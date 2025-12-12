Ryan Williams, Alabama 'Know what to Expect' from 'Ball-Dominant' Oklahoma Defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— When No. 9 Alabama faces No. 8 Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 19 (7 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC), it'll be the second time the two programs play this season. For many Crimson Tide players, including sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams, it will be the third time in their overall careers and second time playing in Norman.

"We know what to expect as far as playing them," Williams said Friday. "We definitely have a great idea of what's to come. We just gotta execute at a high level... A lot of the time [last season], we had to win fast, as far as receivers. Their defense is very similar to [what] it was this year when we played them. Super ball-dominant defense. They like to go after the ball."

Oklahoma won this season's first meeting 23-21 in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 15. A key play in that game was a first-quarter interception by Sooners cornerback Eli Bowen that he returned for an 87-yard touchdown. Bowen also logged an interception in the team's 24-3 upset over the Crimson Tide last November in Norman, a loss that eliminated Alabama from the College Football Playoff in Kalen DeBoer's first season and saved bowl eligibility for the Sooners, which finished 6-7 in 2024.

The Crimson Tide (10-3) turned the ball over three times against Brent Venables' squad last month. Going that statistic, Williams' evaluation of the Oklahoma defense as ball-dominant could be considered an understatement. Alabama's wide receivers will indeed have to be on their A-game when it comes to speed. Williams wants to take that an extra step, literally and figuratively, and not let Sooners defensive backs have the advantage early in routes.

"Really just winning fast. Don't allow them to touch us, and make plays whenever they come," he said. "We're gonna have a lot of opportunities to get the ball in space as far as skill players, whether that's down the field, something quick, I mean, really, we just have to maximize our opportunity. In our room, the running back room, all the skill position[s]."

Ty Simpson's 326-yard performance opposite the Sooners through the air is the only time he has eclipsed 300 passing yards after the Vanderbilt game on Oct. 4. He also completed 28 passes. Not being able to get the ball out to receivers was not a problem in the November 2025 loss. Eight different targets caught at least one pass.

Williams had 45 yards on three catches against Oklahoma during this year's first game. That's the highest yardage total he's had in his last four outings. He recorded his first two catches since the Eastern Illinois game last weekend in the SEC Championship Game, tallying 38 all-purpose yards.

See Also: