars (Remains suspended)
• 3/7/22 (Falcons) Suspended for at least a year
• 11/5/21 (Falcons). Added to the Reserve/Non-Football Illness
• 9/16/21 (Falcons) 2021 Base Salary: $1,966,461
• 5/3/21 (Falcons) Team exercised the fifth-year contract option for the 2022 season.
• 9/10/2020 (Falcons) 2020 Base Salary: $1,470,974
• Placed on Falcons' Injured Reserve (abdominal) 12/10/19
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Falcons) - Total Value $10,900,711. Signing Bonus $6,007,790..2018 Base Salary $480,000 (7/4/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 26th Overall (2018) (Falcons)
A’Shawn Robinson
2013-2015, 94, DT, Carolina Panthers
• 9/16/24 (Panthers) 2024 Base Salary: $1,210,000, signing bonus $6,165,000 and workout bonus $25,000
• 3/12/24 (Panthers) 3-year, $22,500,000 contract
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $1,200,000
• 8/7/23 (Giants) Passed physical
• 7/25/23 (Giants) Added to the Declared Physically Unable to Perform
• 4/24/23 (Giants) signed a one-year, $5 million contract, including a $2,800,000 signing bonus
• 3/15/23 (Rams) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 11/26/22 (Rams) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Rams) 2022 Base Salary: $6,500,000 ...a roster bonus of $1,500,000
• 9/16/21 (Rams) 2021 Base Salary: $2,500,000
• 10/31/2020 (Rams) Activated
• 10/22/2020 (Rams) Remains on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 9/10/2020 (Rams) 2020 Base Salary: $2,500,000
• 9/5/2020 (Rams) Placed on the Active/NFI (cardiovascular condition) will miss at least the first six games of 2020
• Placed on the Active/NFI (unknown) list (8/8/2020 - Rams)
• Signed 2-year $17 million contract (Rams 3/18/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Lions) March 2020
• Active (Lions) 3/13/19
• Placed on the Injured Reserved (Knee) Lions - 12/28/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $925,785 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a four-year worth $5,233,638 ($2,006,280 signing bonus) - 5/10/16 (Lions)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 46th Overall (2016) (Lions)
Brian Robinson Jr.
2019 - 2021, 8, RB, Washington Commanders
• 9/16/24 (Commanders) 2024 Base Salary: $1,163,628
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $934,314
• 10/8/22 (Commanders) Activated
• 10/5/22 (Commanders) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/3/22 (Commanders) Medically cleared
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $359,247 a signing bonus of $849,024
• 9/1/22 (Commanders) Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 5/18/22 (Commanders) Signed a 4-year, $5,044,908 contract included a $849,024 signing bonus.. $849,024 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Commanders) Drafted 3rd Round, 98th Overall
Cam Robinson
2014-2016, NA, OL, Houston Texans
• 3/19/25 (Texans) Signed a 1-year $12 million contract
• 10/29/24 (Vikings) Traded to the Vikings from Jaguars
• 9/16/24 (Jaguars) 2024 Base Salary: $16,250,000, and workout bonus of $500,000
• 12/30/23 (Jaguars) Activated Ffrom Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/27/23 (Jaguars) Places on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 10/7/23 (Jaguars) Roster Exemption Lifted From Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 10/2/23 (Jaguars) Roster Exemption - Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 6/29/23 (Jaguars) suspended four games for violating the league’s PED policy.
• 12/26/22 (Jaguars) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Jaguars) 2022 Base Salary: 2,000,000, a signing bonus of $15,000,000, and a roster bonus of $750,000
• 4/27/22 (Jaguars) agreed to terms on a three-year year deal worth. $54 million — $18M per year.
