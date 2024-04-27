Live Updates: No. 17 Alabama Softball vs. No. 3 Tennessee in Game 2
The end of the regular season is in sight for the No. 17 Alabama softball team.
The Crimson Tide lost the series opener to No. 3 Tennessee, 5-0, on Friday and tries to turn the page in Game 2. First pitch is 6 p.m., on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide hasn’t exactly put its best foot forward during the late stretch of the regular season with the SEC Tournament on the horizon.
Alabama has been shut out in three of its last four games. In those shutouts, the Crimson Tide was held to four hits, three hits and three hits, respectively.
Alabama ranks next to last in the SEC in runs (196) and hits (279), 11th in RBIs (187) and batting average (.262). The good news is Auburn is behind Alabama in all these categories. Alabama wraps up the regular season at Auburn next week.
In Game 2, Alabama will have Jocelyn Briski (7-2, 2.72 ERA) in the circle. Tennessee will pitch Karlyn Pickens (16-5, 1.13 ERA).
LIVE UPDATES
FINAL: Tennessee 2, Alabama 0
Bottom 7
• Another 1-2-3 inning for Alabama and that's the game. Pickens throws a one-hit shutout. Alabama with one hit and two base runners for the game. Tennessee with seven hits.
Top 7
• Beautiful double play for Alabama and the Vols are held off the board. Alabama down to its last three outs.
• Destiny Rodriquez has her third hit of the game. Two on, with one out.
• A bunt single puts the leadoff hitter on base
End 6: Tennessee 2, Alabama 0
Bottom 6
• Kristen White bunts her way to first for Alabama's first hit. But Cahalan lines out to third and White is doubled up to end the inning.
Top 6
• Vols go down 1-2-3.
End 5: Tennessee 2, Alabama 0
Bottom 5
• 1-2-3 inning, all strikeouts. Pickens has six Ks for the game and hasn't allowed a hit. Alabama has had one base runner this game via a walk.
Top 5
• Big outs from Briski facing Milloy and Puni. Alabama keeps it 2-0.
• Sac bunt puts runners on second and third. Tennessee looking for another timely hit to add to its lead.
• Long throw from Cahalan at shortstop to first is not in time and Tennessee has runners on first and second with no out.
• Leadoff single for Destiny Rodriguez. That's her second hit of the day.
End 4: Tennessee 2, Alabama 0
Bottom 4
• 1-2-3 inning for Alabama.
• Two quick outs for Alabama. Pickens has thrown just 46 pitches and hasn't allowed a hit
Top 4
• Vols add to the lead. With the way Alabama is hitting, two runs could be more than enough to win.
• Rylie West blasts a solo homer to left field. It's her second hit of the game and the third for the Vols, who lead 2-0.
End 3: Tennessee 1, Alabama 0
Bottom 3
• Alabama goes down 1-2-3. The Crimson Tide has not scored a run in 17 straight innings.
Top 3
• Briski again gets Milloy and Puni out. That's big. A much-needed 1-2-3 inning.
End 2: Tennessee 1, Alabama 0
Bottom 2
• Broadfoot left stranded and Bama comes up empty.
• Emma Broadfoot reaches on a walk with one out.
Top 2
• Emma Broadfoot with a nice leaping grab for the third out. Tennessee does what good teams are supposed to do - get timely hits. Vols up 1-0 in the middle of the second inning
• The error proves costly as Rodriguez singles to center field to bring in a run. Tennessee up 1-0.
• Welp. After a nice play Cahalan makes an error on a ground ball and the Vols have a runner at second.
• Great throw and great tag from Cahalan for the out at second on a steal attempt.
• Rylie West leads off the inning with a single for the first hit of the game
End 1: Scoreless
Bottom 1
• A 1-2-3 inning for Alabama.
Top 1
• A nice 1-2-3 inning for Briski. Alabama looking for some offense to start off the game.
• Briski gets a leadoff groundout on Milloy and a strikeout to Puni. Those two players are most dangerous in the Vols lineup.
Starting lineups
Tennessee
CF Kiki Milloy
DP Zaida Puni
3B McKenna Gibson
LF Rylie West
C Sophia Nugent
RF Taylor Pannell
2B Destiny Rodriguez
1B G. Koutsoyanopulos
SS Laura Mealer
P Karlyn Pickens
Alabama
SS Kenleigh Cahalan
LF Jenna Johnson
DP Kendal Clark
3B Bailey Dowling
2B Kali Heivilin
1B Emma Broadfoot
C Riley Valentine
RF Lauren Johnson
CF Kristen White
P Jocelyn Briski