• 4/13/22 (Jaguars) SIgned a 1-year $16.662 million contract
• 3/8/22 (Jaguars) Assigned the franchise tag
• 1/11/22 (Jaguars) Activated from Reserve/COVID
• 12/29/21 (Jaguars) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Jaguars) 2021 Base Salary: $13,754,000
• 4/9/21 (Jaguars) Signed Franchise Tag Tender
• 3/9/21 (Jaguars) Franchise Tagged
• 9/10/2020 (Jaguars) 2020 Base Salary: $1,422,022
• Passed Physical - Removed from PUP - Jaguars 8/12/19
• Place on the PUP List (ACL) - Jaguars 7/22/19
• Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
• Placed on the Jaguars' Injured Reserve - Knee - 9/18/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $784,007 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $7,018,163. Signing Bonus $$3,244,118...2017 CAP $1,276,029
• Drafted 2nd Round, 34th Overall by the Jacksonville (2017)
JK Scott
2014-2017, 16, P, Los Angeles Chargers
• 3/10/25 (Chargers) Signed a 2-year $6 million contract extension
• 9/16/24 (Chargers) 2024 Base Salary: $1,800,000, and roster bonus of $300,000
• 9/13/23 (Chargers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/17/23 (Chargers) signed a two-year, $4 million contract, including $820,000 signing bonus
• 3/15/23 (Chargers) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Chargers) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 3/21/22 (Chargers) Signed
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 1/11/22 (Jaguars) Activated from Reserve/COVID
• 1/5/22 (Jaguars) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/31/21 (Jaguars) Signed
• 8/31/21 (Packers) Waived
• 9/10/2020 (Packers) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Packers) - Total Value $2,677,553. Signing Bonus $217,553... ..2018 CAP $534,388 (5/4/18)
• Drafted 5th Round, 172nd Overall (2018) (Packers)
Cam Sims
2014-2017, WR, Free Agent
• 8/6/24 (Panthers) (unspecified injury) Terminated from Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform Injury Settlement
• 7/25/24 (Panthers) Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
• 7/20/24 (Panthers) Declared Physically Unable to Perform - Counts on Active List
• 1/8/24 (Panthers) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/6/23 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/5/23 (Eagles) Contract terminated by Club
• 11/30/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($289,800)
• 10/10/23 (Giants) Contract terminated by team
• 9/5/23 (Giants) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($370,800 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Raiders) Waived
• 3/21/23 (Raiders) Signed a contract
• 3/15/23 (Commanders) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 3/16/23 (Commanders) Signed a 1-year $2.59 million contract
• 3/15/23 (Commanders) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $1,000,000, a signing bonus of $1,250,000, roster bonus of $150,000, and a workout bonus of $190,000
• 3/16/22 (Commanders) Signed as Unrestricted Free Agent - 2.59M - one year
• 12/20/21 (Washington) Activated
• 12/15/21 (Washington) Added to Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: $2,133,000
• 9/22/2020 (Washington) Promoted from the Practice Squad
• 9/21/2020 (Washington) Revert back to the Practice Squad
• 9/19/2020 (Washington) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/15/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/14/2020 (Washington) Revert back to the Practice Squad
• 9/12/2020 (Washington) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $142,800
• 9/8/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/6/2020 (Washington) - Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by Washingon
• Signed from the Redskins' Practice Squad (11/16/19)
• Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (10/22/19)
• Waived by the Redskins (10/19/19)
• Signed off the Redskins' Practice Squad10/2/19
• Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
• Waived by the Redskins 8/31/19
• Active (Redskins) 3/13/19
• Placed on the Redskins' Injured Reserve - Ankle - 9/11/18
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/3/18) (3-year) (Redskins) - .Total Value $1,710,000. Average salary $570,000. 2018 Base Salary $480,000
DeVonta Smith
2017 - 2020, 6, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/16/24 (Eagles) 2024 Base Salary: $1,055,000
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $940,000 and a roster bonus of $1,551,036
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $825,000, a roster bonus of $750,518
• 9/16/21 (Eagles) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 6/3/21 (Eagles) Signed a 4-year, $20,141,390 contract included a $12,008,284 signing bonus.. $20,141,390 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Eagles) Drafted 1st Round, 10th Overall
Irv Smith Jr.
2016-2018, 83, TE, Houston Texans
• 12/20/24 (Texans) Signed on Active Roster
• 12/20/24 (Texans) Contract terminated by the player
• 12/16/24 (Texans) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/14/24 (Texans) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/2/24 (Texans) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/30/24 (Texans) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/18/24 (Texans) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 8/27/24 (Chiefs) Waived
• 3/12/24 (Chiefs) signed a 1-year contract
• 9/13/23 (Bengals) 2023 Base Salary: $1,250,000
• 3/28/23 (Bengals) Signed $1,750,000 contract, including a $400,000, signing bonus, $400,000 guaranteed
• 3/15/23 (Vikings) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 1/7/23 (Vikings) Activated
• 12/28/22 (Vikings) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/1/22 (Vikings) Placed on Injured Reserve (Ankle)
• 9/5/22 (Vikings) 2022 Base Salary: $1,285,698
• 9/16/21 (Vikings) 2021 Base Salary: $1,022,132
• 9/2/21 (Vikings) Placed on Injured Reserve (meniscus)
• 9/10/2020 (Vikings) 2020 Base Salary: $758,566
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Vikings) - $5,786,709. Signing Bonus $2,228,515, $2,986,547 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/3/19)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 50th Overall (2019) (Vikings)
Tyler Steen
2022, 56, OL, Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/16/24 (Eagles) 2024 Base Salary: $1,011,384
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/18/23 (Eagles) Signed a 4-year, $5,750,443 contract included a $1,182,140 signing bonus.. $1,182,140 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Eagles) Drafted 3rd Round, 65th Overall
Patrick Surtain II
2018 - 2020, 2, CB, Denver Broncos
• 9/16/24 (Broncos) 2024 Base Salary: $1,055,000 and a roster bonus of $2,463,565
• 9/4/24 (Broncos) Signed a 4-year $96 million contract extension. 77.5 million in guarantee
• 9/13/23 (Broncos) 2023 Base Salary: $940,000 and roster bonus of $1,625,710
• 9/5/22 (Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: $825,000 and roster bonus of $787,855
• 1/7/22 (Broncos) Added to Injured Reserve (Calf)
• 9/16/21 (Broncos) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/19/21 (Broncos) Signed a 4-year, $20,962,628 contract included a $12,605,548 signing bonus, $20,962,628 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Broncos) Drafted 1st Round, 9th Overall
Tua Tagovailoa
2017-2019, 1, QB, Miami Dolphins
• 10/23/24 (Dolphins) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return - Returned to practice
• 9/17/24 (Dolphins) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Concussion)
• 9/16/24 (Dolphins) 2024 Base Salary: $1,125,000 and workout bonus of $1,890
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000, and roster bonus of $3,728,469
• 3/20/23 (Dolphins) exercised a $23.17M 5th-year option for 2024
• 3/10/23 (Dolphins) Dolphins picked up his 5th Year Option
• 9/5/22 (Dolphins) 2022 Base Salary: $895,000 and roster bonus of $2,467,313
• 10/16/21 (Dolphins) Activated
• 10/12/21 (Dolphins) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/25/21 (Dolphins) Place on Injured Reserve (Ribs)
• 9/16/21 (Dolphins) 2021 Base Salary; $780,000
• 9/10/2020 (Dolphins) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Passed physical (hip) 7/29/2020 (Dolphins)
• Signed a 4-year $30.275 million contract, with a fifth-year team option, contains a $19.6 million signing bonus, fully guaranteed (Dolphins 5/11/2020)
• Drafted 1st Round, 5th Overall (2020) (Dolphins)
Dalvin Tomlinson
2014-2016, NA, DL, Arizona Cardinals
• • 3/14/25 (Cardinals) Signed 2 -year, $29,000,000 contract
• 3/10/25 (Browns) Released
• 9/16/24 (Browns) 2024 Base Salary: $1,210,000 and signing bonus of $10,125,000,
• 8/26/24 (Browns) Passed physical
• 7/24/24 (Browns) Declared Physically Unable to Perform - Counts on Active List
• 9/13/23 (Browns) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/13/23 (Browns) Signed a 4-year $57 million contract, including $15,085,000 signing bonus, $27,500,000 guaranteed
• 9/5/22 (Vikings) 2022 Base Salary: $4,900,000 and workout bonus of $100,000
• 12/2/21 (Vikings) Activated
• 11/23/21 (Vikings) Placed on Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Vikings) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 3/16/21 (Vikings) Signed Unrestricted Free Agent 2-year worth for $22 Million
• 9/10/2020 (Giants) 2020 Base Salary: $1,088,468
• 2018 - Base Salary: $672,823 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Giants) - Total Value $4,572,101. Signing Bonus $1,465,164. 2017 CAP $831,291
• Drafted 2nd Round, 55th Overall by the Giants (2017)
Henry To'oTo'o
2021-2022, 39, LB. Houston Texans
• 9/16/24 (Texans) 2024 Base Salary: $915,000
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/12/23 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $4,084,976 contract included a $244,976 signing bonus.. $244,976 guaranteed
• 4/29/23 (Texans) Drafted 5th Round, 167th Overall
Dallas Turner
2021-2023, 15, LB, Minnesota Vikings
• 9/16/24 (Vikings) 2024 Base Salary: $795,000
• 7/22/24 (Vikings) Signed a 4-year, $15,766,864 contract included a $8,286,808 signing bonus.. $15,766,864 guaranteed
• 4/25/24 (Vikings) Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall
Jaylen Waddle
2018 - 2020, 17, WR, Miami Dolphins
• 5/30/24 (Dolphins) signed a 3-year, $84.75M extension
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $940,000, roster bonus of $2,182,364
• 9/5/22 (Dolphins) 2022 Base Salary: $825,000 and roster bonus of $1,066,182
• 12/20/21 (Dolphins) Activated
• 12/16/21 (Dolphins) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Dolphins) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/14/21 (Dolphins) Signed a 4-year, $27,085,993 contract included a $17,058,904 signing bonus.. $27,085,993 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Dolphins) Drafted 1st Round, 6th Overall
Levi Wallace
2016-2017, CB, Free Agent
• 12/24/24 (Broncos) Waived (Vested Veteran)
• 9/16/24 (Broncos) 2024 Base Salary: $1,125,000 and a signing bonus of $167,500
• 4/22/24 (Broncos) Signed a 1-year $1.29 million contract
• 3/2024 (Steelers) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/13/23 (Steelers) 2023 Base Salary: $4,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000 and signing bonus of $2,965,000
• 3/15/22 (Steelers) Signed as an Unrestricted Free Agent 2-year, $8M
• 9/16/21 (Bills) 2021 Base Salary: $1,150,000
• 3/17/21 (Bills) Agreed to a 1-year deal
• 11/19/2020 (Bills) Activated from From Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/14/2020 (Bills) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/31/2020 (Bills) Activated
• 10/27/2020 (Bills) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/7/2020 (Bills) Placed on Injured Reserve (Ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Bills) 2020 Base Salary:$750,000
• Re-signed with the Bills one-year $750,000 (3/10/2020)
• Exclusive Restricted Free Agent (Bills) March 2020
• Bills terminated contract and then signed him on the active roster 11/6/18
• Signed on the Bills' Practice Squad 9/2/18
• Waived by the Bills (9/1/18)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/1/18) (3-year) (Bills) - Total Value $1,710,000. Average salary $570,000. 2018 Base Salary $480,000
Jameson Williams
2021, 1, WR, Detroit Lions
• 11/4/24 (Lions) - Exempt/Commissioner Permission ... Suspension lifted
• 10/24/24 (Lions) Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner-Less than One Year, suspended two games for violating league's PED policy
• 9/16/24 (Lions) 2024 Base Salary: $1,892,435 and a roster bonus $400,000
• 10/2/23 (Lions) Roster Exemption - Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 4/21/23 (Lions) Suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy,
• 12/3/22 (Lions) Activated
• 11/21/22 (Lions) Returned to Practice... Remains on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 9/5/22 (Lions) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 and signing bonus of $9,879,484
• 8/23/22 (Lions) Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 7/24/22 (Lions) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 5/12/22 (Lions) Signed a 4-year, $17,461,790 contract included $9,879,484 signing bonus. $17,461,790 guaranteed
• 4/28/22 (Lions) Drafted 1st Round, 12th Overall
Jonah Williams
2016-2018, 73, OT, Arizona Cardinals
• 12/24/24 (Cardinals) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 11/20/24 (Cardinals) Activated from rom Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/30/24 (Cardinals) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return... Returned to Practice
• 9/16/24 (Cardinals) 2024 Base Salary: $2,500,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000
• 9/11/24 (Cardinals) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 3/13/24 (Cardinals) signed a 2-year, $30,000,000 contract including $19,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Bengals) 2023 Base Salary: $12,604,000
• 9/5/22 (Bengals) 2022 Base Salary: $2,899,113
• 4/29/22 (Bengals) Bengals exercising the fifth-year option
• 9/16/21 (Bengals) 2021 Base Salary: $2,097,742
• 2/2021 (Bengals) Active
• 12/9/2020 (Bengals) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Right knee)
• 9/10/2020 (Bengals) 2020 Base Salary: $1,296,371
• Remains on the PUP (Bengals), but can practice 12/12/19
• Placed on the PUP list (Bengals) 8/31/19 (Shoulder)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Bengals) - $17,630,166. Signing Bonus $10,841,940; $17,630,166 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/16/19)
• Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2019) (Bengals)
Quinnen Williams
2017-2018, 95, DL, New York Jets
• 9/13/23 (Jets) 2023 Base Salary: $1,094,000
• 7/13/23 (Jets) Signed a 4-year $96 million contract $63.3M guaranteed
• 9/5/22 (Jets) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000 and roster bonus of $4,165,823,
• 4/26/22 (Jets) Jets exercised the fifth-year option. $11.5 million fully guaranteed for 2023.
• 1/7/22 (Jets) Roster exemption lifted - From Exempt/COVID-19. Counts on Active List
• 1/5/22 (Jets) Activated for Reserve/COVID-19 - Exempt/COVID-19
• 12/27/21 (Jets) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Jets) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 8/16/21 (Jets) Passethe physical
• 7/23/21 (Jets) Placed on the PUP list (foot)
• 12/23/2020 (Jets) Placed on the Injured Reserve (neck, concussion)
• 9/10/2020 (Jets) 2020 Game Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Jets) - $32,529,371. Signing Bonus $21,677,724. $32,529,371 guaranteed... 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/26/19)
• Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall (2019) (Jets)
Jedrick Wills Jr.
2017-2019, 71, T, Cleveland Browns
• 12/7/24 (Browns) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/16/24 (Browns) 2024 Base Salary: $1,125,000
• 8/26/24 (Browns) Passed physical
• 7/24/24 (Browns) Declared Physically Unable to Perform - Counts on Active List
• 11/7/23 (Browns) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/13/23 (Browns) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000 and restructure bonus of $2,286,761
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $2,401,174
• 12/27/21 (Browns) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/14/21 (Browns) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Browns) 2021 Base Salary: $1,505,587
• 12/26/2020 (Browns) Activated
• 12/24/2020 (Browns) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Browns) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4 year, $19,702,914 contract (Browns 7/8/2020), contains a $11,889,390 million signing bonus
• Drafted 1st Round, 10th Overall (2020) (Browns)
Mack Wilson Sr.
2016-2018, 2, LB, Arizona Cardinals
• 9/16/24 (Cardinals) 2024 Base Salary: $1,945,000, signing bonus of $3,500,000 and workout bonus $50,000
• 3/11/24 (Cardinals) 3-year, $12,750,000 contract
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000, workout bonus of $20,000
• 3/16/23 (Patriots) Signed a 1-year $2.2 million contract, including a $245,000 signing bonus, $575,000 guaranteed
• 3/15/23 (Patriots) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $2,540,000
• 3/15/22 (Patriots) Traded from the Browns
• 12/27/21 (Browns) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/17/21 (Browns) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Browns) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 9/10/2020 (Browns) 2020 Base Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Browns) - $2,827,622..Signing Bonus $307,622; $307,622 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/6/19)
• Drafted 5th Round, 155th Overall (2019) (Browns)
Bryce Young
2020-2022, 9, QB, Carolina Panthers
• 9/16/24 (Panthers) 2024 Base Salary: base salary of $915,000 and a roster bonus $1,560,231,
• 9/13/23 (Panthers) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/21/23 (Panthers) Signed a 4-year, $37,955,071 contract included a $24,603,688 signing bonus.. $37,955,071guaranteed
• 4/27/23 (Panthers) Drafted 1st Round, 1st Overall
Byron Young
2019-2022, 94, DL Philadelphia Eagles
• 1/29/25 (Eagles) Practice Period Expired (Remains on Reserve/Injured)
• 1/8/25 (Eagles) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/25/24 (Eagles) Placed on Injured Reserve (hamstring)
• 8/29/24 (Eagles) Signed
• 9/13/23 (Raiders) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 8/6/23 (Raiders) Passed Physical
• 7/21/23 (Raiders) Added to the Declared Physically Unable to Perform
• 5/16/23 (Raiders) Signed a 4-year, $5,668,712 contract included a $1,122,700 signing bonus.. $2,130,369 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Raiders) Drafted 3rd Round, 70th Overall